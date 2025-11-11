Post The World’s Most Colorful Buildings

For some reason, most of the world seems to be stuck in a rut when it comes to building colors. But the buildings on this list abandon the usual grays, browns, yellows and whites for bold splashes of color.
Most people would probably prefer having colorful buildings like these, but there are a few practical reasons why it’s hard to have such a colorful building. Maintaining a complex and colorful facade is far more difficult and expensive than maintaining one painted with a single color, and most expensive paints with special anti-corrosive or weatherproof properties are only produced in a few common colors.
#1 This Wall Plays Music When It Rains
Image source: dailymail.co.uk
#2 Istanbul, Turkey
#3 Nautilus: Giant Seashell House
Image source: arquitecturaorganica.com
#4 Galera – Užupis Art Incubator, Vilnius, Lithuania
Image source: daumantas.eu
#5 Rainbow House In Brooklyn
Image source: curious-places.blogspot.com
#6 Kindergarten In Paris
Image source: blogbabyboom.com
#7 Hundertwasserhaus, Vienna
#8 Painted Favela In Santa Marta, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
Image source: Haas&Hahn
#9 Ramenskoye, Russia
Image source: alex-brab.livejournal.com
#10 A House That Should Really Be In The Land Of Oz
Image source: google.com.au
#11 Mykonos, Greece
Image source: zilinskas.net
#12 Carabanchel 24 Building In Madrid, Spain.
Image source: flickr.com
#13 Rainbow House In Usa
Image source: flickr.com
#14 Colorful House In Nippes, Cologne, Germany
Image source: flickr.com
#15 Apartment Buildings In Singapore
Image source: noisesingapore.com
#16 Neal’s Yard, London
#17 Casa Batlló, Barcelona, Spain
#18 Houses In Costa Nova
Image source: François Philipp
#19 Zamość, Poland
Image source: kobietawbiznesie.com.pl
#20 La Boca, Buenos Aires, Argentina
#21 Zalipie, Poland
Image source: flickr.com
#22 The Womb- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States
#23 Wimereux House
Image source: flickr.com
#24 Colorful Granada, Nicaragua
Image source: 500px.com
#25 Concepción De Ataco, El Salvador
#26 Sunset At Nyhavn – Copenhagen – Denmark
Image source: socwall.com
#27 Colorful House In San Francisco
Image source: flickr.com
#28 Street Art House In In Situ Art Festival
#29 Street View – Burano, Italy
Image source: anotherbagmoretravel.files.wordpress.com
#30 Lofts Yungay, Valparaíso, Chile
Image source: tecnohomes.blogspot.com
#31 Luna Park, New Jersey
Image source: facebook.com
#32 Warsaw, Poland
#33 Neal’s Yard London
Image source: Pinterest
#34 Willemstad, Curaçao, Netherlands Antilles, Dutch West Indies, Unesco World Heritage Site
Image source: flickr.com
#35 Snail Home Sofia
Image source: static.panoramio.com
#36 Tokyo, Japan
#37 Colorful Houses In Bo-kaap, South Africa
Image source: vtinteriors.blogspot.com
#38 Design Hotel, Budapest, Hungary
#39 Rizzi Haus, Braunschweig, Germany
#40 70 Ft Silos In Vancouver, Canada
#41 Brandhorst Museum, Munich
Image source: ByGuidoRadig,viaWikimediaCommons
#42 Rainbow Village, Taichung, Taiwan
#43 Manarola, Italy
#44 Blue House In Didden Village In Rotterdam
Image source: MVRDV
#45 Os Gémeos In Lisbon, Portugal
#46 Saint Basil’s Cathedral Moscow
#47 Cork, Ireland
#48 Cinema “palads” In Copenhagen, Denmark
#49 Handelskade, Willemstad, Curaçao
#50 Poznan, Poland, Old Town (rynek)
Image source: leblogdemeyilo.blogspot.fr
#51 Poznań, Poland
#52 ValparaÍso, Chile
#53 Kinderhaus In Bayreuth
Image source: fotocommunity.de
#54 Calle Carabobo – Maracaibo, Zulia, Venezuela.
