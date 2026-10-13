These 50 Examples Of Positive Masculinity Show That Compassion Is A Strength, Not A Weakness

Some men fix things, some offer a shoulder to cry on, and others somehow know exactly what to say when life gets messy. While the internet has no shortage of stories about questionable behavior, it also has plenty of reminders that kindness, empathy, and emotional maturity are alive and well.
Recently, people online were invited to share their favorite examples of positive masculinity, and their answers highlighted men who made a lasting impression through their actions. From small, thoughtful gestures to moments of genuine courage and support, these stories show that being a good man can mean far more than fitting a traditional idea of masculinity.
#1
Years ago I was working as a welder in a big fabrication shop. We were all sitting around eating lunch in the break room when all of a sudden I hear “what the hell are you reading”?
Obviously, we all looked over to see what was going on. The co-worker in question gave a resigned sigh and took off his glasses and closed a copy of ‘Twilight: New Moon’.
Keep in mind, this guy was the most stereotypical, male-coded man’s man you had ever met. Middle aged, 6’2″ with a marine corps tattoo on his shoulder and wearing double pleated cathart jeans, covered in soothing.
When he was asked why he was reading a romance book for teenage girls, he gave the following explanation:
“My son’s are easy. They love bow hunting hunting, working on trucks and all the stuff Ilike. My daughter hates all of that, but she loves this.” (He says while pointing at the book) “I want to spend time with her, I want to know what she likes and to be able to have something to talk about with her, so Im reading what she is reading.”
Everyone around him grunts and nods in acceptance. Nobody teases him, nobody gives him anything about it.
To this day, that lives in my head as in of the best examples of fatherhood and positive masculinity I have ever seen.
Edited: fixed some spelling mistakes.
Image source: anon, Getty Images (not the actual photo)
#2
Something I saw recently at Disneyland. One of their biggest rides is Rise of the Resistance, it’s a Star Wars themed dark ride that I love and have been on multiple times. Given that it’s dark, fast, and storm troopers are shooting at you, it can be a lot for kids.
The last time I was there, I’m getting into one of the escape pods with a dad and his young kid. I’m not great at determining ages, but I’d guess he was 7 or 8? The dad was so kind. Normally I hear parents being totally dismissive, “Don’t be scared, it’s just a ride,” that kind of thing, which is not helpful to a terrified kid.
This dad was different. When we got into the pods, he was explaining the ride and how his kid could tune out if he got overwhelmed. Something like, “It can be loud, so plug your ears and close your eyes if you need to. And if you get scared, that’s okay. I’m right here, and I won’t let anything happen to you.” It was such a lovely message and the kid did great! Occasionally during the ride, he’d look at his dad for reassurance, and overall seemed to have a fun time!
I love this kind of positive masculinity. None of this, “tough it out, don’t be scared,” stuff, but “if you get scared, here’s what to do and remember I’m here to keep you safe.” I think it’s a message that’s great for any kid, but especially boys. They need to know they’re allowed to have big feelings and learn how to deal with them. I think that dad demonstrated it all brilliantly in just a few sentences.
Image source: The_Late_Gatsby, Mohamed hamdi (not the actual photo)
#3
This is corny but the man I’m trying to be for my future kids. I finally got help last year for my trauma and mental illness, and I’ve changed myself into a man I’m mostly proud of.
I’m excited to see how much more I evolve in the coming years before my wife and I have a kid, and I can’t wait to break the cycle and provide a better example of masculinity than I was given.
Image source: ron-paul-swanson, Adolfo Félix (not the actual photo)
The meaning of being a man has changed throughout history, shaped by the needs and expectations of different societies. According to The Conversation, masculinity has often been associated with roles such as providing for a family, protecting a community, working, fighting in wars, and holding positions of authority.
Over time, these expectations became so deeply rooted that they were often treated as natural characteristics of men rather than standards created by society. In many cultures, manhood has also been viewed as something that must be continually demonstrated through courage, self-control, financial independence, and the ability to lead. These expectations help explain why some men feel pressured to prove themselves rather than simply express who they are.
