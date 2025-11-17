30 Times Perfectly Good Movies Were Ruined By The Casting

There are many factors that go into creating a great film. The writing, directing, cinematography and acting must all come together to perfectly compliment the score and the film’s themes. If even one small detail is off, the entire movie can go from excellent to mediocre, and that includes the casting.
If you’ve ever watched a movie where it felt like one actor in particular was always taking you out of their character’s world, it’s likely that they just weren’t the best casting choice. Cinephiles on Reddit have been discussing some of the films where questionable casting bothered them, so below, you’ll some of their most insightful and controversial thoughts, as well as an interview with the person behind IMO Flicks. Enjoy reading through if you’re a movie buff yourself, and be sure to upvote all of the hot takes you agree with!
#1
James Corden, in anything and everything he’s ever been in.
#2
Not really a good movie, but when it comes to miscasting I immediately think of Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewart in Snow White and the Huntsman.
Charlize is too good looking to be a Queen who is supposed to be jealous of a Snow White who looks like Kristen. Not saying Kristen is ugly, she’s fine, but Charlize is easily another tier.
#3
ok, I’m bending the question a bit here, because The World is Not Enough still wouldn’t be a good movie, but:
Denise Richards as a nuclear physicist is just the worst, y’all
#4
Jared Leto as Joker
*he was big miscast for the joker … but im not so sure bout the part:”in an otherwise good movie”
#5
Kevin Costner as Robin Hood.
Alan Rickman, Morgan Freeman, and just about everyone else turned in outstanding performances, but Costner… Still a good movie though.
#6
Batman vs Supeeman wasn’t a very good movie but it is nothing compared to the casting of Lex Luthor in the movie. Jesse Eisenberg can be a good actor but the chosen direction on Lex is a complete oposite of where Jesse shines as an actor. I have a hard time thinking about a worse actor for the role. Maybe Michael Cera.
#7
Captain Correli’s Mandolin could be a beautiful movie, if it wasn’t for Nick Cage.
#8
George Clooney as batman
#9
Absolutely Keanu Reeves in Bram Stoker’s Dracula. I love the man, but that accent is something else. If he hadn’t been in the film I’m almost certain there’d be no debate that this was the best and most faithful Dracula adaptation.
#10
Johnny Depp in the Fantastic Beasts Franchise.
He just doesn’t belong there.
His acting is good, he nailed his speech in the second film. But no Potter World Material.
#11
recently finished Queen’s Gambit and thought it was great but I could not take the baby cowboy seriously
#12
Guy Pearce in Prometheus. Like good god why didn’t they just cast an older actor??
#13
I know people here LOVE Adam Driver, but I found him to be extremely distracting in SW. he looks nothing like Ford or Fisher. More importantly he just looks weird (or unique depending on your perspective). I know it’s probably taboo to say this, but his nose was really distracting to look at, especially in RoS, where there’s a lot of his profile shots.
I know I’ll be downvotes, but I thought I’d share anyway.
#14
Cameron Diaz in gangs of New York. Anytime I start watching that movie I always forget that she’s in it and then she pops up on screen and I just get disappointed.
#15
Mila Kunis as the Wicked Witch in Oz the Great and Powerful.
#16
Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.
#17
Andie McDowell just seems so out of place in *Four Weddings and a Funeral*.
Mickey Rooney in *Breakfast at Tiffany’s*? What the hell was that?
#18
Russell Crowe in Les Miserables
Katie Holmes in Batman Begins
Jennifer Lawrence in American Hustle
#19
Ruby Rose, in anything she has ever appeared in.
#20
Adrien Brody Predators, not as good as the first 2 films but a decent sequel i find entertaining. I just dont buy him as the badass action star that goes toe to toe with a Predator
#21
Topher Grace in Spider-Man 3. I really believe it would’ve been much better if Tom Hardy was given Venom.
#22
Sofia Coppola in Godfather Part 3. Broke the movie in a few scenes
#23
Ben Affleck in Daredevil…. He’s a great actor, the role sucked, the movie was fun to watch though.
#24
Just about everyone in Batman and Robin.
Arnold Schwarzenegger as Mr. Freeze is probably top of the list though. As someone who grew up on Batman: The Animated Series and was blown away by Heart of Ice I couldn’t wait for a big screen version. Then we got, well, what we got.
Just imagine what a late 90s Patrick Stewart could have done in that role. With a completely different script and director of course.
#25
Brad Pitt in Troy. He’s not terrible or anything. It’s just funny to listen to him attempt to dial in a british accent. Or better yet, the guy who plays his cousin is really corny. Fun movie, fun cast when it comes down to it. I just roll my eyes every time he shows up lol
#26
Whatever horrific creature they got to dub the voice of Bob in Lucio Fulci’s House By the Cemetery.
Topher Grace as Venom.
Russell Crowe in the 2011 Robin Hood movie.
David Thewlis as Ares.
Ezra Miller as The Flash.
Betsy Russell as Jill Tuck.
Matthew Broderick as Simba. (Never thought his voice fit the character IMO. Even when I was a kid, I never heard “Simba” – I only ever heard an actor trying to play “Simba”.)
#27
Jack Black in The Holiday. It would’ve been an okay romcom with someone else but he just stood out like a sore thumb. If he would’ve been funny it might’ve worked, but it was like they made him a neutered version of himself.
#28
NPH in Gone Girl is always my go to
#29
Unpopular opinion: Dustin Hoffman in The Graduate.
Now, of course he was brilliant – made his name in that movie. And he made the movie with his performance.
But that character was supposed to be a WASP college athlete – handsome & vigorous, which is why Mrs Robinson wanted to get him in the sack. DH was none of those things.
The role should have gone to Richard Benjamin (who appeared in a minor part in the movie), but it would have been a forgettable romcom. DH made it a classic.
#30
Emma Watson as belle