#55 Burano, Italy
#56 Warsaw, Poland
#57 Street Art, Colou While Rebuilding After The Earthquakes In Christchurch Nz
#58 House In Kolkata Near Badamtala Asar Sangha
Image source: flickr.com
#59 Rizzi Haus, Braunschweig, Germany
#60 Hotel Spirit – Bratislava, Slovakia
Image source: i.telegraph.co.uk
#61 Handelskade, Willemstad, Curaçao
#62 Museo De Arte Moderno, Leon, España
#63 Hospital Alto Deba, Mondragón (pais Vasco – España)
Image source: flickr.com
#64 St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada
Image source: FineArtAmerica
#65 Chiesa Di San Pietro, Pizzighettone-cremona-italy
#66 Randyland ,pittsburgh, Pa
#67 Casa Nautilus Inside
Image source: googleimages
#68 Covent Graden – London
#69 Campeche, México
#70 Prince Albert Pub, Brighton, Uk
#71 Equality House Topeka, Ks…directly Across The Street From Westboro Baptist “church”
Image source: rainbowgeeks.com
#72 Hundertwasser Toilets In Kawakawa, New Zealand
Image source: ianwattphotography.com
#73 Shakespearestraße, Leipzig, Germany
#74 Barcelona, Spain
#75 Burano, Venice, Italy
#76 Cinque Terre, Italy
#77 Burano Italy
#78 Valledupar, Cesar, Colombia…… La Casa En El Aire..
#79 Júcar, Málaga (spain)
#80 Montreal Convention Centre
Image source: PhotobyRidwanaKhan
#81 Colorful Mural By Astro In Vitry Sur Seine, France
#82 Beautiful Reflection Of A Colorful Building, France
#83 Tirana | Albania – Painted Buildings
Image source: merlinandrebecca.blogspot.com
#84 Sintra Castle, Portugal
#85 Bedlam Market-derry, Northern Ireland
Image source: facebook.com
#86 Duesseldorf Keifernstrasse, Creepy-crawly House
#87 Vernazza, Cinque Terre
#88 Puerto De La Cruz, Tenerife, Spain.
#89 Via Del Porto Fluviale, Rome
Image source: woodlandshoppersparadise.blogspot.no
#90 Morro Dona Marta, Rio De Janeiro
Image source: carvalhando
#91 Costa Nova – Portugal
#92 Hotel In Palm Springs, California
Image source: Stamberg Aferiat Architecture
#93 Colorful Houses In Aveiro, Portugal
Image source: Ana Silva
#94 Snakehouse, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
#95 Kolorowy Parking, Warszawa, Polska
Image source: 3.bp.blogspot.com
#96 Colmar, France
#97 A Street In Geneva
#98 La Boca, Buenos Aires, Argentina
#99 Hadhramaut, Yemen, Homes Architecture
#100 Puerto De La Cruz, Tenerife, Spain.
#101 Puerto De La Cruz, Tenerife, Spain.
#102 Leipzig, Germany
#103 Covent Garden – London
#104 Oporto, Portugal
#105 Pattern Building Athens, Greece
#106 Øvre Holmegate, Stavanger, Norway
#107 Stransbourg, France
#108 Rotterdams Wijktheater – Rotterdam Katendrecht
#109 Longyearbyen, Spitsbergen
#110 Favela Santa Marta, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
#111 Handelskade, Willemstad, Curacao
Image source: flickr.com
#112 Urban Spree, Art Gallery/bar, Berlin
Image source: urbanspree.com
#113 Hotel Silken Puerta América, Madrid (spain)
#114 Edificio Del Ine, Madrid (spain)
#115 Cudillero, Asturias (spain)
#116 One – World Shop In Jena/germany Sells Beautiful Fairtrade Products.
#117 The Purple Pie Place
#118 Bulldog Coffeshop Amsterdam
#119 Lentos And Ars Electronica Center, Linz, Austria
#120 Fargegata ( Colourstreet ) Stavanger, Norway
#121 Durban University Of Technology, Design Building, South Africa
#122 Caminito, Buenos Aires, Argentina
#123 In Austria
#124 Netherlands, Landsmeer. Anton Heyboer Art Gallery
#125 Toronto, Ontario, Canada
#126 Dussseldorf, Keifernstrasse
#127 Creative Arts Development Space In Sheffield, Art By Rob Lee
#128 Burano (venezia, Italy)
#129 Hunterwasser – Vienna (austria)
#130 Classic Victorians In San Francisco, Ca.
#131 Colourful Reykjavik
#132 Puerto De La Cruz, Tenerife, Spain.
Image source: facebook.com
#133 Puerto De La Cruz, Tenerife, Spain.
#134 Puerto De La Cruz, Tenerife, Spain.
#135 Puerto De La Cruz, Tenerife, Spain.
#136 Puerto De La Cruz, Tenerife, Spain.
#137 Colorful Houses In St John’s Canada.
Image source: Googleimages.
