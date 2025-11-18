“What Place Have You Visited That Lived Up To Or Exceeded The Hype?” (35 Answers)

#1
Scotland. incredibly beautiful and the people are all kinds of awesome.
Image source: tiny_bamboo, Pixabay/Pexels
#2
New Zealand with a campervan.
You get all the benefits from staying in remote outdoor places. Lots of small camp sites that are right next to a lake or an other beautiful nature spot with very few other people if you go off the beaten path.
You can do this in many other places but few are able to offer that with the convenience that NZ offers. Every small town or popular hiking spot has a public toilet and drinking water. Clear signs and information offered by the department of conservation. In addition the country is very safe while being able to offer a middle of nowhere experience.
Also the beautiful scenery is very diverse on a relatively small scale. BC/Alberta Canada for example is very beautiful but driving for 6h it is more of the same while in NZ you can go visit rain forests, glaciers, alpine mountains, empty grasslands all kinds of coasts within that same time frame.
Image source: 53bvo, Tyler Lastovich/Pexels
#3
Saved for four years to go to Alaska. Was worried I would be disappointed but lived up to it and more. Most incredible place I’ve ever seen.
Image source: Ashamed-Background52, Skitterphoto/Pexels
#4
Probably a boring one but Rome. The history, the food, the architecture, everything blew me away. Went last year with my wife for our 10 year anniversary and we are back in a few weeks with the kids to do it all again!
Image source: mosleyowl, Chait Goli/Pexels
#5
Norway. One of the most naturally beautiful countries I’ve visited. It helped I didn’t do that much research going in, but everywhere we went felt effortlessly scenic.
Image source: stephenchung, stein egil liland/Pexels
#6
Edinburgh, Scotland.
When you walk around the old town, it truly is like walking back in time.
Untouched from the 13th century.
Image source: napoleon_bonapart_, Anna Urlapova/Pexels
#7
I loved Cinque Terre, Italy. Visited in 2017 first week of June. Was warm enough to swim but the crowds weren’t too bad!
Image source: thestrokesfanca, Chait Goli/Pexels
#8
Basic answer, but Japan. Met and exceeded all my expectations. Even my partner, who wasn’t overly fussed on going, fell in love with it.
Easily the best country I’ve visited (yet). I’d go back in a heartbeat.
Image source: NastyMothman, Belle Co/Pexels
#9
Patagonia: the nature, the remoteness, the atmosphere, the wind 🙂. It is one of my favorite places on earth and wish to visit again someday.
Image source: Optimal_Lab_6145, Luis Dalvan/Pexels
#10
The Grand Canyon. Hoooooly. I swear to you there has never been a photo taken of it that prepares you for the reality or does justice to how unbelievably awesome it is.
Image source: ElDinero87, Josh Sorenson/Pexels
#11
Corsica, France. The island is basically all the most gorgeous nature spots of California cranked up to level 10. Absolutely gorgeous.
Image source: joebrosb, Tom/Pexels
#12
London, many people will disagree but idc.
Image source: Serious_Journalist14, Chris Schippers/Pexels
#13
– Tanzania. Specifically the Serengeti. You have more up close experiences with animals there than you would in a zoo.
– Machu Picchu. Utterly surreal once you get to the top, although I think hiking there provides a lot of the magic.
– Antarctica. It has the most insane reviews and completely lives up to it. If you’ve been to Antarctica, then you’ve probably travelled the world over, yet chances are Antarctica is still your favourite place.
– Taj Mahal. Most beautiful building on the planet, easily.
– Japan. Nothing in particular, but the entire place is just.. lovely.
– New Zealand South Island. I actually went in being skeptical, thinking it is any better than Alaska or Norway. I think it is, and either way it lives up to its hype!
Image source: The-Smelliest-Cat, Hendrik Cornelissen/Pexels
#14
Amalfi Coast. Yes, it is touristic but it also has one of the most beautiful coast lines with picturesque towns (and great food if you don’t fall for the tourist traps). There’s a reason why it’s so popular.
Image source: ktrna92, Michael Block/Pexels
#15
Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland. The pictures are beautiful, but actually walking through the valley and looking up at the cliffs is mind blowing. .
Image source: nearlyatreat
#16
Lisbon, Portugal. Mostly because I knew literally nothing about it before getting there. I had just gotten a mistake fare $250 round trip ticket from west coast USA. So my expectations were that I got a cheap ticket to a country I’d never been to. I was met with the nicest people, delicious food, and I never felt weird being alone on a solo trip. It was just a wonderful country. And you can’t beat sintra tbh.
Image source: Lilginge7
#17
Alaska was life changing. I have never felt so humbled seeing Denali from the air and landing on the glacier on a crystal clear day. Indescribable and unforgettable.
Image source: me_mark77, JEREMYHANN/Pexels
#18
Angkor, Cambodia.
Bagan, Myanmar.
Madagascar.
