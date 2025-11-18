“On The Puntrary”: Teo Zirinis’ 33 Illustrations Of Puns And Their Goofier Opposites (New Pics)

by

Teo Zirinis is an illustrator from Athens, Greece, who loves drawing cute and funny visual puns. He started drawing as a child, filling his school books with sketches and comics, and this hobby turned into his career.

A few years ago, he created a series called “On The Puntrary!” which features clever puns and their silly opposites. Teo has taken part in t-shirt design competitions and sells his work online. His goal is to spread joy and make people smile with his art. Through his simple and fun illustrations, Teo shares his happiness with everyone who sees them.

More info: Instagram | handsoffmydinosaur.com | Facebook | Etsy

#1

“On The Puntrary”: Teo Zirinis’ 33 Illustrations Of Puns And Their Goofier Opposites (New Pics)

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#2

“On The Puntrary”: Teo Zirinis’ 33 Illustrations Of Puns And Their Goofier Opposites (New Pics)

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#3

“On The Puntrary”: Teo Zirinis’ 33 Illustrations Of Puns And Their Goofier Opposites (New Pics)

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#4

“On The Puntrary”: Teo Zirinis’ 33 Illustrations Of Puns And Their Goofier Opposites (New Pics)

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#5

“On The Puntrary”: Teo Zirinis’ 33 Illustrations Of Puns And Their Goofier Opposites (New Pics)

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#6

“On The Puntrary”: Teo Zirinis’ 33 Illustrations Of Puns And Their Goofier Opposites (New Pics)

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#7

“On The Puntrary”: Teo Zirinis’ 33 Illustrations Of Puns And Their Goofier Opposites (New Pics)

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#8

“On The Puntrary”: Teo Zirinis’ 33 Illustrations Of Puns And Their Goofier Opposites (New Pics)

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#9

“On The Puntrary”: Teo Zirinis’ 33 Illustrations Of Puns And Their Goofier Opposites (New Pics)

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#10

“On The Puntrary”: Teo Zirinis’ 33 Illustrations Of Puns And Their Goofier Opposites (New Pics)

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#11

“On The Puntrary”: Teo Zirinis’ 33 Illustrations Of Puns And Their Goofier Opposites (New Pics)

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#12

“On The Puntrary”: Teo Zirinis’ 33 Illustrations Of Puns And Their Goofier Opposites (New Pics)

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#13

“On The Puntrary”: Teo Zirinis’ 33 Illustrations Of Puns And Their Goofier Opposites (New Pics)

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#14

“On The Puntrary”: Teo Zirinis’ 33 Illustrations Of Puns And Their Goofier Opposites (New Pics)

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#15

“On The Puntrary”: Teo Zirinis’ 33 Illustrations Of Puns And Their Goofier Opposites (New Pics)

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#16

“On The Puntrary”: Teo Zirinis’ 33 Illustrations Of Puns And Their Goofier Opposites (New Pics)

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#17

“On The Puntrary”: Teo Zirinis’ 33 Illustrations Of Puns And Their Goofier Opposites (New Pics)

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#18

“On The Puntrary”: Teo Zirinis’ 33 Illustrations Of Puns And Their Goofier Opposites (New Pics)

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#19

“On The Puntrary”: Teo Zirinis’ 33 Illustrations Of Puns And Their Goofier Opposites (New Pics)

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#20

“On The Puntrary”: Teo Zirinis’ 33 Illustrations Of Puns And Their Goofier Opposites (New Pics)

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#21

“On The Puntrary”: Teo Zirinis’ 33 Illustrations Of Puns And Their Goofier Opposites (New Pics)

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#22

“On The Puntrary”: Teo Zirinis’ 33 Illustrations Of Puns And Their Goofier Opposites (New Pics)

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#23

“On The Puntrary”: Teo Zirinis’ 33 Illustrations Of Puns And Their Goofier Opposites (New Pics)

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#24

“On The Puntrary”: Teo Zirinis’ 33 Illustrations Of Puns And Their Goofier Opposites (New Pics)

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#25

“On The Puntrary”: Teo Zirinis’ 33 Illustrations Of Puns And Their Goofier Opposites (New Pics)

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#26

“On The Puntrary”: Teo Zirinis’ 33 Illustrations Of Puns And Their Goofier Opposites (New Pics)

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#27

“On The Puntrary”: Teo Zirinis’ 33 Illustrations Of Puns And Their Goofier Opposites (New Pics)

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#28

“On The Puntrary”: Teo Zirinis’ 33 Illustrations Of Puns And Their Goofier Opposites (New Pics)

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#29

“On The Puntrary”: Teo Zirinis’ 33 Illustrations Of Puns And Their Goofier Opposites (New Pics)

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#30

“On The Puntrary”: Teo Zirinis’ 33 Illustrations Of Puns And Their Goofier Opposites (New Pics)

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#31

“On The Puntrary”: Teo Zirinis’ 33 Illustrations Of Puns And Their Goofier Opposites (New Pics)

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#32

“On The Puntrary”: Teo Zirinis’ 33 Illustrations Of Puns And Their Goofier Opposites (New Pics)

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

#33

“On The Puntrary”: Teo Zirinis’ 33 Illustrations Of Puns And Their Goofier Opposites (New Pics)

Image source: handsoffmydinosaur

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Artist Creates Moths And Birds So Lifelike And Whimsical It Changes Your View On Reality
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
My 14 Rejected New Yorker Cartoon Submissions That I Decided To Share Here
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
People Are Doodling On Snake Pics And The New Scenarios Are Hilarious (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Found My Happy Place And It’s Made Of Clay
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
My 30 Animal Portraits That I Painted Using Watercolors And Pencils
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
More Supernatural Season 6 Spoilers « TVOvermind
3 min read
May, 17, 2010
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.