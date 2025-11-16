30 Pics That “Make You Reminisce” About How Good The Past Was

Let us just put our stylish rose-colored glasses on and we’ll get this party started. How do we look, Pandas? Awesome, that’s what we wanted to hear!
The [insert decade of choice] holds a special significance for many of us and probably many of: it was (arguably) a better time, the people were friendlier, life was simpler, and the future seemed far brighter. Or maybe we were all just a tad more naive. That’s where the ‘Pics that make you reminisce’ Twitter page comes in. A social media project with a following of over 115.6k internet users, the account shares nostalgic photos of products, toys, and content that remind you of what the (recent) past was like. Most of the stuff featured here is from the past few decades, and it’s reminded us to get back to work on our Time Machine.
However, it doesn’t matter if you were born in the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s (hello there!), 2000s, or even the 2010s: nostalgia for our childhoods/the best years of our lives unites us all. And everyone’s nostalgia is valid. The things we miss are, at their core, the same. All that’s different is the shape and form, but the spirit remains the same. Scroll down, upvote your fave pics from the past, and tell us what you miss the most from your childhoods, Pandas!
Suzanne Degges-White, Ph.D., Licensed Counselor, Professor, and Chair at the Department of Counseling and Higher Education at Northern Illinois University, was kind enough to answer Bored Panda’s questions about nostalgia, how much reminiscing is ‘too much,’ and how we can learn to be more grateful of what we have in the present. You’ll find Bored Panda’s full interview with the professor about the ‘super power’ that is nostalgia below. Don’t miss out, check it out.