Image source: Benjamin_Stark, KIMCHHEN LACH/Pexels
#19
I’d say Prague. Down by (and on) the Charles Bridge is a bit of a circus and the fake weed stores and other tourist traps are annoying but I really love the city. The food is delicious and affordable (cheap even) and some of the best beer I’ve ever drunk was there. Plenty of history and things to see.
Definitely lived up to the hype.
Image source: thefirstchampster, JÉSHOOTS/Pexels
#20
Hiking in Western Canada. Banff and Jasper national parks are even better than what I expected.
Image source: Unlikely_Subject_442
#21
Blue Lagoon in Iceland. I genuinely thought it would be crowded and overrated. Not really that crowded feeling because of the size and worth every bit of hype. Side note: Iceland is genuinely one of the most amazing places on the planet.
Image source: fkdurmom420, Peter Stewart/Pexels
#22
Wadi Rum and Petra in Jordan, Alberobello in Italy, Tokyo in Japan, Masai Mara and Diani beach in Kenya.
Image source: Mundane-Ad-2692, Caleb Owens/Pexels
#23
I was surprised that Niagara Falls lived up to its hype.
Image source: LeilaDFW, Jack Winbow/Pexels
#24
I loved Santorini. I know it’s touristy, but it was my first trip with my gf, and I loved the views. It was my first time in Greece too.
Image source: 370H55V–0773H, jimmy teoh/Pexels
#25
Iguazu Falls is amazing.
Image source: redvariation, Marina Zvada/Pexels
#26
Brazil. As a young man visiting the Amazon River and jungle had long been something that deeply enchanted me. And I’ve always been a big fan of travelling for nature and wildlife. Particularly landscapes exotic to my own. Waterfalls, tropical beaches etc. I also love to travel for music & drinking. And as a young man I was obsessed with football and still love the game. And Brazil has all of the above in f*****g bundles. The Amazon, the pantanal, bonito, Iguazú, ilha grande, paraty, Rio, baile funk, carnaval, caipirinhas, football on the beach, swimming with caiman, river dolphins and piranha. If I could design a country, it would be Brazil. And I spent 6 weeks there in 2010 and it’s the best thing I’ve ever done pretty much. It actually exceeded expectations.
Image source: HarryBlessKnapp, Florencia Potter/Pexels
#27
Nara Park Japan. Not super crowded when I went, tons of temples and deer literally everywhere.
Image source: disregardhoes, Willian Justen de Vasconcellos/Pexels
#28
Istanbul.
Image source: yourlocallidl, Burak Karaduman/Pexels
#29
Japan is still really good. Have gone multiple times over the years, there’s always something…
Istanbul/Turkiye…10 years ago or before that. It’s still nice and all, but the inflation (and the consequences of it) is something else….
Image source: -Babel_Fish-, Bagus Pangestu/Pexels
#30
I agree with Machu Picchu! Also the Eiffel tower. Been to Paris 7 times and never cease to amaze me and stop to admire.
Image source: Weak-Introduction665, Trace Hudson/Pexels
#31
Cappadocia, Turkey. It was amazing!
Image source: Shizz-happens, Adem Erkoç/Pexels
#32
Greece. In every sense it outdid itself. It exceeds any expectation.
On contrary, Italy was the most dissatisfying every time I go there. .
Image source: PoetLogical8402
#33
Taj Mahal. Better than any photo and changes throughout the day according to the light. Breathtaking.
Image source: Crawfordknows, Sudipta Mondal/Pexels
#34
Paris – admittedly I didn’t love it right away, but it’s become my favourite city in the world, and the destination I’ve frequented the most.
Venice – also a city that I didn’t love at first glance (St. Mark’s Square on a day heavy with cruise ship visitors is a nightmare) but it’s such a unique location, with water and canals truly everywhere. I loved the more chill vibes in the evenings, and over on Giudecca. I will say…I find the food here, more hit and miss than anywhere else I’ve been in Italy.
London – every time I visit, I think, why don’t I come here more often? I love how much green and public space there is. And then I get my credit card bill – cries in Canadian.
Hong Kong – I instantly thought “I could move here” (this was back in 2014). The food was fantastic, so much to see and do, and even though the city is teeming with life and skyscrapers, it’s pretty easy and quick to get out to nature.
Oahu – one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been. We stayed in Kailua, and I watched the most gorgeous sunrise come up over the beach.
Elephant Nature Park near Chiang Mai, Thailand. I did the overnight visit, and the overall stay was incredible for this animal lover. One of my favourite moments was when I got to walk a 3-legged rescue dog in a doggy-wheelchair, we walked by an elephant just roaming freely around and I remember thinking to myself “THIS is the Good Place.”.
Image source: Puzzleheaded_Tip_286
#35
Victoria Falls. Microlight flight over the falls was incredible. Rafting the Zambezi was also amazing and a bit scary.
Kalambaka Greece was also stunning.
Judhpor India during Holi. .
Image source: Fluid-Replacement-51
