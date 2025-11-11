25 Prank Ideas That Are Too Good Not To Try

There is a little prankster in every single one of us. And prank ideas are here to release that prankster with a bang! But before you start exploring your prankster lifestyle — learn the positive (yes, positive) effects pranks can have.
For the prankster — quality pranks can benefit your mental health. If the trick is fun for you, your stress level will drop. Also, you will look happier since prank ideas that go as planned will put a smile on your face. If the prank goes wrong — you will learn how to deal with an awkward situation.
For the surrounding people — innocent prank ideas will provide a chance to let out some laughter. However, please don’t go over the top with them. Laughter is subjective. Even the best April Fools’ pranks can ruffle some feathers on an average day. Before pulling something, get to know the audience you are dealing with. Don’t pull office pranks in your home.
Knowing the benefits, don’t go over the board with the prank ideas. Below, we have compiled the pranks that are fun and harmless (for the most part). However, stick till the end to learn more about the pranks themselves and on whom you can pull them. So, let the inner prankster out in the best possible way!
Plant a grass garden in your coworker’s keyboard
Image credits: wetwebwork
Install an airhorn as a door wall protector
Image credits: projectoffset
Turn their windshield wipers into a rainbow paintbrush*
* This prank can be dangerous. We don’t recommend actually doing it. (Source: helmutsmits.nl)
Offer them some water in an original way
Source: thumbpress.com
Pull the zip-tie, throw it, and run!
Image credits: unknown
Give them an office technology upgrade
Source: prank.im
Create an infinite loop of shopping carts around their car
Source: prank.im
What Do Good Prank Ideas Have in Common?
If you partake in pranking, you might as well stick to the prank ideas that are at least good. However, some people need help finding them in the first place. After all, with so many ideas floating on the internet — you have to know the characteristics of good prank ideas. For beginners, you might want to stick to two — innocent and unique.
As long as the prank is harmless, then the prank is good. After all, if you harm a person, it’s not a prank but a bully tactic instead. However, if you injure someone physically or emotionally, apologize immediately. It is better for the person to be annoyed than hurt. In this case, good prank call ideas are the way to go.
However, what truly brings out laughter is originality. The more original the prank — the funnier it will be. Here, you might need some creativity. Luckily, the list of prank ideas we have compiled will surely get your creative juices flowing. Either draw inspiration from them or use the ones we already listed.
Become a seat and watch people’s reactions
Source: imgur
Paint soap with clear nail polish and leave it in the shower
Source: ladycreate-a-lot.blogspot.com
Infest their office with (fake) rats
Source: lolpranks.com
Attach an airhorn to their seat
Source: imgur
Make their worst nightmare a grim reality
Source: www.instructables.com
Ruin the flavor of every Pringles piece like this little girl did:
Source: reddit
Give their hands some surprise lubrication
Source: imgur
On Whom Can You Pull These Pranks?
You have to be picky when it comes to the people on your pranking radar. Close relatives should be on top of your list. Some good prank call ideas will keep your brother or sister on the edge. Did you watch too much of The Office? Play some Jim-level pranks on the Dwight-like colleague. If you want to spice up your romantic life, prank on your loved one.
Tell someone he’s self-absorbed
Image credits: shock6906
Make their Oreos taste minty fresh (make sure the toothpaste is edible*)
* The fluoride in toothpaste is toxic, so please use your discretion when using this prank. Consider using mayonnaise as a safe alternative! (Source: mrsfields.com)
Make sure they read the morning newspaper
Source: sperone.free.fr
Throw them a surprise balloon party
Image credits: williebeth
Give their car a bright new paint job (with sticky notes)
Image credits: unknown
Introduce them to mayonnaise-filled donuts
Image credits: unknown
Leave them a big, soggy brown present
Image credits: unknown
Dip cotton balls in water and leave them to freeze overnight
Image credits: unknown
Delight their taste buds with caramel onions
Make sure their car is nice and safe with packing cling wrap
Image credits: Steven Stehling
Offer them a cup of water (or two or several thousand)
Image credits: unknown
Serve them some delicious Jello right at (and on and in) their work desk
Image credits: jjan9
Image credits: Cole Eweret
