Prabhas: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Prabhas
6 ft 2 in (188 cm)
$29 million, 2026 est.
Indian
October 23, 1979
Chennai, India
47 Years Old
Scorpio
Who Is Prabhas?
Prabhas Uppalapati is an Indian actor celebrated for his imposing physique and dramatic screen presence. He transformed regional Telugu cinema into a massive nationwide phenomenon through heroic action spectacles and physically demanding lead roles that captivated millions of fans.
The romantic action hit Varsham brought him widespread acclaim and established his status as a dynamic leading man. His follow-up performance in the action hit Chatrapathi sealed his box office power, earning him the nickname Rebel Star.
Early Life and Education
Film production surrounded Prabhas during his upbringing in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. His father, film producer Uppalapati Surya Narayana Raju, and mother, Siva Kumari, raised him alongside two older siblings in a creative household.
He completed his engineering studies at Sri Chaitanya College in Hyderabad. Although he initially considered a career in business, training at the Satyanand Film Institute in Visakhapatnam ultimately steered him toward professional acting.
Notable Relationships
Tabloid rumors frequently linked Prabhas to co-stars, most notably actress Anushka Shetty following their iconic pairing on screen. However, both performers consistently clarified that their bond remains strictly a deep and enduring personal friendship.
The actor has never been married and has no children. He maintains a private personal life in Hyderabad while focusing his energy on major film productions.
Career Highlights
The epic action duology Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion catapulted Prabhas to international stardom. The second installment shattered global box office records, grossing over 200 million dollars and establishing him as India’s premier pan-Indian film icon.
He expanded his repertoire with multilingual blockbusters like the futuristic epic Kalki 2898 AD and the action thriller Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. These ambitious productions reinforced his reputation for anchoring grand, high-budget cinematic sagas that attract diverse international audiences across multiple languages.
To date, Prabhas has earned a Nandi Award, a SIIMA Award, and multiple Filmfare Award nominations, cementing his legacy as a titan of Indian cinema.
Signature Quote
“I always want to do different kinds of films and give my fans something new every single time.”
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