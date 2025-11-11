Post The World’s Most Colorful Buildings

For some reason, most of the world seems to be stuck in a rut when it comes to building colors. But the buildings on this list abandon the usual grays, browns, yellows and whites for bold splashes of color.

Most people would probably prefer having colorful buildings like these, but there are a few practical reasons why it’s hard to have such a colorful building. Maintaining a complex and colorful facade is far more difficult and expensive than maintaining one painted with a single color, and most expensive paints with special anti-corrosive or weatherproof properties are only produced in a few common colors.

#1 This Wall Plays Music When It Rains



Image source: dailymail.co.uk

#2 Istanbul, Turkey



#3 Nautilus: Giant Seashell House



Image source: arquitecturaorganica.com

#4 Galera – Užupis Art Incubator, Vilnius, Lithuania



Image source: daumantas.eu

#5 Rainbow House In Brooklyn



Image source: curious-places.blogspot.com

#6 Kindergarten In Paris



Image source: blogbabyboom.com

#7 Hundertwasserhaus, Vienna



#8 Painted Favela In Santa Marta, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil



Image source: Haas&Hahn

#9 Ramenskoye, Russia




Image source: alex-brab.livejournal.com

#10 A House That Should Really Be In The Land Of Oz



Image source: google.com.au

#11 Mykonos, Greece



Image source: zilinskas.net

#12 Carabanchel 24 Building In Madrid, Spain.



Image source: flickr.com

#13 Rainbow House In Usa



Image source: flickr.com

#14 Colorful House In Nippes, Cologne, Germany



Image source: flickr.com

#15 Apartment Buildings In Singapore



Image source: noisesingapore.com

#16 Neal's Yard, London



#17 Casa Batlló, Barcelona, Spain



#18 Houses In Costa Nova



Image source: François Philipp

#19 Zamość, Poland



Image source: kobietawbiznesie.com.pl

#20 La Boca, Buenos Aires, Argentina



#21 Zalipie, Poland



Image source: flickr.com

#22 The Womb- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States



#23 Wimereux House



Image source: flickr.com

#24 Colorful Granada, Nicaragua



Image source: 500px.com

#25 Concepción De Ataco, El Salvador



#26 Sunset At Nyhavn – Copenhagen – Denmark



Image source: socwall.com

#27 Colorful House In San Francisco



Image source: flickr.com

#28 Street Art House In In Situ Art Festival



#29 Street View – Burano, Italy



Image source: anotherbagmoretravel.files.wordpress.com

#30 Lofts Yungay, Valparaíso, Chile



Image source: tecnohomes.blogspot.com

#31 Luna Park, New Jersey



Image source: facebook.com

#32 Warsaw, Poland



#33 Neal's Yard London



Image source: Pinterest

#34 Willemstad, Curaçao, Netherlands Antilles, Dutch West Indies, Unesco World Heritage Site



Image source: flickr.com

#35 Snail Home Sofia



Image source: static.panoramio.com

#36 Tokyo, Japan



#37 Colorful Houses In Bo-kaap, South Africa



Image source: vtinteriors.blogspot.com

#38 Design Hotel, Budapest, Hungary



#39 Rizzi Haus, Braunschweig, Germany



#40 70 Ft Silos In Vancouver, Canada



#41 Brandhorst Museum, Munich



Image source: ByGuidoRadig,viaWikimediaCommons

#42 Rainbow Village, Taichung, Taiwan



#43 Manarola, Italy



#44 Blue House In Didden Village In Rotterdam



Image source:  MVRDV

#45 Os Gémeos In Lisbon, Portugal



#46 Saint Basil's Cathedral Moscow



#47 Cork, Ireland



#48 Cinema "palads" In Copenhagen, Denmark



#49 Handelskade, Willemstad, Curaçao



#50 Poznan, Poland, Old Town (rynek)



Image source: leblogdemeyilo.blogspot.fr

#51 Poznań, Poland



#52 ValparaÍso, Chile



#53 Kinderhaus In Bayreuth



Image source: fotocommunity.de

#54 Calle Carabobo – Maracaibo, Zulia, Venezuela.



