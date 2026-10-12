90 Strange Photos That Might Convince You Somebody Forgot To Install Reality’s Latest Software Update

Have you ever seen something so strange you had to look twice to make sure your eyes weren’t playing tricks on you? Most of the time, there’s a perfectly reasonable explanation. But now and then, you come across a photo that makes you wonder if reality has a few bugs in its system.
We found a collection of pictures that look like genuine glitches in the Matrix. They range from bizarre coincidences to scenes that seem to defy logic. These images might leave you staring at your screen, trying to make sense of what you’re seeing.
Take a seat and prepare to have your brain do a double take as we explore some of the strangest moments that make reality look a little less real.
#1 An Oval Like Cloud Spotted Over Reykjavík Iceland This Morning
Image source: maggipedia
#2 This Comically Huge Strawberry That I Purchased From The Grocery Store Today
Image source: MarcDeMaco420
#3 This Tiny Banana I Harvested Today
Image source: ArnoldHarold
The phrase “glitch in the Matrix” comes from the 1999 science-fiction film The Matrix, in which a strange repeating event makes the characters suspect that something has changed in their simulated world.
The idea stuck because it gives us a fun way to describe moments when reality seems to break its own rules.
#4 An Oddly Specific Speed Limit I Came Across
Image source: dhruchainzz
#5 It Got Weirdly Purple Outside The Other Day
Image source: TheWebRanger
#6 Wall Cat
Image source: Brilliant-Towel4044
Philosopher Nick Bostrom explored simulated reality in a 2003 paper, arguing that we may already be living in a simulation created by an advanced civilization. He didn’t claim this was definitely the case, but his argument raised the possibility that what we experience as reality might not be quite what it seems.
So while these photos might make the simulation theory tempting, they’re not necessarily proof that someone has accidentally messed with the universe’s settings.
#7 Glitch On The Bus
Image source: mystic_mayhemx
#8 I’m Visiting The USA For The First Time: There Was A Glitch In The Matrix Yesterday As I Stood In Line At The Met, NY
Image source: salmeida
#9 This Flat Fire Extinguisher I Found
Image source: anagitatedarsonist
Psychologists study how people notice and interpret coincidences, including why certain unexpected combinations feel especially meaningful. When several details line up just right, it’s natural to wonder how they could have happened by chance.
But everyday life contains countless events, and some are bound to line up in extraordinary ways. Sometimes, all it takes is one well-timed photograph to make an ordinary coincidence look like a glitch in reality.
#10 Red Corn From Georgia
Image source: GoldenChinchilla
#11 There Was A Massive Pirate Ship Driving Around My Neighborhood
Image source: ceqwz
#12 Red School Bus
Image source: XenlaMM9
Your camera might have a little thing to do with this so-called glitch in the matrix. Many smartphones use a technique called rolling shutter, which records an image line by line rather than capturing the entire scene at precisely the same moment.
Adobe explains that the effect can distort fast-moving subjects, making objects appear bent or warped. It’s a technical quirk rather than a problem with the world itself, but the results can look remarkably like something has gone wrong with the simulation.
#13 Reflections In The Window Look Like A Glitch In A Skybox
Image source: RoosterjayP
#14 Who’s Messing With The Shadow Graphics?
Image source: East-Negotiation-810
#15 This Endless No Parking Sign (Atleast 100 More Not In The Picture) Found In Florida
Image source: CarelessCable5527
Some of the strangest-looking images come from phenomena that really do happen in nature. Take sprites, which are brief flashes of red light that appear high above powerful thunderstorms.
NASA explains that these electrical discharges occur in the upper atmosphere, around 50 miles above Earth, and can form shapes that look like glowing jellyfish or branching red tendrils.
They’re difficult to predict and can last only a fraction of a second, so catching one on camera is a remarkable stroke of luck. If you saw a picture of one without knowing what it was, you might reasonably wonder whether someone had photographed something from another planet.
