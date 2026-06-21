From ‘Groundhog Day’ To ‘Star Trek’: 17 Fictional ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas

With so many iconic fantasy worlds, sci-fi universes, and brilliant fictional settings in books and movies, we all ask the same question: “What would I do if I were the hero of this story?”
This ultimate pop culture ‘Would You Rather’ poll lets you test your survival instincts against the toughest fictional dilemmas. Cast your vote to decide which magical worlds are actually habitable, which legendary characters you would follow, and which movie villains are the most terrifying. Step out of reality for a second and see how your choices stack up against other Pandas!
When you’re done voting in this poll, continue your fantastical journey in Part 2 of the Fictional ‘Would You Rather’ Poll by clicking here.
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
#1 Would you rather find out you’re a replicated human with a false past like in Blade Runner 2049 (2017), or find out your whole life was a lie, filmed for reality TV, like in The Truman Show (1998)?
Image source: Alcon Entertainment, Paramount Pictures
#2 If you were in the movie Passengers (2016), would you rather spend the rest of your life alone on a massive spaceship or wake someone up for company, practically sentencing them to the same uncomfortable fate?
Image source: Columbia Pictures
#3 Would you rather live in the fantastical world of Middle-earth or the utopian United Federation of Planets from Star Trek?
Image source: New Line Cinema, Paramount Television
#4 If you had to choose between these two to solve a mystery for you, would you rather get help from Ace Ventura or Johnny English?
Image source: Warner Bros., StudioCanal
#5 Would you rather get accidentally stuck in the past like in Back to the Future (1985) or relive the same day over and over again like in Groundhog Day (1993)?
Image source: Amblin Entertainment, Columbia Pictures
#6 If you had to choose between love and ambition, like in La La Land (2016), which way would you go?
Image source: Summit Entertainment
#7 Would you rather be a close work associate of Jordan Belfort from The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) or Patrick Bateman from American Psycho (2000)?
Image source: Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate Films
#8 Would you rather fight Thanos with the Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or face Sauron with the Fellowship in The Lord of the Rings?
Image source: Marvel Studios, New Line Cinema
#9 Would you rather wake up chained and trapped in a dilapidated bathroom like in the movie Saw (2004), or buried alive like in the movie Buried (2010)?
Image source: Lionsgate Films Inc.
#10 Would you rather get spun into a media frenzy after being framed for your significant other’s disappearance, like in Gone Girl (2014), or be tormented by a feeling you might actually have been at fault for it, like in Shutter Island (2010)?
Image source: 20th Century Fox, Paramount Pictures
#11 Would you rather get trapped aboard the Flying Dutchman from Pirates of the Caribbean or in the magical prison of Azkaban from Harry Potter?
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures, Warner Bros.
#12 In The Twilight Saga, would you rather be a vampire with superhuman abilities who must sustain themselves on blood, or a shapeshifting werewolf who protects people from vampires?
Image source: Summit Entertainment
#13 If you were in the middle of the conflict in the world of the Avatar franchise, would you rather fight on the side of humanity or on the side of the Na’vi?
Image source: 20th Century Fox
#14 Would you rather risk it all chasing perfection like Nina in Black Swan (2010) or stay painfully mediocre, but healthy?
Image source: Cross Creek Pictures
#15 Would you rather try to survive the alien attack from Independence Day (1996) or War of the Worlds (2005)?
Image source: 20th Century Fox, Paramount Pictures
#16 Would you rather gain the curse of Princess Fiona from Shrek (2001) – stay human by day, but turn ogre by night – or the curse of The Beast from Beauty and the Beast (1991) – turn permanently monstrous until someone truly loves you and lifts the curse?
Image source: DreamWorks Animation, Walt Disney Pictures
#17 Would you rather be part of the crew in Ocean’s Eleven (2001) and try to rob three casinos at once, or the crew from Inception (2010) and attempt to implant an idea in someone’s mind through their dreams in a mind-heist?
Image source: Village Roadshow, Warner Bros.
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