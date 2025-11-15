People Are Laughing At These 43 Cats Chilling In Places They Shouldn’t Be, Posted By This Twitter Account

The internet is one of those platforms that caters to pretty much anyone and in any way, and today, the lovers of cats and how blasé they are can rejoice. We present you with a list of photos showing places where cats shouldn’t be, but they are, because they can.

The Twitter thread “place where cat shouldn’t be” has a whopping number of 644.8K followers who can’t get enough of sharing the funniest places cats manage to take a rest, catch a good nap, or just hang out and watch the world go by. As you’re having a laugh or two, you can vote for your favorite ones and let us know what you think.

More info: Twitter

#1

#1

Image source: catshouldnt

#2

#2

Image source: catshouldnt

#3

#3

Image source: catshouldnt

#4

#4

Image source: catshouldnt

#5

#5

Image source: catshouldnt

#6

#6

Image source: catshouldnt

#7

#7

Image source: catshouldnt

#8

#8

Image source: catshouldnt

#9

#9

Image source: nori22

#10

#10

Image source: catshouldnt

#11

#11

Image source: catshouldnt

#12

#12

Image source: catshouldnt

#13

#13

Image source: catshouldnt

#14

#14

Image source: catshouldnt

#15

#15

Image source: catshouldnt

#16

#16

Image source: catshouldnt

#17

#17

Image source: catshouldnt

#18

#18

Image source: catshouldnt

#19

#19

Image source: catshouldnt

#20

#20

Image source: catshouldnt

#21

#21

Image source: catshouldnt

#22

#22

Image source: catshouldnt

#23

#23

Image source: catshouldnt

#24

#24

Image source: catshouldnt

#25

#25

Image source: catshouldnt

#26

#26

Image source: catshouldnt

#27

#27

Image source: lowkeyalbert

#28

#28

Image source: catshouldnt

#29

#29

Image source: jotahenriques

#30

#30

Image source: catshouldnt

#31

#31

Image source: catshouldnt

#32

#32

Image source: catshouldnt

#33

#33

Image source: catshouldnt

#34

#34

Image source: catshouldnt

#35

#35

Image source: catshouldnt

#36

#36

Image source: catshouldnt

#37

#37

Image source: catshouldnt

#38

#38

Image source: Cats in Gardens

#39

#39

Image source: catshouldnt

#40

#40

Image source: catshouldnt

#41

#41

Image source: catshouldnt

#42

#42

Image source: catshouldnt

#43

#43

Image source: catshouldnt

