I Reimagined And Illustrated 6 Movie Posters From My Favorite Films

My professional art journey has been a long, winding one. I started as an animator at SCAD, eager to work my way towards Studio Ghibli. Unfortunately, the studio closed in the middle of my term. I turned my attention towards Disney, but my professors frequently had the same comments: I focused too much on detail and I was too slow. Loving detail too much to leave it behind, I transitioned to concept art.

Leaving SCAD after 2 1/2 years (it was a nightmare for other reasons), I returned to Cincinnati, OH. I then attended the Art Academy of Cincinnati for a year, but found that they would not help me achieve my goals. I then applied to the Columbus College of Art & Design and found the perfect fit.

As an Illustration major, I started to talk to all kinds of people to try to find my way. After years of work, I was still ‘too slow’. Unbeknownst to potential clients or businesses, I’ve struggled with severe mental illness for over a decade. These illnesses prevent me from allowing the speed that companies frequently demand. In the shadow of this, I dove deeper into detail and symbolism to make up for speed. I would pour as much significance and emotional depth into my pieces as possible, to request respect in my art, even if my strengths were in unconventional areas.

I visited LA a few times, having discussions with several helpful professionals. After a particularly enlightening conversation with Casey Robin (Instagram: @caseyrobin), I found a way to still be a part of the movie culture I appreciate while also indulging my love of detail. I made a list of movies in different genres and started my film poster project.

I’ve always thoroughly believed in creating the work that you want to be doing professionally. Therefore, while I work for the Gallery Design Studio part-time, complete pieces for various clients, and more—I create film posters on the side in the hopes of being asked to do more work I love in the future.

More info: artistssaywhat.wixsite.com | behance.net | Instagram

The Revenant (2015)

Illustration close up

Midsommar (2019)

Crawl (2019)

It: Chapter One (2017)

Close up

Close up

Close up

Klaus (2019)

You’re Next (2011)

Close up

Close up