#55 Burano, Italy



#56 Warsaw, Poland



#57 Street Art, Colou While Rebuilding After The Earthquakes In Christchurch Nz



#58 House In Kolkata Near Badamtala Asar Sangha



Image source: flickr.com

#59 Rizzi Haus, Braunschweig, Germany



#60 Hotel Spirit – Bratislava, Slovakia



Image source: i.telegraph.co.uk

#61 Handelskade, Willemstad, Curaçao



#62 Museo De Arte Moderno, Leon, España



#63 Hospital Alto Deba, Mondragón (pais Vasco – España)



Image source: flickr.com

#64 St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada



Image source: FineArtAmerica

#65 Chiesa Di San Pietro, Pizzighettone-cremona-italy



#66 Randyland ,pittsburgh, Pa



#67 Casa Nautilus Inside



Image source: googleimages

#68 Covent Graden – London



#69 Campeche, México



#70 Prince Albert Pub, Brighton, Uk



#71 Equality House Topeka, Ks…directly Across The Street From Westboro Baptist "church"



Image source: rainbowgeeks.com

#72 Hundertwasser Toilets In Kawakawa, New Zealand



Image source: ianwattphotography.com

#73 Shakespearestraße, Leipzig, Germany



#74 Barcelona, Spain



#75 Burano, Venice, Italy



#76 Cinque Terre, Italy



#77 Burano Italy



#78 Valledupar, Cesar, Colombia…… La Casa En El Aire..



#79 Júcar, Málaga (spain)



#80 Montreal Convention Centre



Image source: PhotobyRidwanaKhan

#81 Colorful Mural By Astro In Vitry Sur Seine, France



#82 Beautiful Reflection Of A Colorful Building, France



#83 Tirana | Albania – Painted Buildings



Image source: merlinandrebecca.blogspot.com

#84 Sintra Castle, Portugal



#85 Bedlam Market-derry, Northern Ireland



Image source: facebook.com

#86 Duesseldorf Keifernstrasse, Creepy-crawly House



#87 Vernazza, Cinque Terre



#88 Puerto De La Cruz, Tenerife, Spain.



#89 Via Del Porto Fluviale, Rome



Image source: woodlandshoppersparadise.blogspot.no

#90 Morro Dona Marta, Rio De Janeiro



Image source: carvalhando

#91 Costa Nova – Portugal



#92 Hotel In Palm Springs, California



Image source: Stamberg Aferiat Architecture

#93 Colorful Houses In Aveiro, Portugal



Image source: Ana Silva

#94 Snakehouse, Amsterdam, The Netherlands



#95 Kolorowy Parking, Warszawa, Polska



Image source: 3.bp.blogspot.com

#96 Colmar, France



#97 A Street In Geneva



#98 La Boca, Buenos Aires, Argentina



#99 Hadhramaut, Yemen, Homes Architecture



#100 Puerto De La Cruz, Tenerife, Spain.



#101 Puerto De La Cruz, Tenerife, Spain.



#102 Leipzig, Germany



#103 Covent Garden – London



#104 Oporto, Portugal



#105 Pattern Building Athens, Greece



#106 Øvre Holmegate, Stavanger, Norway



#107 Stransbourg, France



#108 Rotterdams Wijktheater – Rotterdam Katendrecht



#109 Longyearbyen, Spitsbergen



#110 Favela Santa Marta, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil



#111 Handelskade, Willemstad, Curacao



Image source: flickr.com

#112 Urban Spree, Art Gallery/bar, Berlin



Image source: urbanspree.com

#113 Hotel Silken Puerta América, Madrid (spain)



#114 Edificio Del Ine, Madrid (spain)



#115 Cudillero, Asturias (spain)



#116 One – World Shop In Jena/germany Sells Beautiful Fairtrade Products.



#117 The Purple Pie Place



#118 Bulldog Coffeshop Amsterdam



#119 Lentos And Ars Electronica Center, Linz, Austria



#120 Fargegata ( Colourstreet ) Stavanger, Norway

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#121 Durban University Of Technology, Design Building, South Africa

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#122 Caminito, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#123 In Austria

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#124 Netherlands, Landsmeer. Anton Heyboer Art Gallery

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#125 Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#126 Dussseldorf, Keifernstrasse

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#127 Creative Arts Development Space In Sheffield, Art By Rob Lee

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#128 Burano (venezia, Italy)

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#129 Hunterwasser – Vienna (austria)

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#130 Classic Victorians In San Francisco, Ca.

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#131 Colourful Reykjavik

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#132 Puerto De La Cruz, Tenerife, Spain.

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

Image source: facebook.com

#133 Puerto De La Cruz, Tenerife, Spain.

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#134 Puerto De La Cruz, Tenerife, Spain.

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#135 Puerto De La Cruz, Tenerife, Spain.

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#136 Puerto De La Cruz, Tenerife, Spain.

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#137 Colorful Houses In St John’s Canada.

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

Image source: Googleimages.

