I’m Interviewing 35 People On Their Birthdays

I’m interviewing one person a day every day of 2018 on their birthday. I release their interviews on YouTube and Instagram. Here are the photos and their quotes.
Managed to do every day so far since Jan.1,2018, look forward to 300+ more to come!!
More info: youtube.com
#1
“There’s been a lot of things in my past that I now regret. I wish that I could back and change a lot of things.” – Charles Miller
#2
“Everyone has those moments where they think their life is the worst thing ever, but it’s really not. And you just have to think all those amazing things you’ve done in your life, that you’re lucky to be doing what you’re doing” – Amanda LaCount
#3
“I can be with somewhere completely different, speaking in an entire different language knowing entirely different people and with a completely different set of opportunities. For some weird reason I was given a second chance and I have to take it.” – Sierra Shay
#4
“I think like so many people, I still feel 16. Even though I feel like I’ve come into my adult years, i still feel like a teenager. And I think if I could live like 100, I’d still feel that way.” – Elyse Preiss
#5
“Everyone has a different path, it’s interesting to look at them and analyze them. Even if it’s just a point of being like ‘No we don’t need to be there in our life yet, it’s going to be a different schedule for us.'” – Nick Hoskins
#6
“You’ve heard that we accept the love we think we deserve. There were a lot of people who tried to help me, but I just couldn’t accept it and it doesn’t make me any less grateful for what they did for me.” – Colleen Alison
#7
“Theater can do so much more than leave the audience with a smile. It could really teach a lesson and move people and educate them by putting them in a vulnerable place” – Julia Marley
#8
“In our culture today, we’ve separated from our source. We lose our sense. It’s the power of our presence that we are here to be, to emanate and to realize.” – Shonna Ordway
#9
“Being an adult means having a set of things that you believe that you are willing to stand up for, and do that even when nobody is looking. That’s what being an adult is.” – Aaron Umetani
#10
“The experience of both loss in my own life and working in hospice are one of the greatest gifts. The ability to understand that things aren’t permanent and things are constantly changing” – Carlyle Coash
#11
“It’s an ancient proverb. The beginning begins but with the first step. Which means you have to make the first step in order to live your dreams.” – Carla Shorts.
#12
“Happiness is about being comfortable. Comfort can be both a tangible thing and an intangible thing” – John Hume
#13
“Right now, I get to live my dream. I do stand up comedy and rap music. I go by boss lady on stage and I’ve got an album on iTunes” – Alexandria Harris
#14
“I guess I’ve always been of the sort of mindset to where when I set myself out to do something, I wanna do it the best I possibly can” – Jordan Maron (CaptainSparklez)
#15
“Sometimes in life you have a plan, and it doesn’t work out, so you have to adjust your plan and not give up on your dream” – Jules Sanchez
#16
“Whatever it is that you are trying to fill inside yourself by doing something. It’s not necessary going to fill that thing that you want. Like you want to make $50M, and then you make $50M, but you still don’t feel right, because you didn’t want to really make $50M, you wanted to be loved.” – Josh Harraway
#17
“Life is not meant to be serious. Well that’s not true, in somethings it’s not meant to be serious. It’s meant to be laughed at, it’s meant to be ignored or forgotten, or just assume that it happens to everybody.” – Martin Sprints
#18
“I think everyone has their way and it’s just finding what that is for yourself” – Stella Cheung
#19
“The hardest thing to do in life is to accept what you don’t like about yourself. It’s always something you have to deal with within yourself. That’s honestly the hardest thing people in life, in general, we as human beings have to accept. ” – Andane Marae
#20
“Money, who cares about money. But money is very important to live, but, money is not always important” – Isaac Guillory
#21
“Whether its negative or positive, the things you say can happen” – Cliff Mack
#22
“I can’t change it upon myself. I can only do that by trusting god, that what God says and how he says to live is better than how I think I should be living.” – Adam Angerer.
#23
“I get to wake up and do what I love to do. It’s always a blessing for me. That always triggers me and keeps me on the ground. It keeps me humble” – Bryan Alano
#24
“All people are asking me, why you don’t act like a 67 years old? Well, I’ve never been 67 before, so how am I suppose to act? I dont know” – Dean Bickerstaff
#25
“I think people put a lot of pressure on birthdays. People don’t want to get older. I actually love getting older. I can’t think of one year that I’ve had up until 29 that I can say, ‘I wish I could go back’” – James Nelson
#26
“A lot of bad things happen, but if you really look for it, there are wonderful experiences all around you. It’s not all tragedy, as long as you don’t let it be.” – Morgan Want
#27
“Our generation has thousands of opportunities and choices to be made, and it makes us stagnant. The universe is not going to punish you for going one direction or another. – Ariana Kudlo
#28
“There is a balance in life, positive and negative. You can’t have the negative without the positive. You can’t have the positive without the negative. You are given your life for a reason so you have to make use of it.” – Thomas Cipolaro
#29
“I think that’s what birthdays are for. They’re those days of reflection. Because, it’s your day, it’s your date. It’s your line in the sand of “OK I came into this world.” Where am I at, where have I been, where am I going? – Thom Russo Jr. (16 time Grammy Winning Producer)
#30
“Life just destroy something to create something, it’s a cycle. When you understand that, you start to appreciate everything” – Anes Hasi
#31
“The human condition is being happy and being sad. You don’t get one without the other. It’s so common for people to chase happiness. I don’t resist being anxious. I don’t resist things not working. I think from there, this is the happiest I’ve ever been.” – Erica Zenn
#32
“I don’t have a bad outlook on life, it’s just that everything isn’t as cheery as I thought it would be.” – Cade
#33
“I feel like my big purpose is educating the world on cannabis; what cannabis is. Letting people know that it’s not a harmful drug that people think it is.” – Cheyenne Irvin
#34
“I think we put a lot of stress on trying to be happy and we should just live in the moment and just appreciate what we have everyday and then happiness will just come at the strangest moments” – Jake Keller
#35
“I guess I always felt bad that my birhtday is on valentines day for people that I was dating and even my family, having to make it just a little about me” – Jackie Bihr
Follow Us