Guy Says Wife’s Disabled Son Is “Hampering Their Normal Life,” Wants Him Out Of The House, She Balks

Nobody gets to choose how they are born, but some people lack the basic empathy to understand this. In fact, such folks even feel that they are superior to people who might be disabled. As sad as it sounds, ableism still prevails in our society.
Just look at this ableist man who kept grumbling about how his wife was “wasting” time looking after her physically disabled son. She was shocked when he suggested sending him to his dad or putting him in a care facility. Well, here’s what happened when she chose divorce instead!
It’s unfortunate that the world comprises stuck-up, ableist people who have no empathy for anyone
The poster’s husband accepted her disabled son after marriage, but when their 2nd child was born, he wanted the teen out of the house
He said that the teen could live with his dad or stay in a care facility, and when he refused to budge, the poster divorced him instead
She faced a lot of heat from her own parents and his family for choosing her son over her husband, but she realized they were all ableist
She also clarified that she never neglected their other two kids, and she intended to be their primary caregiver after the divorce
The poster mentioned in the comments that all her husband used to do was complain about everything, so she stuck to her divorce decision
In today’s dramatic story, the original poster (OP) was a mom who had to fight her whole family to protect her 14-year-old son. The guy was physically disabled, so he had to use a wheelchair, but apart from that, he was well-mannered, got good grades, and was as normal as any teen. When she married her husband, he accepted her son, but trouble started brewing after 6 years.
The couple had just had their second child together when the man started complaining that all her time was spent looking after her elder son. Basically, he wanted the teen out of the house and claimed that he should either live with his father or stay in a care facility. Well, our lady was shocked at this absurd demand and chose to serve him a divorce instead.
However, what hurt her more was that his family and even her own parents accused her of destroying their family. After she vented online, netizens backed her decision, but many questioned whether she neglected her other kids. However, she quickly clarified that she never ignored them; rather, she invested equal amounts of time in all her children.
Moreover, in a comment, she also mentioned what a normal day for her looked like, and netizens were aghast by her husband’s behavior. Apparently, he kept complaining about her son all day long, and they just couldn’t believe how a person could be so grumpy. Besides, after the divorce, she was willing to be the primary carer for all her kids, so it turned out to be a good decision.
It’s awful to think that the poor woman had to go through all this just a few months after delivery. Experts state, “Postpartum recovery starts immediately after birth, with the first 6-8 weeks being crucial for initial healing. However, feeling like your ‘old self’ often takes several months to a year or more, with full physical and hormonal shifts potentially lasting up to 18 months.”
After the poster clarified that she never neglected her other kids, folks pointed out that her husband was the bad guy. Also, when she spoke about her day in the comments, it was pretty evident that he burdened her with all the chores and responsibilities, while he just grumbled. It seemed the poster was already a single mom with a husband who barely helped her out.
Research emphasizes that the unequal distribution of labor results in increased stress, imbalance in relationships, resentment, and a negative impact on the whole family. I agree with netizens that divorcing the guy was the best decision, and many applauded OP for putting her foot down. People also called out her parents and in-laws for their ableist behavior.
Data shows that roughly 26% (or 1 in 4) of Americans live with some form of disability. Sadly, studies also reveal that disabled people are subject to discrimination in favor of able-bodied individuals. As though the world is not harsh enough, it’s dreadful that the teen had to face ableism in his own house. Do you agree with netizens that the mom made the right decision? Drop your thoughts in the comments!
Netizens sided with her, and many stated she made the right decision after she clarified that she never ignored her other kids
