Woman Gets Trolled After Announcing Her Pregnancy To The Wrong Person

by

Having a baby is a life-changing experience. It might even change your life for the better. But when you get pregnant by someone else’s boyfriend, and then announce it in a string of furious texts to the person who you think is the dude’s girlfriend but actually isn’t, well, that can also change your life. But not in a good way. Especially when it ends up on the internet.

That’s exactly what happened recently, and since the hilarious exchanges were shared on Imgur they’ve been viewed more than 200k times. The story starts normally enough (sort of), when the user – named OddOod – received a text from a random person stating that “Youre (sic) boyfriend made me pregnant”. But realizing that the sender had the wrong number, and spying a golden opportunity for some trolling, the recipient decided to have a little fun. Read the full hilarious conversation below.

Woman Gets Trolled After Announcing Her Pregnancy To The Wrong Person
Woman Gets Trolled After Announcing Her Pregnancy To The Wrong Person
Woman Gets Trolled After Announcing Her Pregnancy To The Wrong Person
Woman Gets Trolled After Announcing Her Pregnancy To The Wrong Person
Woman Gets Trolled After Announcing Her Pregnancy To The Wrong Person
Woman Gets Trolled After Announcing Her Pregnancy To The Wrong Person
Woman Gets Trolled After Announcing Her Pregnancy To The Wrong Person
Woman Gets Trolled After Announcing Her Pregnancy To The Wrong Person
Woman Gets Trolled After Announcing Her Pregnancy To The Wrong Person
Woman Gets Trolled After Announcing Her Pregnancy To The Wrong Person
Woman Gets Trolled After Announcing Her Pregnancy To The Wrong Person

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Luther Season 5
How the Show Luther Has Evolved Since Season 1
3 min read
Jun, 3, 2019
Is Owning Manhattan Real? Here’s What You Need to Know
3 min read
Jul, 5, 2024
15 Clever And Powerful Breast Cancer Awareness Ads
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Japanese Artist Hand-Cuts Insanely Detailed Paper Art
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know about New Wonder Woman Gal Gadot
3 min read
Jul, 30, 2014
23 Cats In Halloween Costumes That Wish This Holiday Never Existed
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.