Through “Pixel Planet Today”, I Transform Environmental Facts Into Pixel Art To Spread Awareness (30 Pics)

by

While I have worked on many projects that I’m proud of, the one I hold most dear to my heart is Pixel Planet Today.

Pixel Planet Today is a climate design venture that pairs facts about the planet and environmental news with pixel art designs. By combining minimal, yet nostalgic artwork and environmental awareness, the goal of the project is to add a bit of quirkiness to the dread that is climate change, biodiversity loss, and plastic pollution. Raising an appreciation for the planet and its systems is more important than ever, and the best way I can help is through my art

I started Pixel Planet Today as a ‘Design 365’ project in 2019, with the intent of posting every day for one year. However, thanks to sustained love for the daily designs, it has now reached 1,000 posts! Other than posting these close-to-daily posts, I’ve also expanded the project to include Giphy animations, a newsletter, and eco-friendly stickers.

You can learn more about the project at our website or see all the posts on our social media down below.

More info: pixelplanettoday.com | Instagram | Facebook | app.wedonthavetime.org | terrabyte.eco

#1 Post 919

Read more about the vertical forest.

Through &#8220;Pixel Planet Today&#8221;, I Transform Environmental Facts Into Pixel Art To Spread Awareness (30 Pics)

#2 Post 978

Read more about the benefits of tree paper.

Through &#8220;Pixel Planet Today&#8221;, I Transform Environmental Facts Into Pixel Art To Spread Awareness (30 Pics)

#3 Post 951

Read more facts about whopping cranes.

Through &#8220;Pixel Planet Today&#8221;, I Transform Environmental Facts Into Pixel Art To Spread Awareness (30 Pics)

#4 Post 963

Read more about wildlife population declines.

Through &#8220;Pixel Planet Today&#8221;, I Transform Environmental Facts Into Pixel Art To Spread Awareness (30 Pics)

#5 Post 331

Read more about environmental statistics uncovered by the UN.

Through &#8220;Pixel Planet Today&#8221;, I Transform Environmental Facts Into Pixel Art To Spread Awareness (30 Pics)

#6 Post 515

Read more about buying used clothing.

Through &#8220;Pixel Planet Today&#8221;, I Transform Environmental Facts Into Pixel Art To Spread Awareness (30 Pics)

#7 Post 983

Read more about genetic diversity.

Through &#8220;Pixel Planet Today&#8221;, I Transform Environmental Facts Into Pixel Art To Spread Awareness (30 Pics)

#8 Post 976

Read more about the benefits of trees.

Through &#8220;Pixel Planet Today&#8221;, I Transform Environmental Facts Into Pixel Art To Spread Awareness (30 Pics)

#9 Post 987

Read more benefits of trees.

Through &#8220;Pixel Planet Today&#8221;, I Transform Environmental Facts Into Pixel Art To Spread Awareness (30 Pics)

#10 Post 583

Read more about the seagrass.

Through &#8220;Pixel Planet Today&#8221;, I Transform Environmental Facts Into Pixel Art To Spread Awareness (30 Pics)

#11 Post 969

Read more about bull sharks’ ability.

Through &#8220;Pixel Planet Today&#8221;, I Transform Environmental Facts Into Pixel Art To Spread Awareness (30 Pics)

#12 Post 066

Read more about coral reefs.

Through &#8220;Pixel Planet Today&#8221;, I Transform Environmental Facts Into Pixel Art To Spread Awareness (30 Pics)

#13 Post 423

Read more on vultures.

Through &#8220;Pixel Planet Today&#8221;, I Transform Environmental Facts Into Pixel Art To Spread Awareness (30 Pics)

#14 Post 650

Read more about France’s decision.

Through &#8220;Pixel Planet Today&#8221;, I Transform Environmental Facts Into Pixel Art To Spread Awareness (30 Pics)

#15 Post 418

Read more about sea otters and other animals that have been saved.

Through &#8220;Pixel Planet Today&#8221;, I Transform Environmental Facts Into Pixel Art To Spread Awareness (30 Pics)

#16 Post 754

Read more about the Steller’s sea cow.

Through &#8220;Pixel Planet Today&#8221;, I Transform Environmental Facts Into Pixel Art To Spread Awareness (30 Pics)

#17 Post 967

Read more about the canyon beneath Denman Glacier… or read about the glacier melt.

Through &#8220;Pixel Planet Today&#8221;, I Transform Environmental Facts Into Pixel Art To Spread Awareness (30 Pics)

#18 Post 984

Read more about the palm oil ban.

Through &#8220;Pixel Planet Today&#8221;, I Transform Environmental Facts Into Pixel Art To Spread Awareness (30 Pics)

#19 Post 891

Read more about the cost of climate change.

Through &#8220;Pixel Planet Today&#8221;, I Transform Environmental Facts Into Pixel Art To Spread Awareness (30 Pics)

#20 Post 439

Read more about the area dedicated to cars.

Through &#8220;Pixel Planet Today&#8221;, I Transform Environmental Facts Into Pixel Art To Spread Awareness (30 Pics)

#21 Post 986

Read more about the harm of food waste.

Through &#8220;Pixel Planet Today&#8221;, I Transform Environmental Facts Into Pixel Art To Spread Awareness (30 Pics)

#22 Post 999

Read more about the decision to list it as extinct.

Through &#8220;Pixel Planet Today&#8221;, I Transform Environmental Facts Into Pixel Art To Spread Awareness (30 Pics)

#23 Post 675

Read more about the world’s worst mammalian swimmers.

Through &#8220;Pixel Planet Today&#8221;, I Transform Environmental Facts Into Pixel Art To Spread Awareness (30 Pics)

#24 Post 965

Read more about dragonflies and damselflies.

Through &#8220;Pixel Planet Today&#8221;, I Transform Environmental Facts Into Pixel Art To Spread Awareness (30 Pics)

#25 Post 995

Read more about the environmental impact of concrete.

Through &#8220;Pixel Planet Today&#8221;, I Transform Environmental Facts Into Pixel Art To Spread Awareness (30 Pics)

#26 Post 966

Read more about the retiring power plants.

Through &#8220;Pixel Planet Today&#8221;, I Transform Environmental Facts Into Pixel Art To Spread Awareness (30 Pics)

#27 Post 277

Read more about how much fuel it takes to get to outer space.

Through &#8220;Pixel Planet Today&#8221;, I Transform Environmental Facts Into Pixel Art To Spread Awareness (30 Pics)

#28 Post 580

Read more about Dr. John Francis’ journey and accomplishments.

Through &#8220;Pixel Planet Today&#8221;, I Transform Environmental Facts Into Pixel Art To Spread Awareness (30 Pics)

#29 Post 685

Read more about the Earth’s forests.

Through &#8220;Pixel Planet Today&#8221;, I Transform Environmental Facts Into Pixel Art To Spread Awareness (30 Pics)

#30 Post 954

Read more about the SEC’s goal.

Through &#8220;Pixel Planet Today&#8221;, I Transform Environmental Facts Into Pixel Art To Spread Awareness (30 Pics)

