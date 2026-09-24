46 Dystopian Paintings By Kevin Peterson Where Children And Wild Animals Roam A Broken World

At first glance, Kevin Peterson’s paintings can feel like scenes pulled from a post-apocalyptic film or video game. Crumbling factories, abandoned buildings, graffiti-covered walls, and overgrown industrial landscapes stretch across the canvas, while children move quietly through them alongside bears, wolves, foxes, birds, and other wild animals. The settings are bleak, yet the figures at their center introduce something different: innocence, companionship, and a strange sense that life continues despite everything around them.
Born in Elko, Nevada, in 1979, Peterson spent parts of his childhood in Nevada, Michigan, and Washington before moving to Texas in 1996. He studied both art and psychology at Austin College in Sherman, graduating with degrees in Fine Art and Psychology in 2001. Afterward, he worked as a probation officer in Austin for several years. During a difficult period involving alcohol and illegal substance use, Peterson entered rehabilitation, where he rediscovered his interest in making art and eventually decided to pursue it professionally. Today, he lives in Houston and works out of Winter Street Studios. His work has attracted attention well beyond gallery walls. In 2015, he received the Hunting Art Prize for his painting “Fire,” and his work has been exhibited in galleries and museums around the world. One of his best-known paintings, “Coalition II,” also reached a very different audience when it was used as the cover artwork for the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 2016 album The Getaway.
Scroll down to check out some of Kevin Peterson’s striking paintings, and let us know which left the strongest impression on you.
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#1 “Church”
Oil on panel
Image source: Kevin Peterson
Peterson’s personal history helps give some context to the recurring themes in his paintings. He describes his work as an exploration of growing up and learning how to live in a world that is already damaged. Trauma, fear, isolation, vulnerability, and loneliness appear throughout the imagery, but so do resilience and survival. His young subjects often seem tiny compared with their surroundings, yet they rarely appear completely helpless. Instead, they walk, wait, or explore alongside animals that can feel simultaneously protective and slightly unsettling.
#2 “Finn’s Fox”
Oil on panel
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#3 “Wish II”
Oil on panel
Image source: Kevin Peterson
That relationship between children and animals is one of the most distinctive elements of Peterson’s work. He uses these unlikely alliances to explore ideas such as protection and restraint, freedom and confinement, and the invisible forces that shape the way people move through the world. Visually, the contrast is made even stronger by his highly detailed, near-photographic approach. At times, nature appears to be slowly reclaiming these forgotten spaces, making the environments feel like remnants of a civilization that has already moved on. Against all of that decay, the children and animals become the emotional focus of each scene.
#4 “View”
Oil on panel, 2018
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#5 “Reign”
Oil on panel
Image source: Kevin Peterson
Despite the dystopian appearance of many of these paintings, Peterson’s work is not entirely about hopelessness. His figures are surrounded by evidence of a broken world, yet they continue moving through it, often accompanied by creatures that suggest companionship, instinct, and protection. That tension between vulnerability and resilience is what gives these haunting scenes much of their emotional weight.
#6 “Fire”
Oil on panel, 2014
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#7 “Search”
Oil on panel
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#8 Untitled
Oil on panel, 2022
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#9 “Protector”
Oil on panel, 2014
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#10 “Dad”
Oil on panel
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#11 “Megan”
Oil on panel
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#12 “Hope”
Oil on panel
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#13 “Less Alone”
Oil on panel
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#14 “Rooster Brand”
Oil on panel
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#15 “Funeral”
Oil on panel, 2016
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#16 “Black”
Oil on panel
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#17 “Jessie”
Oil on panel
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#18 “Lion”
Oil on panel, 2017
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#19 “Coalition II/The Getaway”
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#20 “Sacrifice”
Oil on panel
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#21 “Holy F-In Puke War”
Oil on panel, 2015
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#22 “Company”
Oil on panel, 2022
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#23 “Guide”
Oil on panel
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#24 “Ledge”
Oil on panel
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#25 “Fellowship”
Oil on panel, 2022
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#26 “Bidding II”
Oil on panel
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#27 “Ravens”
Oil on panel
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#28 “Fort”
Oil on panel
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#29 “Lucid Dreaming”
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#30 “Sleeping”
Oil on panel
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#31 “Quest II”
Oil on panel
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#32 “Rise”
Oil on panel
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#33 “Keepers”
Oil on panel
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#34 “Passage”
Oil on panel, 2017
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#35 “Woman In White”
Oil on panel
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#36 “Coalition I”
Oil on panel, 2016
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#37 “Crash”
Oil on panel
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#38 “Found”
Oil on panel
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#39 “Friend”
Oil on panel
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#40 “Scout”
Oil on panel
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#41 “Dud”
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#42 “Bear Walk”
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#43 Untitled
Oil on panel
Image source: Kevin Peterson
#44 Untitled
Oil on panel
Image source: Kevin Peterson
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