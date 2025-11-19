Powerful Storytelling Through Photography: The 2024 TIFA Editorial Winners (15 Pics)

The Tokyo International Foto Awards (TIFA) proudly showcases the most compelling editorial photography of 2024, honoring photographers who bring critical stories to life through their lenses. This year’s winners capture the world’s most pressing issues, from the raw realities of conflict and social change to deeply personal human experiences. Each image serves as a testament to the power of photography as a medium for truth, awareness, and impact, reminding us that a single frame can spark conversation and drive change.
#1 “Birth Rate And Aging Dilemma In China” By Yuan Gao
Bronze in Editorial/General News
A Chinese little boy looked curiously at a retired elderly person practicing dancing. In recent years, China’s persistently low birth rate and worsen aging population have become the most worrying topics in China. With the decline in birth rate, China’s aging population problem is becoming increasingly severe. The pension system in China mainly relies on the contributions of employees, and the number of pension recipients has increased. The decrease in young labor force has also increased the burden on the pension system. This change will pose a threat to the sustainability of pension payments
#2 “Take A Seat” By Jan Waanders
Bronze in Editorial/Environmental
Take a seat, look at the sea in front of you and make sure to not look left at the polluting industry at Rotterdam harbour. At first glance the photo comes across as a quiet and serene moment and then, after exploring the horizon, that initial feeling completely reverses itself in to one of melancholy amongst the deceptive beauty. What was once an inviting gesture is turned into an apocalyptic landscape. Sand becomes ash and the water polluted. Kijkduin Beach, Netherlands, November 2022
#3 “Chi È Piccolo Può Fare Grandi Cose” By Paolo Maresca
Bronze in Editorial/Environmental
This project stems from the desire to raise awareness of a small farm, in the municipality of Medicina (BO), where a young family has decided to continue the tradition of their beekeeping grandfather. Nature is the protagonist of their work; they respect it in time and manner. Unfortunately, various issues, including climate change, have led to the difficult adaptation of bees to the new environmental conditions, resulting in lower nectar production. The May 2023 flood in Emilia Romagna, Italy, put a strain on the already fragile lives of these creatures.
#4 “The Covid Pandemic Experienced In Radiology” By Alberto Vincenzo Pappalardo
Bronze in Editorial/Photo Essay
The Covid pandemic has been one of the toughest tests for humanity in the last decade. Health workers operated with the awareness of having a central role in stemming the advance of the virus. I am a radiology technician at the hospital in Paternò, a city located on the slopes of the Etna volcano. These photographs are a small indelible sign of what we have experienced and of our work. Among these there is also the photo taken of the colleague who first became infected, moments that remained imprinted in our minds and which gave us even more strength in carrying out our service.
Born in 1979 in Catania, he lives and works in Paternò, a town on the slopes of the Etna volcano. Graduated in Radiology Techniques and passionate about photography. In 2019, after a self-taught path, he attended the photography course at the ACAF in Catania and continued by following various workshops, thus starting to mature technique, observation and thought. For Alberto, photography is a tool to tell a personal point of view, the perception of an event, the urgency to fix in time the emotions aroused by an encounter, a personal growth through a constantly evolving journey.
#5 “Turkana Lake North Kenya” By Denis Faure
Bronze in Editorial/Photo Essay
Ancestral cultures that still resisting……in North Kenya . It’s a réconciliation cérémony among Turkana Tribes (Rendille ,Turkana and Pokot) Testimony of a world will disappear……
#6 “Golden” By Gianfranco Bove
Bronze in Editorial/Fashion
Gold colored dunes caressed by the wind.
#7 “Siren Song” By Barbara Szydlowska
Bronze in Editorial/Fashion
Fashion Edytorial Siren Song Models Pamela Bosak and Justyna Uboska Designer Magdalena Wilk Dryło Make Up and Hair Artist Daria Zwolińska Make Up Assistant Julia Kopka Lights Julia Kopka Nature and Upcycling Clothes inspire by Sirens
#8 “Heartbreakers” By Pablo Vergara
Bronze in Editorial/Conflict
“Heartbreakers” is a multimedia project highlighting the socio-environmental impacts of Brazil’s largest private port, Port of Açu. It facilitates offshore oil and LNG operations, receiving 26 million tons of iron ore annually from a 328km mining pipeline. Its construction and expansion displace communities, fragmenting families and impacting regional flora and fauna. Over 7,036 hectares were expropriated, affecting nearly 400 families. The project combines documentary photography with Optical Gas Imaging, initiated in 2017.
