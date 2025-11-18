Pop Culture Meets Retro Art in These Vibrant Vintage Mash-Up Illustrations By Butcher Billy (30 Pics)

Today Pandas, we suggest you step into the universe of Butcher Billy, the Brazilian artist who turns pop culture on its head with a sharp twist of irony and nostalgia. For example, imagine your favorite icons—from Robert Downey Jr. as Jesus to Daredevil ’66—reimagined with a retro flair that combines the vibrant aesthetics of the 70s, 80s, and 90s.
Each piece from the artist pops with color and humor, creating a visual contrast that’s as entertaining as it is thought-provoking. With a portfolio boasting collaborations with Netflix and Marvel, Butcher Billy proves that the past is never forgotten; it’s just been remixed into something new!
More info: Instagram | behance.net | Facebook | redbubble.com
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
