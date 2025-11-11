Old Rusty Ship Turned Into Stunning Building With Trees And Plants

by

South Korea-based Shinslab Architecture created a stunning pavilion titled ‘Temp’L’ for the Seoul edition of MoMA’s Young Architects Program. It looks like casual abstract art at first, but when you take a closer look you’ll see something familiar…

A ship! Shinslab Architecture chopped off a part of a ship, flipped it upside down, and turned it into a beautiful building that won this year’s MoMA Young Architects Program in Seoul. When entering the ship, visitors can find trees, benches, and a spiral staircase leading to a balcony – all in the midst of the ships rusty interior. It’s truly stunning. Keep on scrolling to take a look at the structure from the inside and out.

More info: Shinslab Architecture (h/t: inhabitat)

Old Rusty Ship Turned Into Stunning Building With Trees And Plants
Old Rusty Ship Turned Into Stunning Building With Trees And Plants
Old Rusty Ship Turned Into Stunning Building With Trees And Plants
Old Rusty Ship Turned Into Stunning Building With Trees And Plants
Old Rusty Ship Turned Into Stunning Building With Trees And Plants
Old Rusty Ship Turned Into Stunning Building With Trees And Plants
Old Rusty Ship Turned Into Stunning Building With Trees And Plants
Old Rusty Ship Turned Into Stunning Building With Trees And Plants

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
