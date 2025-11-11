25 Prank Ideas That Are Too Good Not To Try

There is a little prankster in every single one of us. And prank ideas are here to release that prankster with a bang! But before you start exploring your prankster lifestyle — learn the positive (yes, positive) effects pranks can have.

For the prankster — quality pranks can benefit your mental health. If the trick is fun for you, your stress level will drop. Also, you will look happier since prank ideas that go as planned will put a smile on your face. If the prank goes wrong — you will learn how to deal with an awkward situation.

For the surrounding people — innocent prank ideas will provide a chance to let out some laughter. However, please don’t go over the top with them. Laughter is subjective. Even the best April Fools’ pranks can ruffle some feathers on an average day. Before pulling something, get to know the audience you are dealing with. Don’t pull office pranks in your home.

Knowing the benefits, don’t go over the board with the prank ideas. Below, we have compiled the pranks that are fun and harmless (for the most part). However, stick till the end to learn more about the pranks themselves and on whom you can pull them. So, let the inner prankster out in the best possible way!

Plant a grass garden in your coworker’s keyboard

Image credits: wetwebwork

Install an airhorn as a door wall protector

25 Prank Ideas That Are Too Good Not To Try

Image credits: projectoffset

Turn their windshield wipers into a rainbow paintbrush*

* This prank can be dangerous. We don’t recommend actually doing it. (Source: helmutsmits.nl)

Offer them some water in an original way

25 Prank Ideas That Are Too Good Not To Try

Source: thumbpress.com

Pull the zip-tie, throw it, and run!

25 Prank Ideas That Are Too Good Not To Try

Image credits: unknown

Give them an office technology upgrade

25 Prank Ideas That Are Too Good Not To Try

Source: prank.im

Create an infinite loop of shopping carts around their car

25 Prank Ideas That Are Too Good Not To Try

Source: prank.im

What Do Good Prank Ideas Have in Common?

If you partake in pranking, you might as well stick to the prank ideas that are at least good. However, some people need help finding them in the first place. After all, with so many ideas floating on the internet — you have to know the characteristics of good prank ideas. For beginners, you might want to stick to two — innocent and unique.

As long as the prank is harmless, then the prank is good. After all, if you harm a person, it’s not a prank but a bully tactic instead. However, if you injure someone physically or emotionally, apologize immediately. It is better for the person to be annoyed than hurt. In this case, good prank call ideas are the way to go.

However, what truly brings out laughter is originality. The more original the prank — the funnier it will be. Here, you might need some creativity. Luckily, the list of prank ideas we have compiled will surely get your creative juices flowing. Either draw inspiration from them or use the ones we already listed.

Become a seat and watch people’s reactions

25 Prank Ideas That Are Too Good Not To Try

Source: imgur

Paint soap with clear nail polish and leave it in the shower

25 Prank Ideas That Are Too Good Not To Try

Source: ladycreate-a-lot.blogspot.com

Infest their office with (fake) rats

25 Prank Ideas That Are Too Good Not To Try

Source: lolpranks.com

Attach an airhorn to their seat

25 Prank Ideas That Are Too Good Not To Try

Source: imgur

Make their worst nightmare a grim reality

25 Prank Ideas That Are Too Good Not To Try

Source: www.instructables.com

Ruin the flavor of every Pringles piece like this little girl did:

25 Prank Ideas That Are Too Good Not To Try

Source: reddit

Give their hands some surprise lubrication

25 Prank Ideas That Are Too Good Not To Try

Source: imgur

On Whom Can You Pull These Pranks?

You have to be picky when it comes to the people on your pranking radar. Close relatives should be on top of your list. Some good prank call ideas will keep your brother or sister on the edge. Did you watch too much of The Office? Play some Jim-level pranks on the Dwight-like colleague. If you want to spice up your romantic life, prank on your loved one.

Tell someone he’s self-absorbed

25 Prank Ideas That Are Too Good Not To Try

Image credits: shock6906

Make their Oreos taste minty fresh (make sure the toothpaste is edible*)

25 Prank Ideas That Are Too Good Not To Try

* The fluoride in toothpaste is toxic, so please use your discretion when using this prank. Consider using mayonnaise as a safe alternative! (Source: mrsfields.com)

Make sure they read the morning newspaper

25 Prank Ideas That Are Too Good Not To Try

Source: sperone.free.fr

Throw them a surprise balloon party

25 Prank Ideas That Are Too Good Not To Try

Image credits: williebeth

Give their car a bright new paint job (with sticky notes)

25 Prank Ideas That Are Too Good Not To Try

Image credits: unknown

Introduce them to mayonnaise-filled donuts

25 Prank Ideas That Are Too Good Not To Try

Image credits: unknown

Leave them a big, soggy brown present

25 Prank Ideas That Are Too Good Not To Try

Image credits: unknown

Dip cotton balls in water and leave them to freeze overnight

25 Prank Ideas That Are Too Good Not To Try

Image credits: unknown

Delight their taste buds with caramel onions

25 Prank Ideas That Are Too Good Not To Try

Image credits: 1, 2

Make sure their car is nice and safe with packing cling wrap

25 Prank Ideas That Are Too Good Not To Try

Image credits: Steven Stehling

Offer them a cup of water (or two or several thousand)

25 Prank Ideas That Are Too Good Not To Try

Image credits: unknown

Serve them some delicious Jello right at (and on and in) their work desk

25 Prank Ideas That Are Too Good Not To Try

Image credits: jjan9

Image credits: Cole Eweret