#9 “Showdown On The Sand” By Mak Takano
Silver in Editorial/Sports
The battle at the last corner of a horse racing dirt race. The position of the horses here would determine the outcome of the race. I captured the scene as all the horses and riders jostled for position and aimed for the finish line, rolling up the sand.
Worked in a DPE store for over 20 years as a developer operator. I am active in photography while selling cameras.
#10 “Refugees In Northern Greece” By Sakis Vavalidis
Silver in Editorial/General News
Aspects of refugee’s life in Greece
#11 “El Norte” By Lucero Mora Ardila
Silver in Editorial/Fashion
Visual testimony of fashion as a reflection of identity and the narrative of everyday life that exists in public spaces. The artist, rooted in the market area since her childhood, where her family has worked since she was born, observes how this everyday environment shapes urban identities. “El Norte” emerges as an artistic fashion editorial carried out in Tamaulipas, Mexico, in collaboration with stylist Dina Elizabeth. The collection employs upcycled ensembles inspired by sustainable urban fashion trends present in Mexico.
#12 “La Machoire” By Marc Lenfant
Gold in Editorial/Sports
On the Teahupoo site in Tahiti, 15 days before the Olympic Games, the long Pacific swell formed 7 m waves that look like jaws.
Originally from mainland France, I’ve been living in French Polynesia for over 25 years, where I devote most of my free time to photography. As a hiker and diver, I seek to show the beauty but also the fragility of the terrestrial and marine ecosystems that surround me.
#13 “Mapping The Death Of Mangrove Forest” By Payal Kakkar
Silver in Editorial/Environmental
The body of work is a chronicle of subsequential death of 2 mangrove forests over a period of 4 years (2021-2024) in Goa, India and encourages to reimagine the significance of mangroves in times of rising temperatures and sea levels. In 2021, 70,000 Sq.meter of mangrove forests in Merces, Goa was destroyed as building debris withheld tidal waters from entering the landlocked mangrove forest leading to an increase in salinity of the brackish waters. 1,141,000 Sq.meter of mangrove forest was destroyed in my village, Corlim, due to fresh water floods caused by opening of all gates of Anjumen Dam.
Payal Kakkar is a self-taught artist using the camera as an activist tool that blurs the lines between documentary and art photography. She lives in Delhi and since 2014 has lived part of the year in Goa.The 2018 Kerala floods pushed her to study the human impact on ecosystems. Since then, she has used her photographic practice to have a more immediate impact on conservation efforts, often working alongside environmental and community activists. Her works focus on landscapes impacted by human activity, exploring the impact of extraction and over-consumption on the communities who live there.
#14 “Cultural Reverence” By Thibault Gerbaldi
Gold in Editorial/Personality
In the Andean mountains of Peru, Inca traditions form an integral part of the culture and daily life of its people. During my time in the local community of Pampayacta, I was deeply moved by the cultural reverence demonstrated by the family I lived with towards their customs and ancestral past. A profound sense of community permeated every aspect of life there. The use of embroidery is a vibrant expression of the rich heritage and traditions passed down through generations. These intricate designs often carry symbolic significance, representing elements of nature, history, or spirituality.
As a self-taught photographer and avid traveler, I embarked on a mission to utilize my photography to support charitable causes. Joining the board of directors for The Forgotten International in 2019, I sought to leverage my skills to raise funds for those in need. Through the sale of books and prints, I aimed to shed light on the struggles faced by communities in developing countries and contribute to meaningful projects. Through my photography, I strive to inspire others, evoke emotions, and make a positive impact on the world around me.
#15 “Coexistence” By Marco Casini
Gold in Editorial/General News
There are places in the world that are considered sacred. One land, however, represents the foundation for the three main monotheistic religions in the world: the Holy Land. Jerusalem, with Bethlehem and Hebron are the pulsating centres of this historical and spiritual universe. Even today, it is still a crossroads, where thousands of people continually cross paths. These images, taken between 2012 and 2017, appear today in a new light: as something far removed from the current situation, where a conflict, which has never completely subsided, seems to have taken over the will to coexist.
