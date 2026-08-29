130+ Best Pick Up Lines to Copy-Paste Instantly (Tested And Smooth)

#1 Best Pick Up Lines
Pick-up lines have existed for as long as guys and girls have been falling in love, and not all of them are as good as each other.
The best ones, though, hit a sweet spot with the recipient and make a good enough first impression to carry the conversation forward.
These are some all-timers you can trust to help break the ice at the bar, at the coffee shop, or when sliding into DMs.
- Do I know you? Cos you look a lot like my next girlfriend.
- Are you a parking ticket? Cause you’ve got fine written all over you
- Is your name Google? Because you look like everything I’ve been looking for
- Do you believe in love at first sight, or should I walk past you again?
- You look so pretty, I forgot my pick-up line entirely
- I don’t have any pick-up lines for you, but I’d love to pick you up for lunch sometime
- I was going to call you, you beautiful, and then I realized I don’t have your number yet
- Go out on a date with me if I’m wrong, but dinosaurs still exist, right?
- You remind me of a campfire. You’re so hot, and I want s’more.
- What are your thoughts on time travel? Cause I definitely see you in my future
- You should probably learn how to do CPR, cause you take my breath away every time I see you
- If looks could kill, you would be a weapon of mass destruction
- Can I take a picture of you? I need something to show Santa what I want for Christmas
- Do you mind if I walk you home? According to my parents, I’m supposed to follow my dreams
- Are you a bank loan? Cause my interest in you keeps compounding with every passing day
- Do you have a library card with you? Cause I’m definitely checking you out right now
- Spotify must have their data wrong, cause the hottest single is you right here
- You’re not a snack. You’re a whole three-course meal.
- You and the sun must be twins. You’re both super hot and also make my day so much brighter
- Do you have a type, or should I apply within?
- If I were a cat, I’d spend all my 9 lives loving you.
Image source: Kristina Litvjak
#2 Dirty Pick Up Lines
If you’re feeling a little bold, you might want to ditch the smooth, subtle one-liners and go shameless. In the right mood and with the right potential partner, dirty pick-up lines can be effective.
If you can deliver these with a straight face and a flirty smile, then you can bet they won’t forget about you. Want to see how real attempts landed?
Check out these pick-up line fails and comebacks for the savage replies people actually got.
- You know, they say the skin is the largest organ in the body? Well, not for me, it isn’t
- Have you got a mirror in your pocket? Cause I can definitely see myself in your pants
- Do you work at UPS? ‘Cause I noticed you’ve been checking out my package
- I wish I were your phone. Maybe then, you’d spend all day on me.
- Your body is a wonderland, and I want to be Alice.
- You’re funny. I’m funny. Let’s funnycate.
- The human body is 70% water, and I am so thirsty right now.
- You look cold. Do you want to use me as a blanket?
- I know it’s not Christmas and I’m not Santa, but my lap is always ready for you.
- Do you like sleeping as much as I do? Yeah, we should do it together sometime
- Do you work at a bakery? Cause you’ve got a nice set of buns.
- I wish I had a garden so that I could put my tulips and your tulips together.
- My bed’s alright, but I have a feeling yours is a lot better
- If being hot were a crime, you’d serve your jail time in my bed
- I hate to see you go, but man, do I love watching you leave
- Can I take you out to dinner, and you can be dessert?
- That shirt looks so good on you, but you know what would look better on you? Me
- My cat died a while back. Any chance I can play with yours?
Image source: fortheyouwhofeelslikeme
#3 Pick Up Lines For Girls
Nothing is more attractive than a woman who knows what she wants and is going for it.
You can completely catch a guy off guard with any of these pick-up lines for women. Flirty and bold enough to let him know that you’re interested. Take your best pick and get to work now.
- Is your name John? Cause I’ve never Cena guy like you before
- I’m here now, so what’s your plan to sweep me off my feet?
- You look like someone who owes me a conversation, and maybe a date?
- I’m giving you a chance to tell your friends we met because I made the first move
- I wasn’t sure what my type in a man was until I met you
- Are you a garden? Cause I’m digging you
- Are you a magician Cause when I look at you, everything else disappears
- You look like you go to the gym a lot. All the more reason why we’d definitely work out together
- Are you a camera? Cause I smile every time I look at you
- Your hand looks pretty heavy. Can I hold it for you?
