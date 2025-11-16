35 Physics Memes And Posts That “Have Potential” To Make You Laugh, As Shared By This Online Group

This is probably one of the best pieces of edutainment you’ll find online. Just think about it: it’s physics—yeah, yeah, physics is hard, it’s more or less mathematics on hardcore steroids—but it’s wrapped into a meme format.

So, even if you do end up googling half the jokes and references, you’ll be learning something along the way, so you win in any case! You cannot lose!

Anywho, there’s a dedicated online community that operates under the subreddit r/PhysicsMemes and celebrates physics—the easiest and most common way to ruin your GPA the science that deals in nature, matter, and energy—by memeing the heck out of it.

Bored Panda went through r/PhysicsMemes to find the best of the best memes that not only have the potential to make you laugh, but to also educate you a tidbit. Scroll down, upvote, comment, share, all that jazz, you know the drill, and most importantly, enjoy!

More info: r/PhysicsMemes

#1 It’s Not Tears Of Joy, Let Me Be Very Clear

#2 How To Thought Experiment

#3 Thermal Physics Test Tomorrow. Wish Me Luck

#4 When I Grow Up I Wanna Be Like Him

#5 Physics Majors

#6 Duh

#7 Well Now I Am Not Doing It

#8 6 Marks

#9 Very Suitable Assumption

#10 I Can’t Think Of A Title

#11 Reality Is Often Disappointing!

#12 Bit Dark, Didn’t Stop Me Laughing Though

#13 I Finally Saw It [In Real Life]

#14 You Get The Idea

#15 Pauli Was Such A Badass

#16 Organic Chemistry Books Are Basically A Portfolio Of Hexagons

#17 Island Of Stability Where

#18 Yεs

#19 Entropy Goes Brrrr

#20 Every Time

#21 Made During Chemistry Class

#22 Just Look It Up

#23 Hand

#24 You Get An Accelerator And You Get An Accelerator! You All Get Accelerators!

#25 Big Oof

#26 Well, Yes I Am A Genius

#27 Don’t @ Me

#28 Made With Paint

#29 Oof-Size: Large

#30 Good Work Guys

#31 The Highest Honors In Science

#32 What Now?

#33 Literally

#34 When You Use G=10 Instead Of Using G=9.8 In Numericals

#35 Had Some Thicc Error Bars

Patrick Penrose
