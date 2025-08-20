“Deflated”: New Photos Of The Actors And Set Of The ‘Harry Potter’ Series Spark Mixed Reactions

New photos from HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series have been released, giving fans another look at the actors stepping into the roles of Harry and Hagrid amid ongoing controversy over the show’s casting choices.
Young actor Dominic McLaughlin was cast as the Boy Who Lived, while the beloved Hogwarts groundskeeper is played by Nick Frost.
Both face high expectations, as millions of fans around the world still associate the roles with Daniel Radcliffe and the late Robbie Coltrane, who brought Harry and Hagrid to life in all eight Harry Potter films.
Recent photos shared online show Dominic and Nick filming a few scenes together in London. One of them appears to capture the moment when Hagrid picks up Harry from the Dursley’s residence and takes him to Diagon Alley to purchase his Hogwarts supplies, including his first wand.
New behind-the-scenes photos from the Harry Potter series adaptation have just been released
Image credits: Warner Bros.
Dominic, who is 11 years old, the same age Daniel Radcliffe was when first cast, can be seen walking alongside Nick in a raincoat, jeans, and a green backpack.
The 53-year-old looked unrecognizable, sporting Hagrid’s signature long brown hair, scruffy beard, and multiple layers of clothing.
Image credits: Splash News
At one point, the pair paused outside what looked to be a bookstore before continuing on their way. Crew members could be seen in many pictures working hard to get the perfect shot, The Mirror reported on Monday (August 18).
Fans had a lot to say about the newly released photos, with some reactions expressing more enthusiasm than others.
“I know this is just a picture of a filming location, but it looks…not good,” one person said.
“That actor isn’t Hagrid-y enough. He looks like he’s going to a costume party,” another netizen wrote.
“Nhh that ain’t my Harry and Hagrid,” concluded a separate fan.
The photos appear to show the scene in which Hagrid takes Harry to shop for school supplies in Diagon Alley
Another Potterhead chimed in: “The kid’s clothes look like they fit. Harry’s clothes are supposed to be baggy and rolled over many times.”
An additional fan praised the original films and argued there was “zero need” to retell Harry’s story. “Sooo why are they redoing everything? They got it right the first time.” Similarly, someone else wondered, “What’s the point of this show?”
In contrast, others welcomed the series adaptation with open arms, giving the HBO version a thumbs-up.
“Y’all need to calm down. You have no idea what the final version is going to look like. These pictures don’t have any editing or effects etc,” one fan interjected.
According to a report by a Harry Potter fan page, Wizarding World Direct, the behind-the-scenes photos depict Nick Frost’s body double.
Image credits: kizerandbender
Image credits: sofiyaos
“Love the book accuracy. Harry’s clothes definitely looks like hand me downs from Dudley. Movies portrayed them a bit too clean and proper,” commented a separate fan.
“I love how tiny Harry looks next to Hagrid,” said someone else. “He is absolutely perfect for the role.”
“I for one think [Nick Frost] is the best cast actor of all of them. At least for the adults,” expressed another user.
The series’ producers have insisted that staying true to the books was their top priority, noting that the original film franchise was forced to omit many details due to limited running time.
Nick Frost will portray Hagrid in the upcoming HBO adaptation
Image credits: hbomax
The first season of the HBO adaptation is expected to premiere in early 2027 and will reportedly consist of eight episodes.
Speaking with the BBC, Dominic McLaughlin described playing Harry Potter as his “dream role.”
“I was always a huge Harry Potter fan when I was younger. So I’m thrilled to be able to be doing it,” he said.
Nick Frost reassured skeptics that he “was never going to try and be Robbie [Coltrane],” adding that he hopes to portray Hagrid as “funny and cheeky and scared and protective and childlike.”
Image credits: missludgate92
Image credits: khjamieson
Alongside Dominic and Nick, Arabella Stanton stars as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.
Following the cast announcement, several fans argued that the remake contradicted its stated goal of being a faithful adaptation of the books. One of the most debated casting decisions was Paapa Essiedu, a Black actor, as Professor Severus Snape.
Critics considered it problematic, claiming that casting a Black actor in the role could introduce racial undertones to the scenes where Harry’s father bullies Snape, therefore adding an element that wasn’t present in JK Rowling’s books.
Dominic McLaughlin is the new star who will step into the role of the Boy Who Lived
Image credits: hbomax
Image credits: hbomax
Others objected that it would be difficult to picture a traditionally attractive actor portraying the greasy-haired and somber Snape, fearing Paapa’s appearance might make the character seem more sympathetic than intended.
Another controversy focused on John Lithgow, an American, portraying Professor Albus Dumbledore, since the Harry Potter films exclusively cast British actors in leading roles.
The new photos divided fans, with many remaining skeptical and expressing nostalgia for the original franchise
Image credits: Warner Bros.
Calls for a boycott emerged after it was revealed that JK Rowling would serve as executive producer.
Since 2018, the Harry Potter creator has been widely criticized for her attacks on trans people, a stance that has led Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, who played the original Golden Trio, to distance themselves from her in solidarity with the community.
“Gonna be rooting for Voldemort on this one,” one user quipped
Image credits: majdoub_ilyass
Image credits: roussilvestre
Image credits: infamoususer10
Image credits: LeroyConcepts
Image credits: RealVonBadguy
Image credits: ciri2019
Image credits: Gabebigdog
Image credits: JohnOliver75355
Image credits: W14Ryan
Image credits: realShadabAlam
Image credits: _hetep_
Image credits: TheRedScare10
Image credits: Krksxxx
Image credits: lovechazelle
Image credits: Pageturner20
Image credits: GiantCOCK_
Image credits: whitezodiacjr
Image credits: DzekTrbosek1
Image credits: dantar84
Image credits: WeIndians_
Image credits: xvicepresident
Image credits: FuriousChef
Image credits: dezmondOliver
Image credits: LucaGuadagnegro
Follow Us