#4
For me, I love how Kurt Russell is the embodiment of “traditional” masculinity, and yet I’ve never heard a bad word about him. He’s proof that even the most stereotypical forms of masculinity don’t have to be toxic.
Image source: make_me_already, NBC TV
#5
There is a clip circulating of 3 men bothering a woman on an almost empty train (She is sitting alone, tons of free seats, and the 3 men decide to sit directly next to her, surrounding her.)
Then there is the guy filming the interaction, an Irish guy who calls them out with a “do you know her? You are all sitting on top of her in a completely empty car…”
Him confronting their creepy behavior and ensuring her safety, and asking NOTHING in return. She didn’t call out for help, he just noticed she was uncomfortable and he took action to fix it.
That’s positive masculinity right there. He got the creepy guys to get lost, no one injured, everyone safe.
Image source: daithisfw, Kübra Arslaner (not the actual photo)
#6
I think Keanu Reeves is basically the gold standard for positive masculinity. Doesn’t sport the typical Hollywood “tough guy” ego. He’s genuinely humble, respects boundaries (remember the famous hover hand) and openly shares his grief. And he quietly spends millions helping crew members and charities without having to brag about it. Compassion and kindness and an absolute movie tough.
Image source: OddSell, Governo do Estado de São Paulo
In many agricultural and early modern societies, a man’s worth was closely tied to his ability to provide for and protect his household. Religious ideals also emphasized discipline, moral responsibility, and duty, reinforcing the image of men as the heads of their families.
While these qualities can encourage dependability and a strong sense of responsibility, they can also create unrealistic expectations when a man’s value becomes dependent on his income, authority, or ability to remain composed in every situation.
Men who struggle financially or experience uncertainty may feel that they have failed to meet society’s standards. Similarly, boys who are naturally sensitive or prefer expressing their emotions may face ridicule for not fitting conventional ideas of masculinity. Such pressures can make it difficult for men to recognize that there is more than one way to be strong or responsible.
#7
Obama. Great dad, great husband and great leader. Intelligent, articulate and never trash talked anyone professionally (Zach galifianakas excluded).
Image source: weristjonsnow, Official White House Photo by Pete Souza
#8
My step-dad. Six foot six. Three hundred pounds of pure muscle. Giant beard. Large arm sleeve tattoos. Worked in construction his whole life. A few days ago he was wearing a dress and makeup because my younger sisters wanted to make him pretty.
Image source: CrazeMase, Xenia Bogarova (not the actual photo)
#9
How is John Cena not at the top of this list?! He is the manliest, least toxic human (man or otherwise) on the planet!
Image source: AlternateUsername12, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Fallon
When these expectations become rigid and discourage vulnerability or encourage dominance, they can develop into what Verywell Mind describes as toxic masculinity. The term does not suggest that masculinity itself is harmful, but rather that certain attitudes associated with manhood can have damaging consequences when enforced as strict rules.
Qualities such as resilience, ambition, and self-reliance can be valuable, but they become problematic when men are expected to hide their fears, refuse help, or prioritize winning over everything else. The pressure to appear tough at all times can also discourage men from showing tenderness or admitting that they are struggling.
Instead of allowing men to develop a healthy range of emotional responses, these expectations can leave them feeling that they must constantly demonstrate their strength to earn respect.
#10
Steve “The Crocodile Hunter” Irwin. One of my personal heroes. His entire family are all amazing people that world could use about a billion more of.
#11
Can’t believe anyone hasn’t said Nick Offerman yet. Comes across as a super manly “Man’s Man” yet is in touch with his emotions, deeply loves his wife and isn’t afraid to show it, and at least outwardly appears to be a very accepting person. I think he’s a prime example of positive masculinity.
Image source: Judge_Bredd3, nickofferman
#12
I think Milo Rossi (science communicator on YouTube) is a great example. Fights pseudoscience, makes a point to be ethical with his merch, advocates for remembering that ancient people were just like us, while being a bringing big masculine goofball energy.
Image source: FullPruneNight, miniminuteman
One of the most significant consequences of these rigid expectations is the way they can affect emotional well-being and relationships. Boys may learn early on that anger is an acceptable response to difficult situations, while sadness, fear, and insecurity should be kept private. Over time, suppressing these emotions can contribute to loneliness, stress, and depression, while making it harder to seek professional support when needed.
