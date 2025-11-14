People Are Sharing Pics Of ‘The Platypus’ Dog To Brighten Up Their Day (30 Pics)

Platypups! Nope, that’s not a typo. It’s a mix between platypuses and dogs. But it’s no biological mishap. Rather, it’s something that happens when a doggo sticks its nose into a shoe.
People are posting photos of their very own platypups online and they’re going viral. And some of these canines really do look like they have a bill! Of course, platypups shouldn’t be confused with the more commonly known… platypups—what some people call tiny little platypuses. We collected some of the most adorable and funniest photos of platypups, so scroll down and prepare to go ‘aww.’ Don’t forget to upvote your fave pics.
We know how much you love man’s best friends, so after you’re done looking through this post, check out Bored Panda’s article about the silliest photos where dogs show off their teeth, as well as about a dog who stopped its owner from flying to Wuhan by ripping up her passport.
#1
#2
Image source: BlackNBlue7
#3
Image source: imágenes graciosas de perro y gatos
#4
#5
Image source: pagodelucia123
#6
Image source: dog_rates
#7
#8
Image source: imgur.com
#9
Image source: reddit.com
#10
#11
Image source: tinyrondie2019
#12
#13
Image source: reddit.com
#14
#15
Image source: mahabis
#16
#17
Image source: reddit.com
#18
#19
#20
Image source: reddit.com
#21
#22
#23
Image source: imgur.com
#24
#25
#26
Image source: reddit.com
#27
Image source: reddit.com
#28
#29
#30
Image source: RonSwansonTough
Follow Us