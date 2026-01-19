“Call It Karma”: Piers Morgan Blames Donald Trump For Incident That Left Him With Serious Injury

Piers Morgan had a painful start to the New Year, and he blamed Donald Trump for it.
The controversial British broadcaster shared a picture of himself from a hospital bed, giving an update to his fans about the dramatic turn of events he experienced this month.
“I call it karma,” a social media user commented on the news.
Piers Morgan revealed he would need “crutches” for the next six weeks after a terrible incident.
Taking a selfie from a hospital bed, the Piers Morgan Uncensored host revealed that he was dealing with a fractured femur and “needed [a] new hip.”
“BREAKING NEWS,” Morgan announced on X as he explained his ordeal in a nine-point message on X.
He said he “tripped on a small step” inside a London hotel restaurant, fracturing his femur “so badly.”
“I needed [a] new hip,” he said and added that he is “recovering in [the] hospital.”
As he gave a thumbs up to the camera, he wrote that he would be on “crutches for 6wks,” and there would be “no long-haul for 12 wks.”
“New Year off to a cracking start!” he said before concluding: “I blame Donald Trump.”
The polarising TV host gave a thumbs up to the camera from his hospital bed.
“I needed new hip,” the British broadcaster said before pointing the finger at the US president
Numerous fans sent him their best wishes, hoping for a speedy recovery. Others called it “karma” and quipped he “Didn’t fall far enough apparently.”
“Trump totally did this,” one said, while another wrote, “That escalated quickly for a small step.”
“I’ll assume Trump was holding the ‘small step,’” wrote another.
“Definitely Trump’s fault. Calling for a ban on small steps!!!” another said. “You deserve reparations!!”
“Keep an eye out on Trump’s long legs,” one said.
Others spoke about Morgan’s recent tweet, in which he suggested the American president should “sell” the US to the UK.
“Britain should repurchase America,” he wrote in a tweet that went up on his timeline right before the hospital selfie.
“After all, it was ours once, and it would enhance our North Atlantic security,” he continued.
“See what happens when you question Trump? The curse is real,” read one comment online
“If you don’t sell it to us, President Trump, we’re going to impose tariffs on the U.S. and any country who supports you in resisting this very good deal. Fair?” he added.
Some netizens couldn’t help but connect his injury to the political jab.
“See, you shouldn’t have suggested the UK buying the US,” one said.
“You see? Karma for that snyde remark about buying America back,” wrote another. “But I still like you and wish you a quick and painless recovery.”
Morgan was declared the winner of 2008’s Celebrity Apprentice, which Trump hosted before he dived into politics. The pair appeared to be on friendly terms since.
“I’ve known Trump for 12 years now and genuinely like him whilst disagreeing with many of the things he says and does,” Morgan wrote about the reality-TV-star-turned-president in 2018.
The journalist said Trump’s “uniquely impulsive” and “charismatic” traits can “manifest itself in both a very good and very bad way.”
He also saved a few compliments for firstlady Melania Trump.
“She’s not just a strikingly beautiful woman; she’s also genuinely nice and warm, but a tough cookie too,” he said.
Morgan once called Trump “charismatic” and praised his “strikingly beautiful” wife Melania
Morgan and Trump’s initially amicable relationship appeared to change when he lashed out at the president after the January 6, 2021, incident, where a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.
“Trump’s gone mad,” he said on Good Morning Britain.
“I never thought he was capable of this,” he went on to say before accusing Trump of having “played down to the very worst expectations of his worst critics.”
“I never imagined the person I had known for 15 years would incite a mob to attack the Capitol in America and attack democracy itself,” he said. “He didn’t just cross a line, he trampled all over that line.”
Last year, Morgan defended Trump after Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called the president “the worst thing on the face of the earth.”
“Democrat dinosaurs like Pelosi don’t know anything but over-demonising Trump. It’s why they’re polling so badly,” Morgan chastised her on X.
More recently, Morgan chided Trump for his remarks on Rob Reiner following his tragic passing.
After Rob and his wife Michele’s bodies were found in their LA home in December, Trump said the “struggling” and “once very talented” director had a “a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”
Morgan said the president’s comments about Reiner crossed “every line of basic human decency.”
“You blame Donald Trump because you tripped?” one asked online after Morgan’s recent hospital update