Unexpressed feelings may also emerge as irritability, withdrawal, reckless behavior, or aggression. Toxic masculinity can further encourage men to measure their worth through wealth, physical toughness, or their ability to exert power over others.
When dominance becomes the main measure of manhood, relationships can turn into competitions for control rather than partnerships built on mutual respect. These attitudes can affect women, children, and other men who do not conform to traditional gender expectations, making it important to reconsider which behaviors society chooses to reward.
#13
Aragorn from The Lord of the Rings. He is a elite warrior and capable leader, yet he feels no need to posture, never suppresses his emotions, genuinely grieves for his fallen companions, respects the strength and autonomy of women, and openly expresses non-romantic love and physical affection toward his male peers without a shred of insecurity.
Image source: PrettyWannd, HBO Max
#14
A guy I worked with called his son one day to tell him that he heard the son had helped his sister with something at school. He just called him to tell him, “that was awesome.” No reward, no cartwheels. Just Dad casually telling his kid he did good. I won’t forget it.
Image source: Creepy-Signature-823, Getty Images (not the actual photo)
#15
Randy “Macho Man” Savage
“It’s OK for macho men to show every emotion available right there, you know. Because I’ve cried a thousand times [and] I’m gonna cry some more. But, I’ve soared with eagles and slithered with the snakes and everywhere in between and I’m gonna tell you something right now: there’s one guarantee in life and that is that there are no guarantees, yeah.”
“And…understand this: nobody likes a quitter, nobody said life was easy. So if you get knocked down, take the standing eight count, get back up and fight again and you’re a macho manic, dig it?
Image source: badgutfeelingagain, David Fitzgerald
A healthier approach to masculinity does not require men to abandon traditionally valued qualities such as courage, leadership, confidence, or protectiveness. Instead, positive masculinity involves expressing these strengths without using them to control or diminish other people. The distinction lies between having the confidence to act independently and feeling the need to dominate others.
For example, a man who intervenes when someone is being harassed demonstrates courage and concern for another person’s safety, while someone who participates in the harassment to gain approval reinforces harmful social expectations. The American Psychological Association recognizes that qualities such as strength, leadership, and assertiveness can be beneficial, while rigid masculine norms, particularly those discouraging help-seeking, can negatively affect men’s well-being.
#16
Columbo
Humbly, kindly, calmly, and non-violently trapping criminals with conversation, persistence, and a little trickery
Also Captain Picard and DS9 Worf.
Image source: Romnonaldao, Margie Korshak Associates-publicity agency-Falk was appearing at an awards dinner in Chicago
#17
Ted Lasso (the show in general). It’s imperfect, but that’s the point. It shows how you can work on a more positive masculinity .
Image source: No-Bid6661, Biden White House Archived
#18
Cinema Therapy did a video on how Rocky shows a surprising amount of positive masculinity. Haven’t seen the movie but they seemed to be making some good points.
Image source: FoxxyPantz, Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
This broader understanding of manhood also highlights the importance of empathy, accountability, and respect. Being a positive role model does not mean never making mistakes or always knowing how to handle difficult situations. It means being willing to acknowledge when something has gone wrong, take responsibility for one’s actions, and make a genuine effort to improve.
It also involves respecting other people’s boundaries, accepting rejection without hostility, and recognizing that kindness does not entitle someone to anything in return. Men can demonstrate these qualities in ordinary situations, whether by listening patiently to a friend, supporting a partner’s independence, sharing household responsibilities, or allowing other men to express their emotions without ridicule.
#19
Guys waving at babies, or generally doing what they want without thinking about if they will lose their man card!
Image source: natethegreek, Getty Images (not the actual photo)
#20
Mr T (B.A Barracus), never disrespect your mother has been in my head for over 40 years and kids should live by it today.
Image source: pis_puncher227, White House photo via Reagan Library,
#21
When a gym-bro respectfully helps out a newbie at the gym with form and technique. I say ‘respectfully’ because they’re not recording the interaction for internet clout or making fun of anyone. Starting out a gym is intimidating AF.