- I think we should leave here, you’re making everyone else look mid
- I just got some kiss-proof lipstick. You wanna test it out?
- I think there’s something wrong with my eyes. I can’t take them off you
- What’s your favorite breakfast? I want to know what to make for you tomorrow morning.
- It’s not Halloween yet, and you’re dressed as the love of my life already.
- You’re cute, and I’m pretty. Together, we’d be pretty cute.
Image source: datepickupline
#4 Funny Pick Up Lines
Sometimes, the best pick-up lines are the ones that make someone laugh so hard they completely forget you’re a stranger.
You’re not even trying to be smooth or corny here; you just want to lighten the mood with a joke and hope it scores a laugh.
- You must be good with percentages, cause you look 50% beautiful and 50% hot
- I want you to pay close attention to the first three words in this sentence
- Are you a parking ticket? Cause you’ve got fine written all over you
- Are you my appendix? I have a funny feeling in my gut that I should take you out. Lunch?
- Are you French? I’m pretty sure Eiffel for you.
- Do you like cheese? Cause you’re pretty gouda at making me blush.
- You remind me of exam questions. I’ve been thinking about you for hours, and I still don’t know what to write
- I had planned what to say for hours, but then you showed up and completely distracted me.
- I must be a basketball, bouncing around all day just hoping you’d pick me up
- Jesus turned water into wine, but I’m trying to turn you into mine.
- Who cares about the 26 letters of the alphabet? All I need is U and I.
- Did you let a fart out? Cause you’re absolutely blowing me away.
- Hey, I lost my phone number somehow. Could l borrow yours real quick?
- You’re hotter than the bottom of my laptop
- Are you a microwave? Cause you make my heart stop beating every 30 seconds I spend with you
- I might not be a photographer, but I can definitely picture us being together
- Roses are red, violets are blue, I don’t sleep at night cause I’m thinking about you
- Have you got a Band-Aid there? I think I scraped my knee falling for you
- My love for you feels like diarrhea, I can’t hold it in, no matter how hard I try
Image source: memedroid_fun
#5 Smooth Pick Up Lines
Smooth pick-up lines are about making the person feel like the most beautiful or handsome person in the room.
Deliver these pick-up lines like you really mean every word, and it will land subtly but with just enough warmth.
There aren’t puns or punchlines here, just statements to make the person smile and blush and want to keep talking to you.
- I’m very surprised you aren’t breathless right now. You’ve been running through my mind all day
- If I asked you out on a date, would your answer be the same as the answer to this question?
- Menu has to be my favorite English word cause it has me-n-u
- I thought you looked very familiar, you look a lot like my next girlfriend
- I was having the most ordinary day until my eyes caught you here
- I usually don’t do this, but everything about you makes it impossible not to say hi
- You look like you have impeccable taste, and that tells me you’ll enjoy my company
- I’ve been trying to find the right words since I saw you, and I’m still not sure I have them
- Something tells me talking to you is going to be the best part of my day
- Where is your favorite place in the world? Mine is right next to you
- I’m here now. What’s the next part of our story?
- You remind me of a dictionary, the way you add meaning to everything in my life
- I know we’ve only just met, but I’m already thinking up a name for our dog
- I just decided right now that you’re my crush. You don’t get a say
- They say nothing lasts forever, so would you want to be my nothing?
Image source: simplepickuplines
#6 Rizz Pick Up Lines
Rizz is simply the art of charming someone, a combination of a good pick-up line and great delivery. Punch lines and puns delivered with confidence in the mix will do half the work for you.
You don’t have to follow the script strictly; make it as effortless as you can. Here are a few to work with. Want more? Our full rizz lines collection has dozens more to steal.
- Are you from Starbucks? Cause I like you a latte
- We must be inside a museum, cause you are a work of art
- So, did you get your license suspended for driving all these guys crazy?
- Your eyes are like IKEA, I could get lost in them for days
- You’re so hot, you’re denaturing all my proteins
- Did the sun come out, or did you smile at me?
