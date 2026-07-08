If You Can Pick The Odd-One-Out In These 23 General Knowledge Challenges, You Have A Detective Eye

by

Think you’ve got a sharp eye for detail? Test your general knowledge with these 23 questions, where the challenge is to find the odd one out each time.

Each puzzle covers a different topic: from history and geography to science, literature, art, and more. Some answers are obvious, while others require careful observation and lateral thinking, meaning your ability to look beyond the obvious to spot hidden connections.

The real question is: can you pass all 23 brain teasers without making a mistake? Put your general knowledge to the test, and let’s find out how many you can solve 👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

If You Can Pick The Odd-One-Out In These 23 General Knowledge Challenges, You Have A Detective Eye

Image credits: Jan van der Wolf

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Guy Finds Out His Ex-Wife Cheated With His Best Man, Now Fears He’s After His Girlfriend Too
3 min read
Oct, 29, 2025
23 Images To Test Your Color Vision: See If You’re Among The Few Who Get Them All Right
3 min read
Oct, 25, 2025
This Woman Goes Viral Online For Reminding People What Real Bodies Look Like By Sharing These 30 Side-By-Side Pictures (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
A Toast to 175 of the Best Fine Wine Puns That We Could Find
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
“Just Keep Moving”: 101 Y.O. Woman Who Still Works Shares Advice On Staying Young
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
I Drew Famous Rap And Hip Hop Icons Using The Song Lyrics
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025