Image source: anhedoniandonair, Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)
Positive masculinity can also have a meaningful impact on friendships, families, and workplaces. In its discussion of healthier masculine ideals, The Atlantic explores how moving away from rigid expectations can help men build stronger relationships and become more comfortable with emotional openness. Men who feel able to express affection, ask for help, maintain close friendships, and resolve disagreements constructively may find it easier to develop supportive relationships.
They note that greater equality is linked with better mental health for men, more involvement in family life, shared caregiving, and more satisfying intimate relationships. Similar principles apply in professional settings, where effective leadership depends on reliability, collaboration, and the ability to accept feedback rather than relying on intimidation.
#22
Mr Miyagi. Strong, well trained, yet not violent unless defending himself or others. Doesn’t ridicule or pity Daniel, just realized he’s a good kid whom he could help.
My best TKD instructor was like this to me, and that gave me the ability to earn true confidence and self respect and love.
More men need to help those who are weaker by empowering and teaching, instead of insults and laughter.
Image source: wordslinger82, George E. Marienthal Enterprises
#23
The amount of fictional characters on here is depressing.
Sir Kevin Sinfield, a true living legend and all round charity god.
For a historical character, my fave is probably Sir Roger Casement who exposed the Belgian atrocities in the Congo in the early 20th century, amongst being an all round true Renaissance Man.
Image source: cmannett85, Internet Archive Book Images
#24
Henry Cavill.
Super masculine and yet a total gentleman.
Image source: HealthyBits, henrycavill
The influence of positive masculinity can extend well beyond individual relationships, particularly when men become examples for younger generations. Boys often learn what manhood means by observing fathers, teachers, coaches, older relatives, and other men around them. Seeing a man apologize sincerely, comfort a child, stand up against unfair treatment, or admit that he needs help can challenge the belief that vulnerability is incompatible with strength.
These everyday examples can help create environments in which boys feel less pressure to hide their emotions and more freedom to develop healthy relationships. Positive masculinity also encourages men to challenge harmful behavior among their peers rather than remain silent to fit in. Ultimately, being a good man can mean using one’s strengths responsibly, treating others with dignity, and making people feel supported and respected.
#25
Ryan Gosling’s character in Crazy stupid love. He’s able to admit his insecurities and finally turn his life around to try to be a better man to Emma stone. It shows that being a good man doesn’t just happen, you have to work at it and no matter what you are now, you can start being better if you choose to.
Image source: whoaaa_O, AMC Theatres
#26
Umbrella lip sync battle by tom holland is peak masculinity.
Image source: mtbsickrider, Comedy Central Latinoamérica
#27
Blumineck. Not only is he an incredibly talented archer, he’s a professional pole dancer, is comfortable in his own skin, and has a really cute and wholesome relationship with his wife.
Image source: Odd_Job6441, blumineck
Ultimately, positive masculinity is less about fitting a particular image of what a man should be and more about how he treats the people around him. Strength can mean standing up for someone who is being mistreated, but it can also mean admitting a mistake, offering comfort, or being willing to listen when someone needs support.
Everyone has probably encountered someone who changed their understanding of what a good man can be, whether it was a father who always made time for his children, a friend who offered support without judgment, or a stranger who stepped in when someone needed help. What is your favorite example of positive masculinity? We would love to hear from you!
#28
The MythBusters: Tory Belleci, Jamie Hyneman, Grant Imahara, and Adam Savage. Nerds to the highest degree, but also incredibly skilled men who approached just about everything they did with a good attitude.
Famously, Jamie and Adam didn’t get along as anything more than colleagues/co-stars, but deeply respected each other, despite their personalities clashing.
Image source: BlackberryButton, The White House/Chuck Kennedy
#29
I live in France for half the year and when men greet each other with a kiss on the cheek it makes me happy.
Image source: intangible_entity, elenavy (not the actual photo)
#30
Kratos as of God of War 4. So much growth, despite knowing he’s out of his depth as a father. The ending of Ragnarok still has me crying.
Image source: BlanketCop, VikanGaming
#31
Last winter I was walking through Belfast and my nose was running. I went to pull a tissue out of my pocket but the wind caught it and blew it into a puddle. A guy walking the other way saw it and pulled a tissue pack out of his pocket and offered me one.
