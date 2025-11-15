I Created These 13 Looks For Plus-Size Women Using Only A Shirt Dress

I have been told that a long shirt makes you look fat. I also thought that you could only wear those with your tights as a dress. But how wrong I was.
So, here are 13 ways you can use a plus-size maxi shirt dress in your own combinations, adapting it to your existing closet in your wardrobes. However, remember that not everything has to match identically to what you see in the photos. This is just inspiration for your further creation and testing.
#1 Outer Layer Of Clothing
Suitable for both trousers and skirt combination.
In addition to plus size, the maxi shirt is suitable for the colder period as an element to complement your outfit combination.
And, during the summertime, you can combine it with a dress or shorts.
#2 Outer Layer Of Clothing
#3 Going To The Beach
Everybody has a beach body.
And every beach body can style their beach look with a maxi long shirt dress.
You will not only look gorgeous but also protect your skin from that extra sun.
#4 Match It With A Sleeveless Dress
We often hear that women who wear plus size clothes avoid sleeveless choices. If you are one of them, then a maxi shirt dress will come in handy for you.
For example, put on an unbuttoned shirt over your favorite sleeveless dress. Moreover, you can take it a step further and accentuate your sleeveless dress by dressing it over the maxi shirt dress.
In conclusion, in both ways, the dress will be visible, and you will no longer have a headache about your lovely arms.
#5 With Wide-Leg Jeans
A great and stylish combination for those who like to stand out from the crowd.
By choosing the same tint of both jeans and a maxi shirt, you can visually lengthen the silhouette.
You will never make a mistake with shoes by choosing high heels that go well with any kind of wide-leg jeans. We especially recommend these for women of shorter height.
Flat-fitting sports sneakers or casual shoes are also suitable, depending on where you go.
And, consider the belt to accentuate your waist.
#6 Evening Look
With fancy accessories and bright lipstick, you can also create a romantic dinner outfit from a casual long shirt dress.
#7 Combination With A Pencil Skirt On Top
If you have a straight cut or pencil skirt that fits perfectly with your favorite maxi shirt dress, but you don’t want to hide it – then tuck it in the shirt.
Do not be afraid of the shirt – even if a little will appear at the bottom of the skirt. It will only make your combination more interesting.
#8 With Your Long Skirt
#9 With A Sleeveless Dress
#10 Comfortable Home Wear
Long shirts are very comfortable to wear just at home. Combine it with your favorite leggings, workout pants, or just on your naked body.
#11 Day Dress
Perfect for the day with your favorite pantyhose or leggings, or maybe just bare feet, if it’s already warm.
#12 Match With Your Long Skirt
It’s a pretty rarely seen combination, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible.
Try a skirt slightly longer than the maxi shirt so that the bottom of the latter is visible.
Choosing the same color skirt as the shirt will preserve the integrity of the outfit. And you will also create a high-quality look.
By choosing a bottom part with a different color, you will create a combination that highlights the accent.
Make impossible possible!
#13 With Skinny Type Pants
Just like with wide-leg jeans, everything is the same with skinny type jeans or pants: a plus size maxi shirt is a great choice.
In this case, the main recommendation for silhouette balance is that if one part of the wardrobe is of the loose type, then the other should be more close-fitting.