#16 The Way This Corn Grew
Image source: Captain_Wisconsin
#17 He’s Just On Top Of The Closet
Image source: YassarZ
#18 The Way These Trees Look Pixelated (MT St Helens Forest Regrowth)
Image source: FuriouslyStackingHam
Have you ever looked at a tree, a cloud, or a random stain on a wall and spotted a face? Psychologists call this pareidolia, the tendency to perceive familiar patterns, especially faces, in things that don’t actually contain them.
A study published in Nature Communications found that the brain initially processes these illusory faces much like it processes real ones, before recognizing them as ordinary objects.
#19 Glitch In The Matrix
Image source: CuriousA1
#20 Mcdonald’s In Roswell, NM
Image source: onepersononeidea
#21 Stop! But If You Really Want To Go I Guess That’s Fine
Image source: blixtchubas-trix
Mirages can make the landscape look as though it belongs in a fantasy film. Under certain atmospheric conditions, light bends as it passes through layers of air at different temperatures. This can make distant objects appear higher than they really are, distorted, or even seemingly suspended above the horizon.
This phenomenon, known as a Fata Morgana mirage, can produce particularly dramatic views of ships or coastlines that appear to float in the sky. These sights may look impossible and otherworldly in a photograph.
#22 It’s Finally Ripe
Image source: cutterdoll
#23 Shiny Mcdonalds
Image source: SayItAintPugs
#24 Starbucks In Dubai
Image source: duckinfum
Of course, not everything that seems unreal or surreal has an obvious explanation. Unusual timing, camera quirks, scientific phenomena, and optical illusions can all make the world look like something straight out of science fiction.
And even when we can’t quite explain what we’re seeing, we don’t have to believe in parallel universes to enjoy a collection like this. Sometimes, the fun lies in trying to work out what happened, comparing theories, and realizing just how mind-bending the world can be.
#25 Came Across This Upside Down House
Image source: climberofrock
#26 Grapefruit Or Orange
Image source: ronioni04
#27 A Cloud With Two Very Straight Edges
Image source: Prince100001
So, what do you think? Are these just bizarre coincidences and tricks of perception, or have you ever seen something that made you question reality for a second?
Tell us your theories in the comments. We want to hear about the moments that made you wonder whether we’re living in a simulation controlled by some higher powers.
#28 The Sides Of The Building Were Exactly The Same Color As The Sky
Image source: Random_Cat66
#29 These Weird Lights In The Sky
Image source: Romcho64
#30 This Thin Streak Of Snow Across Ohio
Image source: Elementalillness
#31 This Is 100% Flat Farmland. Several Years Ago I Snapped This Pic Out Of The Plane Window In Eastern Co. The Snow Drifts And Melt On The Crops Had Created An Illusion Of Endless Cubism
Image source: hoerr
#32 Glitch In The Matrix. I Only Had One Of Each Until This Morning
Image source: p98sp
#33 Blue Pizza Hut
Image source: jacksnyders
#34 Cut Into A Watermelon My Husband Picked Up The Other Day At A Farm Stand And We Learned That Yellow Watermelons Are A Thing!
