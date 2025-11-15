50 Dishes That Are So Stupid, We Can’t Believe What The Chefs Were Thinking (New Pics)

If you’d kindly open your menus, Pandas, you’ll find that tonight we have an exquisite Pretentiousness Paella on offer, simmered for months inside an oak barrel in a waterfall cave just off the coast of Antarctica. As for appetizers, we have some Arrogant Avocado Toast and Tasteless Tuna Tartare, while the special is our Ostentatious Ostrich Omelet. And would you like anything to drink with that? Perhaps some deconstructed coffee?
Over-complexity and showmanship in the kitchen don’t always mean good taste or delicious food. Sometimes, simplicity is best. And plates exist for a reason. These are the lessons that r/StupidFood teaches us. The subreddit shames the most pretentious and arrogant dishes to ever leave a restaurant kitchen, and the gastronomic journey is something utterly delightful. We’re featuring some of their most pretentious food pics again for you to taste and sample, dear Readers. Don’t forget to upvote the photos that stunned you with how magnificently (and unnecessarily!) over the top they were.
Redditor u/Clackpot, the founder of r/StupidFood, told Bored Panda that they appointed a handful of new moderators since September due to the “ever-increasing workloads.” They also revealed that they just had their busiest day ever on the subreddit. “/r/StupidFood came into existence to ridicule that which was already there, this idiotic belief that to be different or to innovate is inherently good when it so obviously is not—it needs to good difference and good innovation to make it worthwhile.” You’ll find my full interview with the founder below, so be sure to scroll down.
I also had a lovely chat about pretentious food and how we can stomach it with pie artist, food expert, and talented baker Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin, who recently published her new book, ‘Pies Are Awesome: The Definitive Pie Art Book.’ Jessica told Bored Panda that whether or not we should call out the chefs depends on the severity of their gastronomic ‘crimes.’ “If your lettuce was a little wilted because they spent so long arranging it artfully, or your ice-cream a bit melty by the time they added all the fancy toppings, keep the feedback constructive,” she said. “If their ‘reverse spherification shrimp balls with oyster foam’ gave you food poisoning, feel free to let ’em have it!” Scroll down for Jessica’s awesome insights about food, too, Pandas.
This isn’t the first time that Bored Panda has shone the limelight on r/StupidFood. When you’re done devouring this list, you can read our previous in-depth analysis of the online community and the culture of kitchen arrogance right over here.
#1 Earlier This Year I Made Carrot Hot Dogs And The Percentage Of People Who Hate Me With Every Fibre Of Their Body Drastically Increased
Image source: Crottison
#2 I Hope Whoever Made This Goes To Hell
Image source: peepeepoopaccount
#3 I’m Oddly Curious, But Still Scared
Image source: CosmicOli
#4 Covid Soup
Image source: GordonWolfwood
#5 Smoked Salmon Vodka
Image source: BillOakley
#6 This Is Not A Sandwich
Image source: cubansbottomdollar
#7 What Was Even The Point?
Image source: GratuitousFisherman
#8 Behold This Act Of Culinary Terrorism
Image source: MrTurkeyTime
#9 I Had To See This So Now You Do Too
Image source: Sketch_Crush
#10 Went To My In-Laws For Dinner And This Is The Chicken They Served
Image source: traeflip360
#11 It Was Hokey At First But Then It Just Got Really Bad
Image source: EndVry
#12 If You Order A Burger And It Comes Out Like This, You Can Legally Dine And Dash
Image source: chocolate_spaghetti
#13 $4.99 For A Balanced Breakfast Of Biscuit, A Single Egg, And A Bottle Of Coke
Image source: Jorderrrn
#14 This Burger In My Local Facebook Food Group
Image source: greattsauce
#15 It’s A Cube. It’s A Burger. Introducing The Burger Cube
Image source: byrobot
#16 Packing Peanuts Work Equally Well
Image source: CarpenterIcy565
#17 Immediately To Jail
Image source: slybonescity
#18 Steak Cake
Image source: Iminyohed
#19 Not Very Many Images Make Me Gag, But I Can’t Even Look At This
Image source: jmtang52
#20 Pasta In A Jar. Thanks I Hate It
Image source: KirstenKitten
#21 Bone In Buffalo Wing Pizza
Image source: afitz_7
#22 I Feel Like Posting US Military Rations Should Be Cheating, But Here’s Some Tuna And Corn Pizza And “Wings”
Image source: sweathesmalls**t
#23 Satsuma Japanese A5 Wagyu Cheese Steak, With Whiz
Image source: riotchef
#24 Peanut Butter Triwich
Image source: BillOakley
#25 Happy Thanksgiving
Image source: Wooooowwe
#26 Chromatica Limited Edition Lady Gaga Curry
Image source: hotdogsz
#27 I Prefer My Sandwiches Boneless
Image source: Sketch_Crush
#28 Mountain Dew Dorito Cheesecake. Its Not That Bad
Image source: mercyless1
#29 Pizza In A Cone
Image source: InevitableTangerine7
#30 Does My “Dessert Turkey” I Made For Thanksgiving Years Ago Count As Stupid?
Image source: awkwarderest
#31 I’m Puzzled
Image source: dxgxn
#32 Meat Fondue With S**tty Bread
Image source: AnonymeR77
#33 Wasting 1/3 Of The Pizza For A Cup Of Fettucini
Image source: sushiiisenpai
#34 Is It Stupid? Yes. Would I Eat It? Yes
Image source: Studog
#35 French Toast, But Disgusting
Image source: pizdokles
#36 Mountain Dew Jelly
Image source: 13point1then420
#37 Four Patties And The ‘No Sugar’ Make This Stupid. Pretty, Yet Stupid
Image source: jaybetterman
#38 Reeses Canada Official Promoting This Monster
Image source: nightnightmight
#39 None Of This Is Acceptable. It Was Dead On Arrival
Image source: klcnopin
#40 Stupid Spaghetti
Image source: duucccaaaa
#41 My Friend Just Sent Me This, It’s Corn And Catfood (He Sweares It Tastes Better Than It Sounds)
Image source: ArsonBjork
#42 The Caption Was “Healthy Eating For The Win”
Image source: Nerdman61
#43 It Starts Off So Well… Then Onion Stupidity
Image source: jaybetterman
#44 I Made Pizza Where Every Ingredient Is Gum
Image source: whathowyy
#45 No Title, Just… This M O N S T R O S I T Y
Image source: ClotpolesAndWarlocks
#46 I Was Excited When I Saw Onion Rings On A Burger Until I Got This
Image source: BlueDJester
#47 Get Tf Outta Here
Image source: The_Nest_
#48 Hotdog Tower
Image source: The_Unique_Name
#49 How About A Stupid Drink?
Image source: enmamar
#50 Why On God’s Green Earth Would You Do This?
Image source: apell_ri
Follow Us