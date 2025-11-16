35 Physics Memes And Posts That “Have Potential” To Make You Laugh, As Shared By This Online Group

This is probably one of the best pieces of edutainment you’ll find online. Just think about it: it’s physics—yeah, yeah, physics is hard, it’s more or less mathematics on hardcore steroids—but it’s wrapped into a meme format.
So, even if you do end up googling half the jokes and references, you’ll be learning something along the way, so you win in any case! You cannot lose!
Anywho, there’s a dedicated online community that operates under the subreddit r/PhysicsMemes and celebrates physics—
the easiest and most common way to ruin your GPA the science that deals in nature, matter, and energy—by memeing the heck out of it.
Bored Panda went through r/PhysicsMemes to find the best of the best memes that not only have the potential to make you laugh, but to also educate you a tidbit. Scroll down, upvote, comment, share, all that jazz, you know the drill, and most importantly, enjoy!
More info: r/PhysicsMemes
#1 It’s Not Tears Of Joy, Let Me Be Very Clear
Image source: r/PhysicsMemes
#2 How To Thought Experiment
Image source: r/PhysicsMemes
#3 Thermal Physics Test Tomorrow. Wish Me Luck
Image source: r/PhysicsMemes
#4 When I Grow Up I Wanna Be Like Him
Image source: r/PhysicsMemes
#5 Physics Majors
Image source: r/PhysicsMemes
#6 Duh
Image source: r/PhysicsMemes
#7 Well Now I Am Not Doing It
Image source: r/PhysicsMemes
#8 6 Marks
Image source: r/PhysicsMemes
#9 Very Suitable Assumption
Image source: r/PhysicsMemes
#10 I Can’t Think Of A Title
Image source: r/PhysicsMemes
#11 Reality Is Often Disappointing!
Image source: r/PhysicsMemes
#12 Bit Dark, Didn’t Stop Me Laughing Though
Image source: r/PhysicsMemes
#13 I Finally Saw It [In Real Life]
Image source: r/PhysicsMemes
#14 You Get The Idea
Image source: r/PhysicsMemes
#15 Pauli Was Such A Badass
Image source: r/PhysicsMemes
#16 Organic Chemistry Books Are Basically A Portfolio Of Hexagons
Image source: r/PhysicsMemes
#17 Island Of Stability Where
Image source: r/PhysicsMemes
#18 Yεs
Image source: r/PhysicsMemes
#19 Entropy Goes Brrrr
Image source: r/PhysicsMemes
#20 Every Time
Image source: r/PhysicsMemes
#21 Made During Chemistry Class
Image source: r/PhysicsMemes
#22 Just Look It Up
Image source: r/PhysicsMemes
#23 Hand
Image source: r/PhysicsMemes
#24 You Get An Accelerator And You Get An Accelerator! You All Get Accelerators!
Image source: r/PhysicsMemes
#25 Big Oof
Image source: r/PhysicsMemes
#26 Well, Yes I Am A Genius
Image source: r/PhysicsMemes
#27 Don’t @ Me
Image source: r/PhysicsMemes
#28 Made With Paint
Image source: r/PhysicsMemes
#29 Oof-Size: Large
Image source: r/PhysicsMemes
#30 Good Work Guys
Image source: r/PhysicsMemes
#31 The Highest Honors In Science
Image source: r/PhysicsMemes
#32 What Now?
Image source: r/PhysicsMemes
#33 Literally
Image source: r/PhysicsMemes
#34 When You Use G=10 Instead Of Using G=9.8 In Numericals
Image source: r/PhysicsMemes
#35 Had Some Thicc Error Bars
Image source: r/PhysicsMemes