Image source: corgi-and-cat
#35 Yellow Coke
Image source: joeychizzle
#36 Our Cookout In Gatlinburg, TN Was Interrupted By A Bear Who Sat Just Like A Human At The Picnic Table While He Finished Off Our Food
Image source: takeheedyoungheathen
#37 A White UPS Truck
Image source: CivilWarSnakeCharmer
#38 Devs, I Suggest You Add Some 3D Models, Because These Png Trees Are Really Ruining The Immersion
Image source: Otherwise-Top7774
#39 Mirrored Glitch
Image source: Kii_aura
#40 I Found A Door (And Nothing Else) On An Abandoned Beach
Image source: elastizitat
#41 Two Moons Spotted On My Walk Back Home
Image source: i127imnottakenhaha
#42 The Bubbles At The Bottom Of My Water Glass Look Like A Script Of Some Kind 👀
Image source: [deleted]
#43 I Don’t Know If This Counts But This Building Near My House
Image source: alextheangeldragon
#44 Found These In My Mil’s Back Storage Room! Vhs Tape With Both Spellings On It
Image source: CamelMilk
#45 Found A Weird Sprite In My Coke 12 Pack
Image source: nameaboveallnames
#46 Default_juice
Image source: [deleted]
#47 Same Dude Plays For Both Teams (And Watches The Game)
Image source: tallescabral
#48 Perfectly Timed Car Number Plates
Image source: VerucaMoon
#49 I Took This Long Exposure Photo Of Wind Turbines, Felt Like It Fit Here
Image source: gsuhrie
#50 Forgot To Change To The Sky Channel
Image source: Defaultplay3r
#51 Ellie’s Tattoo Spotted In Brazil – Twice
Image source: TrueLegendsNeverDie
#52 Forgot To Put A Piece Of Cloud There
Image source: celebratehappines
#53 A Glitch In The Matrix
Image source: Berqlol
#54 This Is A Real Picture I Took 6 Years Ago. Only Half Of The Clouds Rendered Properly
Image source: HopefulSwine2
#55 Super Trippy Plant I Walked By Today. No Filter Or Nothin
Image source: cjams1388
#56 The Ice On The Trees Looks Like A Reflection In The Water Or Clouds
Image source: iwontcomeback30
#57 Zig Zagged Bricks Making A Zig Zagged Shadow
Image source: GhostInThePrompt
#58 The French Gentleman Spawn Is Broken
Image source: Naivara_Liandon
#59 Mario Bros
Image source: WillyDope
#60 I Genuinely Thought My Car Was Hovering Over The Parking
Image source: theam107
#61 Subaru Branded Honey From My Local Dealership. Harvested From Their Rooftop
Image source: walkies3
#62 ‘Clear The Highlighted Part Of Snow’
Image source: Freaky-monster2
#63 Shadow.exe Has Stopped Working
Image source: [deleted]
#64 The Lights Forgot How To Work
Image source: Seebvex
#65 Caught Them Changing Shifts
Image source: GoldenMonster93
#66 My Friend’s Phone Case Blends In With This 1982 School Library Circulation Desk
Image source: iamnotchris
#67 Can’t Help But Think A Ship Just Displaced Out Of The Atmosphere Leaving This Behind
Image source: ultralights
#68 TV Scene Changed While Photo Was Being Taken
Image source: AvivaSappir
#69 Minecraft Shadow
Image source: racingtothevioid
#70 Flying Kayak
Image source: bobadefett
#71 The Ice Froze… Up And Diagonally???
Image source: idontbiteoften
#72 How!!!?? My Pencil Did This
Image source: Floridaants
#73 This Photo Looks Like Somebody Has Poorly Inserted Another Photo Into It
Image source: Durkss
#74 Grass Area Looks Like It’s In A Cup
Image source: zoomtzt
#75 I Guess I’m Still Dreaming
Image source: [deleted]
#76 When You Decrease Shadow Resolution
Image source: [deleted]
#77 And What Are The Odds That I Now Have A Set Of Each Color?
Image source: nakupendwa
#78 Bb.moveobjects On
Image source: Vharlkie
#79 When You Spot A Chameleon On The Tram – Found On Facebook
Image source: razdi
#80 Entrance Of An Underwater Observatory In Lake Zug (Switzerland). I Took The Photo At The Weekend, Reminds Me The Truman Show
Image source: DIY_Maxwell
#81 Mirage On Lake Ontario Makes Boat Look Like Its Flying
Image source: sleppyjess
#82 My Coworker Thought This Was A Glitch Picture And Said I Should Post Here
Image source: The_Spaz1313
#83 Car In A Wall
Image source: uniyk
#84 This Building…?
Image source: Tesla_please
#85 These Three Random Men In My Photo Look Like The Same Person
Image source: thrashbandit
#86 Viewed From A Flight Over Norway
Image source: Mental_Bit_6399
#87 Good Boy Pixelated By This Glass
Image source: Industriosity
#88 Horse Buffering
Image source: nawtch2
#89 Traffic Glitch (Look At All 3 Cars In Line!)
Image source: rustybeaches
#90 Met A Guy With The Same Name, Same Tattoo
Image source: RandyNooblet
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