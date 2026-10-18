Priest Loses His Life After Massive Crucifix Falls On Him During Livestreamed Mass

A Catholic priest in Ecuador passed away after a massive crucifix fell on him during a livestreamed Mass, leaving worshippers screaming for help.
The shocking incident took place inside a church in Guayaquil, where the priest had been leading the service when the heavy wooden cross suddenly came crashing down.
The tragedy has since sparked questions about how such a large object could fall during a religious service.
One viewer commented, “Poor guy, he was a victim of poorly done infrastructure.”
A Catholic priest was struck and passed away by a crucifix during Mass
The priest was identified as Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari, who served at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, also known as Perpetuo Socorro Church, in Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city.
The incident happened on Saturday evening, around 30 minutes into the Mass.
Father Sánchez Molinari was addressing the congregation near the altar when the large crucifix mounted on the wall behind him suddenly detached and struck him on the head.
Footage from the livestream showed the priest speaking moments before the cross fell. He did not appear to notice it coming down.
Worshippers immediately began shouting for help.
A woman could be heard yelling, “Father, Father … call an ambulance,” as others screamed in the background.
The livestream continued while people responded to the emergency.
Emergency services were called to the church, but Father Sánchez Molinari was pronounced lifeless later that day.
Father Sánchez Molinari’s tragic passing was announced in a statement by the Archdiocese of Guayaquil
The Archdiocese of Guayaquil announced the priest’s passing in a statement shared on October 18.
“We announce that our beloved Fr. Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari, CSsR., who served as parish priest of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in the Central Vicariate, has departed for the Father’s House to rejoice in His presence and glory,” the statement read.
It continued with a prayer.
“Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen.”
The announcement offered a message of remembrance for the priest and acknowledged his service to the parish community.
However, the church did not explain why the crucifix collapsed. Local authorities also had not publicly commented on the incident.
Following the incident, the cause of the heavy crucifix’s fall remains unknown
Officials have not confirmed whether the crucifix fell because of faulty mountings, structural damage, or another issue.
The size and weight of the wooden cross have prompted some viewers to question whether it was securely attached to the wall.
One person who discussed the footage online wrote, “I’ve seen the video on X; actually they nailed the massive crucifix with small, rusty, dainty nails. Poor guy, he was a victim of poorly done infrastructure.”
Another commenter called for a closer examination of the incident, saying, “I smell foul play. The mountings holding such a huge church artifact don’t simply fall loose from a brick-and-mortar wall without any warning. Police forensics must make a thorough investigation.”
Another user focused on the importance of proper support for heavy objects, writing, “This is what happens when you hang an extremely heavy object on drywall and plaster. They needed to anchor it to a load-bearing beam and make sure it could hold the added weight.”
The tragedy also sparked discussions about faith and why such an accident could happen inside a church
One commenter asked, “Why didn’t god protect him since he was in his house,” while another wrote, “Wow, this must be a sign of something.”
Others viewed the incident through their religious beliefs. “It’s all part of God’s plan. The lord works in mysterious ways,” one person commented.
Another user argued that people should focus on possible human error rather than blame God, writing, “God is good and kind; it was from man’s carelessness. They probably didn’t balance the crucifix properly. Then we blame God.”
Some reactions were more speculative. One person wrote, “Maybe he was doing something he wasn’t supposed to be doing.”
Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari served as a parish priest
Father Sánchez Molinari served as parish priest at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in central Guayaquil. He belonged to the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer, a Catholic religious order commonly known as the Redemptorists.
According to local outlet Guayaquil News, he had previously worked in Vinces, in Ecuador’s Los Ríos Province. He also livestreamed Masses through his social media profiles and YouTube channel, allowing people to follow his services online.
The Redemptorist congregation was founded in 1732 by Saint Alphonsus Liguori, an Italian Catholic bishop and theologian. Its members focus on preaching and serving communities, especially the poor and isolated.
Over time, the congregation expanded internationally and established a presence in countries across several continents.
“A terrible way to leave this world,” wrote one netizen
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