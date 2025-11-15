I Created These 13 Looks For Plus-Size Women Using Only A Shirt Dress

by

I have been told that a long shirt makes you look fat. I also thought that you could only wear those with your tights as a dress. But how wrong I was.

So, here are 13 ways you can use a plus-size maxi shirt dress in your own combinations, adapting it to your existing closet in your wardrobes. However, remember that not everything has to match identically to what you see in the photos. This is just inspiration for your further creation and testing.

More info: unframedme.com | Instagram | Facebook | pinterest.com

#1 Outer Layer Of Clothing

Suitable for both trousers and skirt combination.

In addition to plus size, the maxi shirt is suitable for the colder period as an element to complement your outfit combination.

And, during the summertime, you can combine it with a dress or shorts.

I Created These 13 Looks For Plus-Size Women Using Only A Shirt Dress

#2 Outer Layer Of Clothing

I Created These 13 Looks For Plus-Size Women Using Only A Shirt Dress

#3 Going To The Beach

Everybody has a beach body.

And every beach body can style their beach look with a maxi long shirt dress.

You will not only look gorgeous but also protect your skin from that extra sun.

I Created These 13 Looks For Plus-Size Women Using Only A Shirt Dress

#4 Match It With A Sleeveless Dress

We often hear that women who wear plus size clothes avoid sleeveless choices. If you are one of them, then a maxi shirt dress will come in handy for you.

For example, put on an unbuttoned shirt over your favorite sleeveless dress. Moreover, you can take it a step further and accentuate your sleeveless dress by dressing it over the maxi shirt dress.

In conclusion, in both ways, the dress will be visible, and you will no longer have a headache about your lovely arms.

I Created These 13 Looks For Plus-Size Women Using Only A Shirt Dress

#5 With Wide-Leg Jeans

A great and stylish combination for those who like to stand out from the crowd.

By choosing the same tint of both jeans and a maxi shirt, you can visually lengthen the silhouette.

You will never make a mistake with shoes by choosing high heels that go well with any kind of wide-leg jeans. We especially recommend these for women of shorter height.

Flat-fitting sports sneakers or casual shoes are also suitable, depending on where you go.

And, consider the belt to accentuate your waist.

I Created These 13 Looks For Plus-Size Women Using Only A Shirt Dress

#6 Evening Look

With fancy accessories and bright lipstick, you can also create a romantic dinner outfit from a casual long shirt dress.

I Created These 13 Looks For Plus-Size Women Using Only A Shirt Dress

#7 Combination With A Pencil Skirt On Top

If you have a straight cut or pencil skirt that fits perfectly with your favorite maxi shirt dress, but you don’t want to hide it – then tuck it in the shirt.

Do not be afraid of the shirt – even if a little will appear at the bottom of the skirt. It will only make your combination more interesting.

I Created These 13 Looks For Plus-Size Women Using Only A Shirt Dress

#8 With Your Long Skirt

I Created These 13 Looks For Plus-Size Women Using Only A Shirt Dress

#9 With A Sleeveless Dress

I Created These 13 Looks For Plus-Size Women Using Only A Shirt Dress

#10 Comfortable Home Wear

Long shirts are very comfortable to wear just at home. Combine it with your favorite leggings, workout pants, or just on your naked body.

I Created These 13 Looks For Plus-Size Women Using Only A Shirt Dress

#11 Day Dress

Perfect for the day with your favorite pantyhose or leggings, or maybe just bare feet, if it’s already warm.

I Created These 13 Looks For Plus-Size Women Using Only A Shirt Dress

#12 Match With Your Long Skirt

It’s a pretty rarely seen combination, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible.

Try a skirt slightly longer than the maxi shirt so that the bottom of the latter is visible.

Choosing the same color skirt as the shirt will preserve the integrity of the outfit. And you will also create a high-quality look.

By choosing a bottom part with a different color, you will create a combination that highlights the accent.

Make impossible possible!

I Created These 13 Looks For Plus-Size Women Using Only A Shirt Dress

#13 With Skinny Type Pants

Just like with wide-leg jeans, everything is the same with skinny type jeans or pants: a plus size maxi shirt is a great choice.

In this case, the main recommendation for silhouette balance is that if one part of the wardrobe is of the loose type, then the other should be more close-fitting.

I Created These 13 Looks For Plus-Size Women Using Only A Shirt Dress

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Mom Didn’t Want To Vaccinate Her Baby, So Her Doctor Responded In The Best Way
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
What We Know about Doug Liman’s New TV Series “Impulse”
3 min read
Mar, 23, 2018
Cards That Say How You Really Feel
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
This Family Cosplays Together, And The Force Is Really Strong With Them
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Spent 15 Years Photographing Cities In Water Drops
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Night Agent’s Cast & Characters – Where You Know The Actors From
The Night Agent’s Cast & Characters – Where You Know The Actors From
3 min read
Apr, 26, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.