Plane Mysteriously Crashes In The Alps, Sparking Huge Search For Survivors

A six-seater light-weight plane mysteriously crashed into a hard-to-reach area in the Austrian Alps on Monday (August 26) morning.
The private plane was on its way from Italy when it crashed near Brandnertal, western Austria, near the Swiss border. It is unclear how many passengers were on board.
A major rescue operation is currently underway.
Around 100 emergency responders, including mountain rescue, the fire service, and the police, are scouring the area near the crash site, which is said to be in the Lower Brüggele Area, as per Puls24.
An aerial helicopter search is currently not possible due to the thick fog and poor visibility in the area, emergency services said in a statement.
Mayor Klaus Bitschi and other witnesses heard engine noises and an impact at 10:18 a.m. local time.
According to local media reports, parts of the plane have already been found. The plane is reportedly a twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 58 model from 1978.
The plane had presumably taken off from Genoa (Italy) and was on its way to Straubing (Germany), and there was supposedly one person on board, according to a local news report.
So far, the rescue crew have only found individual pieces of wreckage ; the actual crash site with the passenger cell has not yet been located.
