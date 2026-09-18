23 Darkly Funny Comics That Put Your Favorite Pop-Culture Characters In Unexpected Situations

by

We all know these characters, but probably not quite like this.

The artist behind Broh Simpson takes characters we all know and love from movies, cartoons, video games, and TV shows and puts them into completely unexpected situations, where things can get extremely dark for them. SpongeBob, Woody from Toy Story, superheroes, Pokémon, WALL-E, and many other pop-culture favorites appear in his strange and absurdly hilarious comics.

The cartoonist has a very peculiar sense of humor and loves taking familiar characters and stories in a completely different direction. His drawings also have a distinctive rough and expressive style, giving these iconic characters a slightly different look while still making them instantly recognizable.

We’ve picked some of the artist’s funniest pop-culture mashups and unexpected twists below. Scroll down and see if his particular brand of humor makes you laugh or simply think, “Oh, yikes.”

More info: Instagram

#1

23 Darkly Funny Comics That Put Your Favorite Pop-Culture Characters In Unexpected Situations

Image source: brohsimpson

23 Darkly Funny Comics That Put Your Favorite Pop-Culture Characters In Unexpected Situations

#2

23 Darkly Funny Comics That Put Your Favorite Pop-Culture Characters In Unexpected Situations

Image source: brohsimpson

#3

23 Darkly Funny Comics That Put Your Favorite Pop-Culture Characters In Unexpected Situations

Image source: brohsimpson

#4

23 Darkly Funny Comics That Put Your Favorite Pop-Culture Characters In Unexpected Situations

Image source: brohsimpson

#5

23 Darkly Funny Comics That Put Your Favorite Pop-Culture Characters In Unexpected Situations

Image source: brohsimpson

#6

23 Darkly Funny Comics That Put Your Favorite Pop-Culture Characters In Unexpected Situations

Image source: brohsimpson

#7

23 Darkly Funny Comics That Put Your Favorite Pop-Culture Characters In Unexpected Situations

Image source: brohsimpson

#8

23 Darkly Funny Comics That Put Your Favorite Pop-Culture Characters In Unexpected Situations

Image source: brohsimpson

#9

23 Darkly Funny Comics That Put Your Favorite Pop-Culture Characters In Unexpected Situations

Image source: brohsimpson

#10

23 Darkly Funny Comics That Put Your Favorite Pop-Culture Characters In Unexpected Situations

Image source: brohsimpson

#11

23 Darkly Funny Comics That Put Your Favorite Pop-Culture Characters In Unexpected Situations

Image source: brohsimpson

#12

23 Darkly Funny Comics That Put Your Favorite Pop-Culture Characters In Unexpected Situations

Image source: brohsimpson

#13

23 Darkly Funny Comics That Put Your Favorite Pop-Culture Characters In Unexpected Situations

Image source: brohsimpson

#14

23 Darkly Funny Comics That Put Your Favorite Pop-Culture Characters In Unexpected Situations

Image source: brohsimpson

#15

23 Darkly Funny Comics That Put Your Favorite Pop-Culture Characters In Unexpected Situations

Image source: brohsimpson

#16

23 Darkly Funny Comics That Put Your Favorite Pop-Culture Characters In Unexpected Situations

Image source: brohsimpson

#17

23 Darkly Funny Comics That Put Your Favorite Pop-Culture Characters In Unexpected Situations

Image source: brohsimpson

#18

23 Darkly Funny Comics That Put Your Favorite Pop-Culture Characters In Unexpected Situations

Image source: brohsimpson

#19

23 Darkly Funny Comics That Put Your Favorite Pop-Culture Characters In Unexpected Situations

Image source: brohsimpson

#20

23 Darkly Funny Comics That Put Your Favorite Pop-Culture Characters In Unexpected Situations

Image source: brohsimpson

#21

23 Darkly Funny Comics That Put Your Favorite Pop-Culture Characters In Unexpected Situations

Image source: brohsimpson

#22

23 Darkly Funny Comics That Put Your Favorite Pop-Culture Characters In Unexpected Situations

Image source: brohsimpson

#23

23 Darkly Funny Comics That Put Your Favorite Pop-Culture Characters In Unexpected Situations

Image source: brohsimpson

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Katya Zamolodchikova: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
May, 1, 2026
“We Don’t Play Around”: Christina Aguilera Says Halloween Is Her Favorite Time Of The Year
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
New Discovery Of Dolphins Using Baby Talk With Their Offspring Provides Fascinating Insight Into Animal Parenting
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Guy Bans GF’s Friends Claiming They “Drain Him,” But Calls His Friends Who Treat Home Like Sports Bar
3 min read
Jan, 8, 2026
Andrew Barth Feldman: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
May, 10, 2026
30 Quirky And Dark Comics With Twisted Endings By “Whoops Comics”
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025