#138 Arab Street, Singapore

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#139 Kerasountos St., Ilisia, Athens, Greece

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#140 Rongo Backpackers & Gallery: Karamea, West Coast, South Island, New Zealand

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#141 Wynwood House -wynwood, Miami, Fl

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

Image source: thewynwoodhouse.com

#142 Country Estonia, City Tartu, District Supilinn/soup-town, Address Oa Str 26

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#143 Palais Des Congrès, Montréal, Canada

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#144 Pantone Hotel

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

Image source: arquitecturaideal.com

#145 Feliz Rizzi House. The Best Happy House Of The World.

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

Image source: arquitecturaideal.com

#146 Milos, Greece

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#147 Cheticamp, Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, Canada

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#148 Campeche, México

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

Image source: Google

#149 Hogeschool Utrecht, Netherlands

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#150 Philadelphia, Usa Community Project With Haas & Hahn

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

Image source: fb.concreteplayground.com.au

#151 Washington Dc

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#152 Corrala En Vallecas 51, Madrid (spain)

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#153 Arcos De La Frontera, Cádiz (spain)

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#154 Casares, Málaga (spain)

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#155 San Paulo, Brasil

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#156 Hundertwasserhaus, Vienna, Austria

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

Image source: ds-lands.com

#157 Monemvassia, Greece

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#158 Belgrade, Serbia

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#159 Cinema, Copenhagen

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

Image source: PolFoto

#160 Eine – Welt Laden Jena

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#161 Snail House – Sofia, Bulgaria

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#162 Randyland -pittsburgh, Pa

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#163 Blu In Lisbon, Portugal

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#164 Abode Of Chaos – Saint-romain-au-mont-d’or – France

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#165 Welcome To The Dollhouse. San Francisco, Ca.

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#166 Candyland. San Francisco,ca.

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#167 Little Boxes Of Westlake

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#168 Puerto De La Cruz, Tenerife, Spain.

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#169 Comfort Town, Kyiv, Ukraine

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

Image source: zametkiev.livejournal.com

#170 Building In Hilversum (holland) Sound & Vision (beeld & Geluid)

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#171 National Museum Of Australia

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

Image source: ARMArchitecture

#172 Hong Kong

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#173 Burano, Venice, Italy

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#174 King’s Road St.johns Newfoundland Canada

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#175 Lesvos, Greece

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#176 Pelourinho, Salvador Da Bahia, Brazil

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#177 Howard Street Bridge, Baltimore City, Md

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

Image source: midtownbaltimore.com

#178 Templeman Street, Concepción Hill (unesco Site), Valparaíso, Chile

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#179 Upmc, Pittsburgh , Pa

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#180 Wilkinsburg, Pittsburgh, Pa

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#181 Os GÉmeos, Blu & Sam3 In Lisbon, Portugal

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#182 Sam3 In Lisbon, Portugal

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#183 Rainbow Village, Taichung, Taiwan

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#184 Zalipie Village, Poland

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

Image source: img.interia.pl

#185 Comfort Town, Kyiv, Ukraine

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#186 Nørrebro, Copenhagen

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#187 Abode Of Chaos – Saint-romain-au-mont-d’or – France

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#188 Unique Partially Colored House In Ricardo De Ferrari Street, Valparaiso, Chile

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#189 Chefchaouen, Morocco.

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#190 Chefchaouen, Morocco.

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

Image source: gallivantgirl.com

#191 A Bus Terminal In Peshawar, Pakistan

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#192 Tubingen Germany

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#193 Old School In Alkmaar Holland

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#194 Bermuda

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#195 Riga Old Town, Latvia

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#196 University Of Utrecht

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#197 Caminito – La Boca / Buenos Aires, Argentina

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#198 And The Wind Whispered

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#199 If You Are Going To Be Different, Be Confident About It

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#200 Different

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#201 Maciachini, Milan

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#202 Cartagena, Columbia, South America

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#203 Stockholm, Sweden

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#204 First World Hotel, Genting Highlands, Malaysia.

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#205 Mosaik In Germany

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#206 Lesvos, Greece

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#207 South Austin, Texas

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#208 Trinity Laban Conservatoire Of Music And Dance, London

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#209 Residential Building In Skopje, Macedonia

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

Image source: ©ZharkoKaranfilov

#210 Taiwan Bread Store

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#211 Old Fire Station, Singapore.

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#212 Rainbow Townhomes – Seattle Wa As Seen From The Air – Jacqui Ann Photography

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#213 Graffiti In Halifax, Ns

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#214 Usa, Memphis, Tn – Binghampton Community Church! For The Kingdom!

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#215 Lego-bank, Düsseldorf, Germany

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#216 Plaza De Armas De Tumbes, Perú

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#217 East Berlin, Germany

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#218 Casa Comalat, Barcelona

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#219 Ccbombarda, Porto, Portugal

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

#220 Shops In Vranov Nad Topl’ou, Slovakia

Post The World&#8217;s Most Colorful Buildings