- Are you the factorial of 0? Cause you are the one
- Let’s flip a coin. Heads, I’m yours. Tails, you’re mine.
- You should be on top of a Christmas tree, where angels belong.
- If I were an octopus, all three of my hearts would be beating for you.
- I thought the word ” happiness ” started with the letter H. Why does mine start with U?
- Have we met before? Or never mind, it must have been in my dreams.
- What’s the difference between you and history? History’s in the past, and you’re my future.
- I should start charging you rent for the amount of time you spend in my head.
Image source: simplepickuplines
#7 Cheesy Pick Up Lines
Cheesy pick-up lines need to be followed up with confidence and a straight face. Laughter isn’t the goal here; instead, a small groan and an eye roll are all the proof that the line worked.
These corny pick-up lines are meant to be hilariously cheesy, so cringe all you want, but watch the magic happen after you deliver. If this is exactly your style, our full list of cheesy pick-up lines has plenty more to work with.
- Have you got a magnet on you somewhere? Cause I’m attracted to you and I can’t stop
- Do you have a map? I keep getting lost in your eyes, and my GPS isn’t working
- If you were a triangle, you’d be acute one
- If you were words on paper, you’d be the fine print.
- Are you a fan of raisins? No? What about dates?
- I wouldn’t change a single thing about you. Well, except your last name
- I’ve been pretty ill. Went to the hospital, and the doctor said I need more Vitamin U
- Are you a keyboard? Cause you’re just my type
- Did it hurt when you dropped from the vending machine? Cause you’re a snack
- I know we’re not socks, but I think we’d make a great pair
- When I tell my parents about you, which of your pictures should I send to them?
- Are you sure we never met in high school? I think we could have history together
- How good are you at math? Could you replace my X and not ask Y?
- NASA called, they said you’re out of this world
- I’m guessing you’re from Tennessee? ‘Cause you’re the only ten I see around here
- What do you think about my shirt? Yeah, it’s made of boyfriend material.
Image source: rahilmeranaam
#8 Tinder Pick Up Lines
On Tinder, or any other dating app, your opening message is as good as a first impression in real-life conversations. That first text helps the other person decide whether you’re worth their time, so it has to be nearly perfect.
Nothing stands out in a herd of “hey” and “hi” more than a good pick-up line to make things interesting. Go stand out with these. Looking for even more match-ready openers? Head over to our dedicated Tinder pick-up lines list.
- I don’t believe in love at first sight, but you have me believing in love at first swipe.
- I’d say God bless you, but it looks like he already did. A lot.
- I’m researching important dates in history. Would you want to be mine?
- We matched. So, when are we meeting each other’s parents now?
- I saw your profile picture and immediately knew today would be a great day.
- Hi, my name’s Microsoft. Can I crash at your place sometime?
- Are you Australian? Cause you meet all of my koala-fications.
- Congratulations! You just matched with the funniest guy on Tinder, and your reward is a lunch date.
- Are you Wi-Fi? Cause I’m definitely feeling a connection here.
- I’m not the most religious, but you do look like the answer to my prayers.
Image source: Parrvinderr
#9 Stuck? Let The Random Pick-Up Line Generator Decide
Pick-Up Lines for Every Occasion
Sometimes a general pick-up line isn’t quite the right fit for the moment. If you need something more specific, these themed collections have you covered:
- Christmas pick-up lines for flirting under the mistletoe
- Halloween pick-up lines for a spooky opener
- Valentine’s Day pick-up lines for the most romantic day of the year
- Science pick-up lines for the nerdy at heart
- Math pick-up lines that actually add up
- Chemistry pick-up lines if you feel the reaction
- Star Wars pick-up lines for fellow fans of the galaxy far, far away
- Cringe pick-up lines if you just want to laugh at the worst ones out there
Conclusion
There it is. A complete armory of pick-up lines that range from the smoothest to the most unhinged. Whether you’re sliding into a DM or trying to be more than friends with someone, pick-up lines are here for you.
Just keep in mind that it’s not about making them fall in love with you instantly; it’s simply not about overthinking things or being too serious.
Now, armed with these, go and rizz responsibly and bring back a review.
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