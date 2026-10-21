Priest’s Family Breaks Silence With Bombshell Claim About The Crucifix That Fell On Him, After His Haunting Final Words Emerge

The family of a Catholic priest who passed away after a massive crucifix fell on him during a livestreamed Mass in Ecuador has spoken out, calling for an investigation into the tragedy.
On October 17, Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari was leading a service at a church in Guayaquil when the heavy wooden cross suddenly came crashing down on his head.
The tragic incident happened moments after he delivered a sermon about passing and the importance of spending time with God and loved ones.
Family of priest who passed away during livestreamed Mass wants authorities to investigate his passing
Father Molinari was celebrating Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, also known as Perpetuo Socorro Church, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on Saturday, October 17, 2026, as reported by Bored Panda.
The service was being livestreamed when a large wooden crucifix mounted on the wall behind the altar suddenly detached and struck him on the head.
The priest fell to the ground as shocked worshippers rushed to help him.
Emergency services were called, but Molinari passed away following the impact. The Archdiocese of Guayaquil later confirmed his passing.
His family is now asking authorities to establish exactly how the heavy religious object fell and whether anyone could be held responsible.
According to Ecuadorian newspaper Extra, the priest’s relatives gathered in Cuenca, his hometown, for his wake. His relative, Patricio León, spoke to reporters about the family’s demand for answers.
“It may be God’s will, but there should be an investigation in Guayaquil,” León said.
Although the family acknowledged that the tragedy might be viewed through their faith, they still want investigators to examine the circumstances surrounding his passing.
Molinari family’s claims also raise questions about how the crucifix was installed
Redemptorist Communications & Dublin Province
The central question remains how such a large wooden crucifix came loose from the church wall.
A preliminary assessment by Ecuador’s National Police classified the passing as accidental, attributing it to a heavy blow.
However, that initial assessment has not answered every question about what caused the object to fall.
According to El Comercio, specialists said prosecutors should examine whether negligence played a role. Depending on what the investigation establishes, the circumstances could raise the question of culpable homicide, which involves a d*ath caused by negligence.
Investigators would need to look at the crucifix’s fixings, how it was installed, and whether the measures used to secure it were sufficient to support its weight.
So far, no technical report explaining the collapse has been released.
The incident was also captured during the church’s livestream. Reports indicated that prosecutors could potentially open an investigation based on the recorded footage without waiting for a formal complaint.
However, no confirmed finding has determined that the crucifix was installed incorrectly or that anyone was responsible for its collapse.
Apart from the family’s claims, Father Molinari’s haunting words moments before the incident have also been revealed
During the livestreamed Mass, Molinari was delivering a sermon and urged the congregation to focus on what truly matters rather than getting caught up in trivial things.
“Dear brothers and sisters, one day, all of us here will also d*e… one day we will all d*e, and the time we spent on trivial things will prove far less meaningful than the time we invested in God,” he said, according to a translation reported by Daily Star.
“The quality time we give to God, to our brothers and sisters, to our husbands, wives, children, and family – that time is the best spent,” he said.
Moments later, the cross came away from the wall behind him and struck him as he stood near the altar.
After the cross struck the priest, a worshipper called for help as the livestream captured the tragedy.
The accident happened roughly half an hour into the service.
The congregation reacted in shock. A woman could be heard shouting, “Father, Father… call an ambulance!”
Others rushed to respond as emergency services were contacted.
The livestream continued during the immediate aftermath, but the church later removed the original recording from its social media page.
According to Angelus News, the priest passed away almost immediately after being struck. Emergency responders arrived at the church, but he could not be saved.
The video brought widespread attention to the tragedy, with many viewers focusing on the priest’s final message and others questioning how the crucifix had been secured to the wall.
The Archdiocese of Guayaquil announced Molinari’s passing in a statement signed by Cardinal Luis Cabrera, the archbishop of Guayaquil
The statement described the priest as having departed for the father’s House and expressed support for his religious community, relatives and friends.
It read, in part, that he “has departed for the Father’s House to enjoy His presence and His glory.”
The archdiocese also offered prayers for his soul and condolences to those mourning his passing.
On October 18, church officials shared images from a Eucharist service held in his memory. The large crucifix involved in the accident was absent from the wall behind the altar, leaving its outline visible.
During a memorial service, another priest, Father Pedro, spoke about the difficulty of losing a fellow member of the church community, as reported by Bored Panda.
“We have to cry, to be sad,” he said, according to Ecuadorian newspaper El Universo. “It isn’t easy, because we are human beings.”
He also addressed the symbolism of the cross, saying, “The symbol of the cross fell on him. The symbol is not Christ; it is the cross.”
“Evil is real folks,” wrote one netizen
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