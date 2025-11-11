Woman Gets Trolled After Announcing Her Pregnancy To The Wrong Person

Having a baby is a life-changing experience. It might even change your life for the better. But when you get pregnant by someone else’s boyfriend, and then announce it in a string of furious texts to the person who you think is the dude’s girlfriend but actually isn’t, well, that can also change your life. But not in a good way. Especially when it ends up on the internet.
That’s exactly what happened recently, and since the hilarious exchanges were shared on Imgur they’ve been viewed more than 200k times. The story starts normally enough (sort of), when the user – named OddOod – received a text from a random person stating that “Youre (sic) boyfriend made me pregnant”. But realizing that the sender had the wrong number, and spying a golden opportunity for some trolling, the recipient decided to have a little fun. Read the full hilarious conversation below.
Follow Us