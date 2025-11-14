New York City Is Filled With Cute Stuffed Koalas Encouraging People To Donate To Australia (23 Pics)

by

As the wildfires in Australia continue, many people are trying to raise money to help them out as best they can. Researchers at the University of Sydney estimate that 1 billion animals have died across the burned-out country already. However, this number doesn’t include insects or invertebrates so the loss is even bigger.

More info: Instagram | gofundme.com

Times Square

New York City Is Filled With Cute Stuffed Koalas Encouraging People To Donate To Australia (23 Pics)

Image credits: koalasofnyc

The High Line

New York City Is Filled With Cute Stuffed Koalas Encouraging People To Donate To Australia (23 Pics)

Image credits: koalasofnyc

In New York City, a fundraising organization called “Koalas of NYC” is placing these adorable, cuddly animals in plushy form all over the city. The stuffed toys have a tag attached to them so that you could easily donate by scanning the QR code and help save all the stranded animals in Australia. They are placed around in all kinds of places – attached to light poles on Brooklyn Bridge, to fences in Central Park and they even visited a firefighter station. Their goal is simple, to minimize the damage the fire has caused by helping out the animals in need. “Right now, our staff, qualified experts and volunteers are working around the clock to ensure that as many native animals as possible receive the ongoing care, supplementary food, and recovery they need. This includes koalas, kangaroos, wallabies, wombats, possums, echidnas, birds, reptiles and more.” – They said on their GoFundMe campaign.

Brooklyn Bridge

New York City Is Filled With Cute Stuffed Koalas Encouraging People To Donate To Australia (23 Pics)

Image credits: koalasofnyc

New York City Is Filled With Cute Stuffed Koalas Encouraging People To Donate To Australia (23 Pics)

Image credits: koalasofnyc

“There is an immediate need to locate, rescue and care for injured animals,” – one of their goals is to help animal species who lost their habitats and natural food sources survive. Their population is affected greatly because they lost their home and it will take a long time for them to recover and that’s why many animals could go extinct if the right actions are not taken.

New York City Is Filled With Cute Stuffed Koalas Encouraging People To Donate To Australia (23 Pics)

Image credits: koalasofnyc

Hope Sign

New York City Is Filled With Cute Stuffed Koalas Encouraging People To Donate To Australia (23 Pics)

Image credits: koalasofnyc

“Koalas of NYC” has received many donations from communities, businesses, organizations, high profile celebrities. They have almost reached their goal of 15k dollars. Please consider donating to this cause, they need all the help they can get. Millions of amazing people have already chipped in, let’s get through this tragedy together.

Radio City Music Hall

New York City Is Filled With Cute Stuffed Koalas Encouraging People To Donate To Australia (23 Pics)

Image credits: koalasofnyc

Washington Square Park

New York City Is Filled With Cute Stuffed Koalas Encouraging People To Donate To Australia (23 Pics)

Image credits: koalasofnyc

Central Park

New York City Is Filled With Cute Stuffed Koalas Encouraging People To Donate To Australia (23 Pics)

Image credits: koalasofnyc

New York City Is Filled With Cute Stuffed Koalas Encouraging People To Donate To Australia (23 Pics)

Image credits: koalasofnyc

New York City Is Filled With Cute Stuffed Koalas Encouraging People To Donate To Australia (23 Pics)

Image credits: koalasofnyc

Columbus Circle

New York City Is Filled With Cute Stuffed Koalas Encouraging People To Donate To Australia (23 Pics)

Image credits: koalasofnyc

Flat Iron District

New York City Is Filled With Cute Stuffed Koalas Encouraging People To Donate To Australia (23 Pics)

Image credits: koalasofnyc

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

New York City Is Filled With Cute Stuffed Koalas Encouraging People To Donate To Australia (23 Pics)

Image credits: koalasofnyc

Times Square

New York City Is Filled With Cute Stuffed Koalas Encouraging People To Donate To Australia (23 Pics)

Image credits: koalasofnyc

Herald Square Park

New York City Is Filled With Cute Stuffed Koalas Encouraging People To Donate To Australia (23 Pics)

Image credits: koalasofnyc

New York City Is Filled With Cute Stuffed Koalas Encouraging People To Donate To Australia (23 Pics)

Image credits: koalasofnyc

Fulton Street Station

New York City Is Filled With Cute Stuffed Koalas Encouraging People To Donate To Australia (23 Pics)

Image credits: koalasofnyc

Financial District

New York City Is Filled With Cute Stuffed Koalas Encouraging People To Donate To Australia (23 Pics)

Image credits: koalasofnyc

FDNY Engine 7, Ladder 1, Battalion 1

New York City Is Filled With Cute Stuffed Koalas Encouraging People To Donate To Australia (23 Pics)

Image credits: koalasofnyc

New York City Is Filled With Cute Stuffed Koalas Encouraging People To Donate To Australia (23 Pics)

Image credits: koalasofnyc

Soho

New York City Is Filled With Cute Stuffed Koalas Encouraging People To Donate To Australia (23 Pics)

Image credits: koalasofnyc

New York City Is Filled With Cute Stuffed Koalas Encouraging People To Donate To Australia (23 Pics)

Image credits: koalasofnyc

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Let Kids Play With Glass And Here Are The Results
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Artist Folds Life-Sized Elephant Out Of Single Massive 50 x 50 ft Sheet Of Paper
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Woman Shares 18th Century Student Disciplinary Records In Response To ‘Millennials Are The Worst’ Claim
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
New Trend Shows Women Calling Out Their Postpartum Hormones: “I Thought I Had The Cutest Newborn”
3 min read
Oct, 15, 2025
Clone High Show
Five Predictions We’re Making About The Clone High Reboot
3 min read
Oct, 21, 2021
The Big Bang Theory 4.18 “The Prestidigitation Approximation” Review
3 min read
Mar, 11, 2011
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.