Old Rusty Ship Turned Into Stunning Building With Trees And Plants

South Korea-based Shinslab Architecture created a stunning pavilion titled ‘Temp’L’ for the Seoul edition of MoMA’s Young Architects Program. It looks like casual abstract art at first, but when you take a closer look you’ll see something familiar…
A ship! Shinslab Architecture chopped off a part of a ship, flipped it upside down, and turned it into a beautiful building that won this year’s MoMA Young Architects Program in Seoul. When entering the ship, visitors can find trees, benches, and a spiral staircase leading to a balcony – all in the midst of the ships rusty interior. It’s truly stunning. Keep on scrolling to take a look at the structure from the inside and out.
More info: Shinslab Architecture (h/t: inhabitat)