#138 Arab Street, Singapore
#139 Kerasountos St., Ilisia, Athens, Greece
#140 Rongo Backpackers & Gallery: Karamea, West Coast, South Island, New Zealand
#141 Wynwood House -wynwood, Miami, Fl
Image source: thewynwoodhouse.com
#142 Country Estonia, City Tartu, District Supilinn/soup-town, Address Oa Str 26
#143 Palais Des Congrès, Montréal, Canada
#144 Pantone Hotel
Image source: arquitecturaideal.com
#145 Feliz Rizzi House. The Best Happy House Of The World.
Image source: arquitecturaideal.com
#146 Milos, Greece
#147 Cheticamp, Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, Canada
#148 Campeche, México
Image source: Google
#149 Hogeschool Utrecht, Netherlands
#150 Philadelphia, Usa Community Project With Haas & Hahn
Image source: fb.concreteplayground.com.au
#151 Washington Dc
#152 Corrala En Vallecas 51, Madrid (spain)
#153 Arcos De La Frontera, Cádiz (spain)
#154 Casares, Málaga (spain)
#155 San Paulo, Brasil
#156 Hundertwasserhaus, Vienna, Austria
Image source: ds-lands.com
#157 Monemvassia, Greece
#158 Belgrade, Serbia
#159 Cinema, Copenhagen
Image source: PolFoto
#160 Eine – Welt Laden Jena
#161 Snail House – Sofia, Bulgaria
#162 Randyland -pittsburgh, Pa
#163 Blu In Lisbon, Portugal
#164 Abode Of Chaos – Saint-romain-au-mont-d’or – France
#165 Welcome To The Dollhouse. San Francisco, Ca.
#166 Candyland. San Francisco,ca.
#167 Little Boxes Of Westlake
#168 Puerto De La Cruz, Tenerife, Spain.
#169 Comfort Town, Kyiv, Ukraine
Image source: zametkiev.livejournal.com
#170 Building In Hilversum (holland) Sound & Vision (beeld & Geluid)
#171 National Museum Of Australia
Image source: ARMArchitecture
#172 Hong Kong
#173 Burano, Venice, Italy
#174 King’s Road St.johns Newfoundland Canada
#175 Lesvos, Greece
#176 Pelourinho, Salvador Da Bahia, Brazil
#177 Howard Street Bridge, Baltimore City, Md
Image source: midtownbaltimore.com
#178 Templeman Street, Concepción Hill (unesco Site), Valparaíso, Chile
#179 Upmc, Pittsburgh , Pa
#180 Wilkinsburg, Pittsburgh, Pa
#181 Os GÉmeos, Blu & Sam3 In Lisbon, Portugal
#182 Sam3 In Lisbon, Portugal
#183 Rainbow Village, Taichung, Taiwan
#184 Zalipie Village, Poland
Image source: img.interia.pl
#185 Comfort Town, Kyiv, Ukraine
#186 Nørrebro, Copenhagen
#187 Abode Of Chaos – Saint-romain-au-mont-d’or – France
#188 Unique Partially Colored House In Ricardo De Ferrari Street, Valparaiso, Chile
#189 Chefchaouen, Morocco.
#190 Chefchaouen, Morocco.
Image source: gallivantgirl.com
#191 A Bus Terminal In Peshawar, Pakistan
#192 Tubingen Germany
#193 Old School In Alkmaar Holland
#194 Bermuda
#195 Riga Old Town, Latvia
#196 University Of Utrecht
#197 Caminito – La Boca / Buenos Aires, Argentina
#198 And The Wind Whispered
#199 If You Are Going To Be Different, Be Confident About It
#200 Different
#201 Maciachini, Milan
#202 Cartagena, Columbia, South America
#203 Stockholm, Sweden
#204 First World Hotel, Genting Highlands, Malaysia.
#205 Mosaik In Germany
#206 Lesvos, Greece
#207 South Austin, Texas
#208 Trinity Laban Conservatoire Of Music And Dance, London
#209 Residential Building In Skopje, Macedonia
Image source: ©ZharkoKaranfilov
#210 Taiwan Bread Store
#211 Old Fire Station, Singapore.
#212 Rainbow Townhomes – Seattle Wa As Seen From The Air – Jacqui Ann Photography
#213 Graffiti In Halifax, Ns
#214 Usa, Memphis, Tn – Binghampton Community Church! For The Kingdom!
#215 Lego-bank, Düsseldorf, Germany
#216 Plaza De Armas De Tumbes, Perú
#217 East Berlin, Germany
#218 Casa Comalat, Barcelona
#219 Ccbombarda, Porto, Portugal
#220 Shops In Vranov Nad Topl’ou, Slovakia
Follow Us