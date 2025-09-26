Guy “Comes Out” As Poly, Begs Wife For An Open Marriage, Regrets It When She Likes Her New Man More

Have you ever played a game with someone who insists on adding a complicated new rule they just invented? They swear it will make everything more fun and exciting. You’re skeptical, but you go along with it just to keep the peace.
Then, in a glorious twist of fate, that exact rule is the very reason they lose the game spectacularly. This is karma, fate, and schadenfreude all working at once. One woman’s husband recently introduced a new ‘rule’ to their marriage, and he is definitely not enjoying the final score.
The person who insists on changing the rules of the game is often the one who ends up losing
After a year of relentless pressure, a wife finally agreed to her husband’s demand for an open marriage
While her husband’s dates fizzled out, she found a deep and meaningful connection with a new man
Panicked by her success, her husband tried to shut down the very arrangement he had begged for
She refused, left her husband, and is now happily engaged to her new partner
Her husband is not taking the split well, trying to tarnish her reputation and paint her as a cheater
This story begins with a husband who, after discovering polyamory on Reddit, became a relentless evangelist for open relationships. For a solid year, he begged his wife to join him on this journey to enlightenment, brushing off her suggestion that they should just divorce instead. Finally, worn down by his non-stop sales pitch, she gave in, and they established a set of rules for their grand new experiment.
At first, things seemed to go according to his plan. He went on a few dates that fizzled out, but he was happy. There was just one unforeseen side effect: their own intimate life nosedived, mostly because she found it profoundly unattractive that he’d immediately start swiping on Tinder after they were intimate. Then, she met Mark in a drawing class, and the entire dynamic of the game changed.
While her husband was still striking out, she and Mark felt “deliriously happy” and fell “so in love.” Suddenly, the architect of this grand experiment realized his plan had a fatal flaw: it was working much better for her. He demanded they close the relationship, but she refused to give up Mark. Her husband had a full-blown meltdown, and she knew the marriage was over.
She left her husband and is now happily engaged to Mark, but there’s a problem. Her ex, the man who literally begged for this arrangement, has launched a smear campaign, telling everyone in their small town that she’s a cheater. The man who wrote the rules of the game is now flipping the board over because he lost, and she’s the one paying the price for his hypocrisy.
The husband’s initial request clearly defined their arrangement as polyamory, not just an open relationship, making his later outrage completely hypocritical. As licensed therapist Ashera DeRosa explains, an open relationship is typically one primary couple exploring intimately with others, while polyamory involves forming deep emotional and physical relationships with multiple partners.
His accusation of cheating is not only hypocritical but factually incorrect based on the definition of consensual non-monogamy. The experts at Hello Prenup say that for an open relationship to work, it must have “open & honest communication, transparency, and agreement/consent,” otherwise, it’s just infidelity. The wife followed these rules perfectly. She had her husband’s enthusiastic consent, so she should be in the clear.
Ultimately, the husband’s reaction is a classic case of wanting to change the rules after losing the game. Dr. Marie Murphy notes that even with an explicit agreement, one partner can feel the other “cheated” when an unspoken expectation is violated. The husband likely assumed he would be the one to benefit most from the arrangement. When his wife found a deep, loving connection and he didn’t, he felt a sense of betrayal.
Do you think the wife is in the wrong, or are you applauding her for finding more love? Let us know in the comments below!
The internet was split, with many saying she took advantage of the situation and others imploring her to leave town to save her reputation
