Pop Culture Meets Retro Art in These Vibrant Vintage Mash-Up Illustrations By Butcher Billy (30 Pics)

by

Today Pandas, we suggest you step into the universe of Butcher Billy, the Brazilian artist who turns pop culture on its head with a sharp twist of irony and nostalgia. For example, imagine your favorite icons—from Robert Downey Jr. as Jesus to Daredevil ’66—reimagined with a retro flair that combines the vibrant aesthetics of the 70s, 80s, and 90s.

Each piece from the artist pops with color and humor, creating a visual contrast that’s as entertaining as it is thought-provoking. With a portfolio boasting collaborations with Netflix and Marvel, Butcher Billy proves that the past is never forgotten; it’s just been remixed into something new!

More info: Instagram | behance.net | Facebook | redbubble.com

#1

Pop Culture Meets Retro Art in These Vibrant Vintage Mash-Up Illustrations By Butcher Billy (30 Pics)

Image source: thebutcherbilly

#2

Pop Culture Meets Retro Art in These Vibrant Vintage Mash-Up Illustrations By Butcher Billy (30 Pics)

Image source: thebutcherbilly

#3

Pop Culture Meets Retro Art in These Vibrant Vintage Mash-Up Illustrations By Butcher Billy (30 Pics)

Image source: thebutcherbilly

#4

Pop Culture Meets Retro Art in These Vibrant Vintage Mash-Up Illustrations By Butcher Billy (30 Pics)

Image source: thebutcherbilly

#5

Pop Culture Meets Retro Art in These Vibrant Vintage Mash-Up Illustrations By Butcher Billy (30 Pics)

Image source: thebutcherbilly

#6

Pop Culture Meets Retro Art in These Vibrant Vintage Mash-Up Illustrations By Butcher Billy (30 Pics)

Image source: thebutcherbilly

#7

Pop Culture Meets Retro Art in These Vibrant Vintage Mash-Up Illustrations By Butcher Billy (30 Pics)

Image source: thebutcherbilly

#8

Pop Culture Meets Retro Art in These Vibrant Vintage Mash-Up Illustrations By Butcher Billy (30 Pics)

Image source: thebutcherbilly

#9

Pop Culture Meets Retro Art in These Vibrant Vintage Mash-Up Illustrations By Butcher Billy (30 Pics)

Image source: thebutcherbilly

#10

Pop Culture Meets Retro Art in These Vibrant Vintage Mash-Up Illustrations By Butcher Billy (30 Pics)

Image source: thebutcherbilly

#11

Pop Culture Meets Retro Art in These Vibrant Vintage Mash-Up Illustrations By Butcher Billy (30 Pics)

Image source: thebutcherbilly

#12

Pop Culture Meets Retro Art in These Vibrant Vintage Mash-Up Illustrations By Butcher Billy (30 Pics)

Image source: thebutcherbilly

#13

Pop Culture Meets Retro Art in These Vibrant Vintage Mash-Up Illustrations By Butcher Billy (30 Pics)

Image source: thebutcherbilly

#14

Pop Culture Meets Retro Art in These Vibrant Vintage Mash-Up Illustrations By Butcher Billy (30 Pics)

Image source: thebutcherbilly

#15

Pop Culture Meets Retro Art in These Vibrant Vintage Mash-Up Illustrations By Butcher Billy (30 Pics)

Image source: thebutcherbilly

#16

Pop Culture Meets Retro Art in These Vibrant Vintage Mash-Up Illustrations By Butcher Billy (30 Pics)

Image source: thebutcherbilly

#17

Pop Culture Meets Retro Art in These Vibrant Vintage Mash-Up Illustrations By Butcher Billy (30 Pics)

Image source: thebutcherbilly

#18

Pop Culture Meets Retro Art in These Vibrant Vintage Mash-Up Illustrations By Butcher Billy (30 Pics)

Image source: thebutcherbilly

#19

Pop Culture Meets Retro Art in These Vibrant Vintage Mash-Up Illustrations By Butcher Billy (30 Pics)

Image source: thebutcherbilly

#20

Pop Culture Meets Retro Art in These Vibrant Vintage Mash-Up Illustrations By Butcher Billy (30 Pics)

Image source: thebutcherbilly

#21

Pop Culture Meets Retro Art in These Vibrant Vintage Mash-Up Illustrations By Butcher Billy (30 Pics)

Image source: thebutcherbilly

#22

Pop Culture Meets Retro Art in These Vibrant Vintage Mash-Up Illustrations By Butcher Billy (30 Pics)

Image source: thebutcherbilly

#23

Pop Culture Meets Retro Art in These Vibrant Vintage Mash-Up Illustrations By Butcher Billy (30 Pics)

Image source: thebutcherbilly

#24

Pop Culture Meets Retro Art in These Vibrant Vintage Mash-Up Illustrations By Butcher Billy (30 Pics)

Image source: thebutcherbilly

#25

Pop Culture Meets Retro Art in These Vibrant Vintage Mash-Up Illustrations By Butcher Billy (30 Pics)

Image source: thebutcherbilly

#26

Pop Culture Meets Retro Art in These Vibrant Vintage Mash-Up Illustrations By Butcher Billy (30 Pics)

Image source: thebutcherbilly

#27

Pop Culture Meets Retro Art in These Vibrant Vintage Mash-Up Illustrations By Butcher Billy (30 Pics)

Image source: thebutcherbilly

#28

Pop Culture Meets Retro Art in These Vibrant Vintage Mash-Up Illustrations By Butcher Billy (30 Pics)

Image source: thebutcherbilly

#29

Pop Culture Meets Retro Art in These Vibrant Vintage Mash-Up Illustrations By Butcher Billy (30 Pics)

Image source: thebutcherbilly

#30

Pop Culture Meets Retro Art in These Vibrant Vintage Mash-Up Illustrations By Butcher Billy (30 Pics)

Image source: thebutcherbilly

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
‘The Defenders:’ Small Screen Avengers Justify Marvel’s Continued Partnership with Netflix
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2017
Here Are My 30 Most Recent Buddy Gator Comics To Celebrate The 1-Year Anniversary
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Wholesome Story Of A Dad Taking His Daughter’s Favorite Toy To Work After She Left It In The Car
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
50 Cinematic Masterpieces From The Last 20 Years That Deserve To Be Called A Modern Classic
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Hogwarts Pandas, Describe Your Day At Hogwarts To Me (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
“Really Dumb Tweets”: 50 Pearls From Twitter Posted By This Account
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.