Image source: Time_Ocean
#32
I was crying in a grocery store aisle once, totally embarrassed, trying to hide my face behind a box of pasta. This older guy in a flannel shirt didn’t ask what was wrong or try to fix it. He just stood there for a sec, nodded like he saw me, and said ‘rough day huh?’ then went back to shopping. Didn’t make it weird, didn’t offer unsolicited advice, just acknowledged my humanity. Men doing small, non-performative kindnesses like that… it hits different. Source: myself, ugly crying over expired coupons lol.
Image source: friendverse
#33
Denzel , he seems truly masculine , it’s in his aura (I know this is a overused word lol) , it’s natural and can be felt/sensed through the way he carries himself.
Image source: NineOfoe
#34
Brennan Lee Mulligan
ambitious, hard working, family man, charismatic, intelligent.
Also kind, thoughtful, just, inclusive, humble, and idealistic without being unrealistic.
Image source: soberriggs
#35
My dad listens, then actually adjusts.
Image source: Own-Calligrapher5205
#36
Mr. Rogers (love one another)
Bob Ross (love yourself)
Steve Irwin (love animals)
The holy trinity of positive masculinity where the entire world would be a wildly different and better place if our leaders emulated what they taught.
E: to add some good replies
Carl Sagan (love curiosity)
Jim Henson (love puppets/whimsy)
Rick Steves (love the world).
Image source: rramzi
#37
Ted Lasso
Terry Crews
Jimmy Carter.
Image source: SodaCanBob
#38
Peter Cullen’s portrayal of Optimus Prime. Be strong enough to be gentle.
I’m still not over his passing.
Image source: Filegfaron
#39
Chief Brody from Jaws (not the book though). He never tries to be the tough guy, when the grieving mother slaps him, he doesn’t argue or shift the blame to where it rightly belongs, he just listens to her anger and grief in quiet sympathy. When other characters shout at him, he listens to what they’re saying rather than ignoring it because of how it’s said, and throughout the entire movie he’s just trying to do the right thing, despite his own fears, and the pressure he’s under from people trying to dismiss the issue.
Image source: Z_T_O
#40
Kermit The Frog. Seriously – he takes responsibility, he’s kind and generous.
Image source: yearsofpractice
#41
Everyone keeps pointing at Aragorn, but the character in the books that stands out the most to me is Faramir. Beyond noble and thoughtful, follows his heart instead of his orders.
Image source: Moegerty
#42
Waymond from Everything Everywhere All at Once. The guy literally uses kindness as his superpower, and somehow that’s tougher than any fight scene.
Image source: CozyButterfly_
#43
That guy on youtube who makes videos teaching things to kids as if he were their dad, because he wants to make sure kids learn things like how to tie a tie.
Image source: ComradeJohnS
#44
I think Terry Crews is an excellent example of a man with positive masculinity. I am not sure what my absolute favorite is though.
Image source: Flashyshooter
#45
Stephen Graham…he’s the Liverpudlian geezer but comfortable showing his emotions and always gives credit/praise to his wife and kids.
Image source: EbbLow1646
#46
David Tennant. Man is an absolute champ. .
Image source: Skilodracus
#47
Would Carl from Dungeon Crawler Carl count. He definitely has flaws and maybe some mental issues. But generally he is 100% about helping people, and making sure as many people survive the ordeal as humanly possible. I would trust that man (and cat) with my life any day. He is not vain, he isn’t boisterous, he may be a little crazy, but man does he love helping people.
Image source: KernelSanders1986
#48
Jake Peralta and honestly all the main characters in B99
Ted Lasso (the show combined not just any one character) and not just masculinity but to be in more touch of yourselves as a human.
Image source: _crybaby_69
#49
Will Riker from Star Trek the Next Generation. Always a gentleman and always scoring with the ladies because of it. .
Image source: ZincLloyd
#50
Bob belcher from Bob’s Burgers. He goes above and beyond for his wife and kids and even Teddy on occasion. He’s not afraid to “emasculate” or embarrass himself to do what he thinks will make his family happy.
Image source: Aunt_Sally69
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