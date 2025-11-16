Through “Pixel Planet Today”, I Transform Environmental Facts Into Pixel Art To Spread Awareness (30 Pics)

While I have worked on many projects that I’m proud of, the one I hold most dear to my heart is Pixel Planet Today.
Pixel Planet Today is a climate design venture that pairs facts about the planet and environmental news with pixel art designs. By combining minimal, yet nostalgic artwork and environmental awareness, the goal of the project is to add a bit of quirkiness to the dread that is climate change, biodiversity loss, and plastic pollution. Raising an appreciation for the planet and its systems is more important than ever, and the best way I can help is through my art
I started Pixel Planet Today as a ‘Design 365’ project in 2019, with the intent of posting every day for one year. However, thanks to sustained love for the daily designs, it has now reached 1,000 posts! Other than posting these close-to-daily posts, I’ve also expanded the project to include Giphy animations, a newsletter, and eco-friendly stickers.
You can learn more about the project at our website or see all the posts on our social media down below.
More info: pixelplanettoday.com | Instagram | Facebook | app.wedonthavetime.org | terrabyte.eco
