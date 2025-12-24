Pit Bull Attacks Toddler On Packed Manhattan Street, Refuses To Release Grip

A 1-year-old boy was left with deep leg wounds and a “hole” in his flesh after a pit bull sank its teeth into him and refused to release its grip on a crowded Manhattan sidewalk, a video showed.
The attack allegedly unfolded around 11:10 am Sunday outside the Santander Bank branch at East 13th Street and Broadway in Union Square, according to footage.
In the video a woman, who appears to be the child’s mother, can be heard pleading with bystanders as she struggles to free the boy from the dog’s jaws.
“Call the police. Someone pull him off! Someone please,” the woman cries, her voice trembling over the sounds of the struggle.
A video of an alleged pit bull attack went viral, with information claiming the 1-year-old victim was left with a “hole” in his leg
Image credits: Fabien Bazanegue/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)
In the video, several bystanders respond, attempting to wrestle the black and white pit bull off the boy’s left leg.
One bystander is seen kicking the dog repeatedly, while another traps it in a headlock in an effort to force it to release. At one point a man behind the dog even grabs the animal’s hindquarters, an action that ultimately caused the pit bull to let go of the child.
Image credits: Ikraam Ahmed/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)
“Oh my God. There is a hole in his f*king leg, bro,” a man is heard saying. “There is a hole in that boy’s leg.”
The dog, which the New York Post claimed was identified as a 2-year-old named Disco Bubba, relinquishes his grip and is separated from the boy.
Image credits: NYWSH/Instagram
A man viewers believe is the dog’s owner, rather than assisting, yanks on the dog’s leash during the incident and then calmly walks off with the animal, waiting at a nearby bus stop as onlookers call the New York Police Department.
The Post goes on to affirm the police talked to the boy’s father, who told them he was picking up his son when the toddler’s leg swung in front of the pit bull’s mouth, scaring the animal and triggering the bite.
Information surrounding the case has not been confirmed by legal authorities and remains confined to social media reporting
Image credits: NYWSH/Instagram
While information pertaining to the case has been reported by several outlets, some of the biggest such as the Daily Mail, People Magazine, BBC, and others, decided to ignore the story altogether.
This cannot be attributed to time, as the incident allegedly took place last Sunday.
Image credits: NYWSH/Instagram
At the same time, information pertaining to the incident, such as the dog’s identity, his alleged owner, the names of the victims, and information attributed to law enforcement so far remain confined to X.
There are no official documents, legal or otherwise, confirming the incident.
Image credits: NYWSH/Instagram
Moreover, no supporting footage of the incident has been provided despite the incident taking place in a very busy street and several bystanders allegedly witnessing the attack.
On X, claims of the dog owner being identified by police also spread, adding that he’s not facing criminal charges. Officials allegedly cited the lack of prior incidents involving the dog as a reason for their decision.
This too, hasn’t been confirmed.
Netizens debated how to respond when a dog attacks a person, and questioned the safety of pit bulls
According to the information being spread online, the boy’s uncle said the child “had to get stitches, a lot of stitches,” and indicated the family intends to pursue other avenues to have the dog euthanized.
Beyond the authenticity of the clip and the attack it depicts. The virality of the alleged footage ignited a debate over dog ownership and, more specifically, how to react when an animal attacks.
One user wrote that the man who intervened by targeting the dog’s air supply “knew what to do and should probably get a medal for saving that kid’s leg,” describing the method as effective because “you have to cut off their airway and they’ll let go to gasp for air or pass out.”
Image credits: Faber Leonardo/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)
Experts on dog behavior and dog bite response generally advise caution and predictability when dealing with dog attacks and bites.
For instance, the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), recommends restraining the dog, removing it from the scene, and isolating it to prevent further injury.
Certain actions, such as separating a dog by putting the hand between them or grabbing by the collar are strictly prohibited due to the likelihood of the biting dog switching targets.
Instead, experts recommend grabbing the dog’s back legs and lifting them above the level of its head, forcing it to rebalance on front legs. Other actions include pressing sensitive areas like the nose bridge or the trachea, but should be done with extreme caution.
“Hard to watch.” The footage led many to question the safety of pit bulls
Follow Us