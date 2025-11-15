50 Dishes That Are So Stupid, We Can’t Believe What The Chefs Were Thinking (New Pics)

by

If you’d kindly open your menus, Pandas, you’ll find that tonight we have an exquisite Pretentiousness Paella on offer, simmered for months inside an oak barrel in a waterfall cave just off the coast of Antarctica. As for appetizers, we have some Arrogant Avocado Toast and Tasteless Tuna Tartare, while the special is our Ostentatious Ostrich Omelet. And would you like anything to drink with that? Perhaps some deconstructed coffee?

Over-complexity and showmanship in the kitchen don’t always mean good taste or delicious food. Sometimes, simplicity is best. And plates exist for a reason. These are the lessons that r/StupidFood teaches us. The subreddit shames the most pretentious and arrogant dishes to ever leave a restaurant kitchen, and the gastronomic journey is something utterly delightful. We’re featuring some of their most pretentious food pics again for you to taste and sample, dear Readers. Don’t forget to upvote the photos that stunned you with how magnificently (and unnecessarily!) over the top they were.

Redditor u/Clackpot, the founder of r/StupidFood, told Bored Panda that they appointed a handful of new moderators since September due to the “ever-increasing workloads.” They also revealed that they just had their busiest day ever on the subreddit. “/r/StupidFood came into existence to ridicule that which was already there, this idiotic belief that to be different or to innovate is inherently good when it so obviously is not—it needs to good difference and good innovation to make it worthwhile.” You’ll find my full interview with the founder below, so be sure to scroll down.

I also had a lovely chat about pretentious food and how we can stomach it with pie artist, food expert, and talented baker Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin, who recently published her new book, ‘Pies Are Awesome: The Definitive Pie Art Book.’ Jessica told Bored Panda that whether or not we should call out the chefs depends on the severity of their gastronomic ‘crimes.’ “If your lettuce was a little wilted because they spent so long arranging it artfully, or your ice-cream a bit melty by the time they added all the fancy toppings, keep the feedback constructive,” she said. “If their ‘reverse spherification shrimp balls with oyster foam’ gave you food poisoning, feel free to let ’em have it!” Scroll down for Jessica’s awesome insights about food, too, Pandas.

This isn’t the first time that Bored Panda has shone the limelight on r/StupidFood. When you’re done devouring this list, you can read our previous in-depth analysis of the online community and the culture of kitchen arrogance right over here.

#1 Earlier This Year I Made Carrot Hot Dogs And The Percentage Of People Who Hate Me With Every Fibre Of Their Body Drastically Increased

Image source: Crottison

#2 I Hope Whoever Made This Goes To Hell

Image source: peepeepoopaccount

#3 I’m Oddly Curious, But Still Scared

Image source: CosmicOli

#4 Covid Soup

Image source: GordonWolfwood

#5 Smoked Salmon Vodka

Image source: BillOakley

#6 This Is Not A Sandwich

Image source: cubansbottomdollar

#7 What Was Even The Point?

Image source: GratuitousFisherman

#8 Behold This Act Of Culinary Terrorism

Image source: MrTurkeyTime

#9 I Had To See This So Now You Do Too

Image source:  Sketch_Crush

#10 Went To My In-Laws For Dinner And This Is The Chicken They Served

Image source: traeflip360

#11 It Was Hokey At First But Then It Just Got Really Bad

Image source: EndVry

#12 If You Order A Burger And It Comes Out Like This, You Can Legally Dine And Dash

Image source: chocolate_spaghetti

#13 $4.99 For A Balanced Breakfast Of Biscuit, A Single Egg, And A Bottle Of Coke

Image source: Jorderrrn

#14 This Burger In My Local Facebook Food Group

Image source: greattsauce

#15 It’s A Cube. It’s A Burger. Introducing The Burger Cube

Image source: byrobot

#16 Packing Peanuts Work Equally Well

Image source: CarpenterIcy565

#17 Immediately To Jail

Image source: slybonescity

#18 Steak Cake

Image source: Iminyohed

#19 Not Very Many Images Make Me Gag, But I Can’t Even Look At This

Image source: jmtang52

#20 Pasta In A Jar. Thanks I Hate It

Image source: KirstenKitten

#21 Bone In Buffalo Wing Pizza

Image source: afitz_7

#22 I Feel Like Posting US Military Rations Should Be Cheating, But Here’s Some Tuna And Corn Pizza And “Wings”

Image source: sweathesmalls**t

#23 Satsuma Japanese A5 Wagyu Cheese Steak, With Whiz

Image source: riotchef

#24 Peanut Butter Triwich

Image source: BillOakley

#25 Happy Thanksgiving

Image source: Wooooowwe

#26 Chromatica Limited Edition Lady Gaga Curry

Image source: hotdogsz

#27 I Prefer My Sandwiches Boneless

Image source: Sketch_Crush

#28 Mountain Dew Dorito Cheesecake. Its Not That Bad

Image source: mercyless1

#29 Pizza In A Cone

Image source: InevitableTangerine7

#30 Does My “Dessert Turkey” I Made For Thanksgiving Years Ago Count As Stupid?

Image source: awkwarderest

#31 I’m Puzzled

Image source: dxgxn

#32 Meat Fondue With S**tty Bread

Image source:  AnonymeR77

#33 Wasting 1/3 Of The Pizza For A Cup Of Fettucini

Image source:  sushiiisenpai

#34 Is It Stupid? Yes. Would I Eat It? Yes

Image source: Studog

#35 French Toast, But Disgusting

Image source: pizdokles

#36 Mountain Dew Jelly

Image source: 13point1then420

#37 Four Patties And The ‘No Sugar’ Make This Stupid. Pretty, Yet Stupid

Image source:  jaybetterman

#38 Reeses Canada Official Promoting This Monster

Image source: nightnightmight

#39 None Of This Is Acceptable. It Was Dead On Arrival

Image source: klcnopin

#40 Stupid Spaghetti

Image source:  duucccaaaa

#41 My Friend Just Sent Me This, It’s Corn And Catfood (He Sweares It Tastes Better Than It Sounds)

Image source: ArsonBjork

#42 The Caption Was “Healthy Eating For The Win”

Image source: Nerdman61

#43 It Starts Off So Well… Then Onion Stupidity

Image source:  jaybetterman

#44 I Made Pizza Where Every Ingredient Is Gum

Image source:  whathowyy

#45 No Title, Just… This M O N S T R O S I T Y

Image source: ClotpolesAndWarlocks

#46 I Was Excited When I Saw Onion Rings On A Burger Until I Got This

Image source: BlueDJester

#47 Get Tf Outta Here

Image source: The_Nest_

#48 Hotdog Tower

Image source: The_Unique_Name

#49 How About A Stupid Drink?

Image source: enmamar

#50 Why On God’s Green Earth Would You Do This?

Image source: apell_ri

