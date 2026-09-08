Pink: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Pink
September 8, 1979
Doylestown, Pennsylvania, US
47 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Pink?
American singer-songwriter Pink is celebrated for her powerful vocals and acrobatic stage presence. Her distinctive blend of pop, rock, and R&B has earned her global recognition.
She burst into the public eye with her 2001 collaboration on “Lady Marmalade,” which topped international charts. This success cemented her reputation for bold artistic choices.
Early Life and Education
Born Alecia Beth Moore in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, Pink’s childhood was filled with music. Her father, James Moore, a Vietnam veteran, and her mother, Judith, nurtured her early interests, though their divorce came before she was ten.
She trained as a competitive gymnast from ages four to twelve, an experience foreshadowing her later acrobatic stage work. Moore attended Central Bucks High School West, performing in Philadelphia clubs by age 14 before later earning her GED.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Pink’s public life, most notably her enduring marriage to motocross racer Carey Hart. They first met in 2001 and married in Costa Rica on January 7, 2006.
After a brief separation in 2008, the couple reconciled and have since welcomed two children. Pink and Hart co-parent daughter Willow Sage Hart and son Jameson Moon Hart.
Career Highlights
Pink’s debut album, Can’t Take Me Home, garnered double-platinum status and several Top 10 singles, including “There You Go.” Her subsequent album, Missundaztood, sold over 13 million copies worldwide, producing global hits like “Get the Party Started.”
Her highly acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour played over 156 shows in 18 countries, selling more than 3 million tickets globally. This tour stands as one of the highest-grossing by a woman in over a decade.
To date, she has collected three Grammy Awards, a Daytime Emmy Award, and seven MTV Video Music Awards, including the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
Signature Quote
“My definition of freedom is knowing who you are, and then being it. No matter what anyone else is doing.”
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