I Tossed Powder On Some Dogs, And The Result Turned Out Amazing (13 Images)

by

My name is Jess Bell. I’m a Canadian photographer with a flair for capturing unique and artistic images in animal photography.

I recently organized some of my very talented dog-owning friends (and their beautiful dogs of course) to participate in powder paint photo shoots to experiment with a new technique I wanted to try out. The results are bright, crisp, and dynamic! These action shots are turning heads all over the internet.

This color explosion and the dynamic swirls of it are captured in-camera in real time and on location. As a result, every single image is unique and highlights the amazing differences between how dogs of various breeds and body shapes move. The powder acts as a perfect action amplification device.

I had a great deal of fun deciding what color to use on what dog. I took into account each dog’s personality and appearance and chose a color that I thought would either contrast strongly or match closely with their fur.

To me, these colorful images highlight just how hard our dogs work for us when asked, and frequently for nothing more than the toss of a toy or a dried biscuit. The photos freeze these split-second moments in time and allow us to appreciate our pets as tremendous athletes as well as companions.

The pure joy that these dogs clearly feel when asked to run agility or catch a disc is palpable. And likewise, the joy I feel when capturing these cool photos makes my heart sing.
I hope you like these shots as much as I do, and share them with your friends.

This photo and the rest of my colored powder series was inspired by the marvelous work of photographer Andrea Zachrau Photography. Please go check out her work!

More info: jessbellphotography.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1 Rush | Border Collie

#2 Gemma And Lyric | Mix & Coolie

#3 Nyero | Mudi

#4 Lottie | Border Collie

#5 Style | Border Collie

#6 Slice | Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever

#7 True | Australian Shepherd

#8 Lyric | German Coolie

#9 Tenacity | Mudi

#10 Gnash | Malinois

#11 Cohen | Australian Shepherd

#12 Gemma | Mix

#13 Lottie | Border Collie

Patrick Penrose
