Two Blind Cats Rescued From Lebanon End Up Adopted By The Same Family A Year Apart

Sometimes, the most unlikely journeys lead exactly where they are supposed to. Polly and Nacho, two blind cats rescued separately from the streets of Beirut, Lebanon, both traveled thousands of miles to Tabby’s Place, a cat sanctuary in New Jersey. Eventually, they found something even more remarkable: the same forever family.
Their stories unfolded at different times, but in an extraordinary coincidence, Nacho was adopted exactly one year to the day after Polly. Now, the two former strays are sister and brother, sharing not only a home but the same “Gotcha Day” anniversary, a fitting ending for two cats whose futures once seemed so uncertain.
Scroll down to meet Polly and Nacho and discover how an international rescue effort, plenty of patience, and one loving family completely transformed their lives.
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Polly now gets to celebrate the kind of “Gotcha Day” ending every rescue cat deserves
Polly’s journey began in Beirut, where Animals Lebanon, an organization that works to improve animal welfare throughout the country through rescue efforts, assistance for companion animals, advocacy for stronger animal protection, and work involving endangered wildlife, rescued her from the streets. Blind, frightened, and FIV-positive, she had endured significant trauma and needed much more than a safe place to stay. Her chance at a new life eventually took her across the Atlantic to Tabby’s Place in New Jersey, a sanctuary specializing in helping cats from difficult circumstances, including those with advanced medical and behavioral needs.
Nacho joined the family exactly one year later, giving the siblings a shared adoption anniversary
Today, the two blind cats have settled comfortably into life together in New Jersey
Tabby’s Place was founded by Jonathan Rosenberg after he and his wife learned in 1999 that their beloved cat, Tabby, had untreatable cancer. Wanting to honor the cat who had shared 15 years of their lives, Rosenberg left his job and began creating the sanctuary that would eventually open four years later. Today, Tabby’s Place focuses particularly on cats who might otherwise be overlooked because of their age, health, or temperament. Its cage-free sanctuary provides veterinary care as well as the time and individualized attention some cats need before they are ready for adoption.
Their lack of sight certainly doesn’t stop Polly and Nacho from enjoying life side by side
Whether they’re exploring or relaxing, the pair seem perfectly happy sharing their world
For Polly, that time proved essential. Her rescuers say it took around two years before the frightened cat truly began to believe she was safe. What had once been a scared little cat who responded to the world by hissing and withdrawing gradually became a completely different companion. Eventually, Polly found a family willing to give her exactly the patience she needed. Today, her adopter, Ronda, describes her as a loving lap cat, especially devoted to her new mom: “We’ve learned so much from Polly, especially that with patience comes trust, and with trust comes love,” Ronda shared.
Nacho has become especially playful and loves chasing toys, playing fetch, and even tug-of-war
And while Polly joins in on the fun, she has transformed into more of an affectionate lap cat who loves being close to her family
While Polly settled into her new life, another cat faced an uncertain future back in Beirut. Nacho, a blind orange cat, was also rescued by Animals Lebanon. His eyes couldn’t be saved, but the organization believed his story didn’t have to end there. Like Polly before him, Nacho eventually traveled from Lebanon to Tabby’s Place, where he was given the opportunity to begin again.
After everything they went through separately, Polly and Nacho now have each other for company
Two cats rescued at different times and adopted a year apart somehow ended up exactly where they belong
When Ronda first heard Nacho’s story, she had no idea how closely his future would eventually become connected with her own: “When I first heard Nacho’s heartbreaking story … I never imagined he would one day be sitting beside me while I wrote about how we ended up adopting him too,” she said. Then came the coincidence that made an already remarkable story even sweeter. Exactly one year after Polly joined Ronda’s family, Nacho was adopted into the very same home.
The two cats, once blind strays on the streets of Beirut, were now siblings in New Jersey, and would forever celebrate the same adoption anniversary. Their lives today look very different from the uncertainty they once knew. Polly has learned to seek out affection and trust the people around her, while Nacho has embraced life in his new home with enthusiasm and curiosity. For the people who helped them along the way, their story also reminds us that an animal’s difficult past or disability does not determine what their future can look like. With the right care, patience, and opportunity, two cats once considered among the most vulnerable ended up exactly where they belonged, together.
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