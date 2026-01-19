“Reminder To Avoid Marriage”: Pierce Brosnan’s Wife, 62, Attacked By Trolls Over Transformation

A tasteless attempt to mock Pierce Brosnan’s wife, Keely Shaye Smith, ignited intense backlash online.
Over the weekend, an online troll highlighted Keely’s transformation over the years.
But fans of the Irish heartthrob fiercely defend the couple’s marriage and praised the longtime couple’s love for standing the test of time in an industry famous for fleeting romances.
A cruel post was shared on X over the weekend, showing side-by-side photos of Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith from many years apart.
“Dear men, this is your daily reminder to avoid marriage,” read the text alongside one picture of the couple from their early red carpet days and a second picture of their more recent appearance.
Fans slammed the inflammatory post and pointed out how Pierce and Keely have been happily married for about 25 years.
“Best reason I ever saw for getting married. Still happy and together after all these years,” one said.
“Why would I want to avoid growing old with the person I love most in the world? Am I missing something, or are you just vapid, insecure, and moronically short-sighted?” another asked the hater.
“They are obviously devoted to one another. She is the mother of his children,” read another comment. “He watched his first wife d*e of cancer and deserves all the happiness and love in the world.”
“They both look stunning, maintained a long-term relationship, have healthy kids, I wonder why you would be hating on that … jealousy? envy? misunderstanding real value?” read another comment.
Another said, “Pierce Brosnan’s won the lottery of life. Dude’s been married 30 years, and they’ve both aged gracefully.”
Pierce previously spoke about loving “every curve” of his wife’s body after online trolls commented on her transformation over the years.
“Friends offered her surgery to reduce her weight. But I strongly love every curve of her body,” he wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post in 2022.
“She is the most beautiful woman in my eyes,” he went on to say. “And also because she had our five children.
The devoted husband expressed pride in Keely and said he hoped to be “worthy” of her love.
“In the past, I truly loved her for her person, not only for her beauty, and now I’m loving her even more that she is my children’s mother,” he said. “And I am very proud of her, and I always seek to be worthy of her love.”
The James Bond star shares two sons, Dylan and Paris, with Keely.
He is also a father to his daughter, Charlotte, and sons, Christopher and Sean, from his previous marriage to actress Cassandra Harris.
Both Cassandra and Charlotte passed away from ovarian cancer.
Keely took on a few small roles in film and television before transitioning to journalism. She met the longtime leading man at a party in Mexico in 1994.
The couple “sat down under the stars” on their first date, with Pierce holding her hand and talking till 3 in the morning, Keely recalled in a 2001 interview with People.
“I found a great woman in Keely Shaye. Not if I searched a million times over would I find one as good,” the Mamma Mia! star told People.
Keely said she never tried to hide parts of her body behind “baggy clothes.”
“I never shy away from … my curves. I never hide in baggy clothing,” she said for her appearance in Vogue‘s shape issue in 2006.
Her 72-year-old husband told the publication at the time that he thought his wife was “stunning.”
“I love my wife’s curves,” he added.
