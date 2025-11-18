30 Mind-Blowing Microscopic Images From The 2024 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest

by

The 2024 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition, now in its 50th year, celebrates the beauty and science behind the smallest details of our world. Each year, scientists and artists from around the globe submit stunning microscope images that reveal extraordinary views of life on a microscopic scale. From intricate cell structures to fascinating natural phenomena, these images offer a unique glimpse into the hidden world around us.

This year’s winners did not disappoint. First place was awarded to Dr. Bruno Cisterna for his incredible image of mouse brain tumor cells, which sheds light on neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and ALS. The 2024 competition continues to highlight how microscopy advances both art and science.

More info: nikonsmallworld.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com

#1 Image Of Distinction – Zhang Chao

National Astronomical Observatories, Chinese Academy of Sciences
Beijing, China

“Beach sand.”

30 Mind-Blowing Microscopic Images From The 2024 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest

Image source: Nikon Small World

#2 Image Of Distinction – Dr. Laurent Formery And Dr. Nathaniel Clarke

Stanford University
Department of Molecular and Cell Biology
Pacific Grove, California, USA

“Nervous system of a young sea star.”

30 Mind-Blowing Microscopic Images From The 2024 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest

Image source: Nikon Small World

#3 12th Place – Daniel Knop

Oberzent-Airlenbach, Hessen, Germany

“Wing scales of a butterfly (Papilio ulysses) on a medical syringe needle.”

30 Mind-Blowing Microscopic Images From The 2024 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest

Image source: Nikon Small World

#4 Image Of Distinction – Timothy Boomer

Vacaville, California, USA

“Slime mold (Prototrichia metallica).”

30 Mind-Blowing Microscopic Images From The 2024 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest

Image source: Nikon Small World

#5 Image Of Distinction – Dr. Håkan Kvarnström

Bromma, Sweden

“Peacock plume feather.”

30 Mind-Blowing Microscopic Images From The 2024 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest

Image source: Nikon Small World

#6 Honorable Mention – Dr. Igor Robert Siwanowicz

Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI), Janelia Research Campus
Ashburn, Virginia, USA

“Antenna of a mole crab.”

30 Mind-Blowing Microscopic Images From The 2024 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest

Image source: Nikon Small World

#7 3rd Place – Chris Romaine

Port Townsend, Washington, USA

“Leaf of a cannabis plant. The bulbous glands are trichomes. The bubbles inside are cannabinoid vesicles.”

30 Mind-Blowing Microscopic Images From The 2024 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest

Image source: Nikon Small World

#8 Image Of Distinction – Uwe Lange

Hannover, Niedersachsen, Germany

“Pollen on the compound eyes of a fly.”

30 Mind-Blowing Microscopic Images From The 2024 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest

Image source: Nikon Small World

#9 Image Of Distinction – Ted Kinsman

Rochester Institute of Technology
Photosciences Department
Rochester, New York, USA

“A common house cat claw.”

30 Mind-Blowing Microscopic Images From The 2024 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest

Image source: Nikon Small World

#10 13th Place – Paweł Błachowicz

Bedlno, Świętokrzyskie, Poland

“Eyes of green crab spider (Diaea dorsata).”

30 Mind-Blowing Microscopic Images From The 2024 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest

Image source: Nikon Small World

#11 2nd Place – Dr. Marcel Clemens

Verona, Veneto, Italy

“Electrical arc between a pin and a wire.”

30 Mind-Blowing Microscopic Images From The 2024 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest

Image source: Nikon Small World

#12 5th Place – Thomas Barlow And Connor Gibbons

Columbia University
Department of Neurobiology and Behavior
New York, New York, USA

“Cluster of octopus (Octopus hummelincki) eggs.”

30 Mind-Blowing Microscopic Images From The 2024 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest

Image source: Nikon Small World

#13 Honorable Mention – Randy Fullbright

Vernal, Utah, USA

“Agatized dinosaur bone.”

30 Mind-Blowing Microscopic Images From The 2024 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest

Image source: Nikon Small World

#14 Honorable Mention – Jochen Stern

Mannheim, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany

“Golden bug eggs on a sage leaf.”

30 Mind-Blowing Microscopic Images From The 2024 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest

Image source: Nikon Small World

#15 Honorable Mention – Dr. Bruce Douglas Taubert

Glendale, Arizona, USA

“Ocelli between the compound eyes of a yellow jacket.”

30 Mind-Blowing Microscopic Images From The 2024 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest

Image source: Nikon Small World

#16 Image Of Distinction – Thomas Neumann

Tübingen, Baden-Württemberg, Germany

“Ink dot on Japanese washi paper.”

30 Mind-Blowing Microscopic Images From The 2024 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest

Image source: Nikon Small World

#17 6th Place – Henri Koskinen

Helsinki University
Helsinki, Uudenmaan lääni, Finland

“Slime mold (Cribraria cancellata).”

30 Mind-Blowing Microscopic Images From The 2024 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest

Image source: Nikon Small World

#18 Image Of Distinction – Elkhan Yusifov And Dr. Martina Schaettin

University of Zurich
Department of Molecular Life Sciences
Zurich, Switzerland

“Developing nervous system in the eye of a 7-day-old chick embryo.”

30 Mind-Blowing Microscopic Images From The 2024 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest

Image source: Nikon Small World

#19 7th Place – Gerhard Vlcek

Maria Enzersdorf, Austria

“Cross section of European beach grass (Ammophila arenaria) leaf.”

30 Mind-Blowing Microscopic Images From The 2024 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest

Image source: Nikon Small World

#20 Honorable Mention – Daniel Evrard

Aywaille, Liege, Belgium

“Vinyl player needle on scratched vinyl disk.”

30 Mind-Blowing Microscopic Images From The 2024 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest

Image source: Nikon Small World

#21 9th Place – John-Oliver Dum

Medienbunker Produktion
Bendorf, Rheinland Pfalz, Germany

“Pollen in a garden spider (Araneus) web.”

30 Mind-Blowing Microscopic Images From The 2024 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest

Image source: Nikon Small World

#22 Image Of Distinction – Dr. Saikat Ghosh

National Institutes of Health
NICHD
Bethesda, Maryland, USA

“Human neurons.”

30 Mind-Blowing Microscopic Images From The 2024 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest

Image source: Nikon Small World

#23 Image Of Distinction – Joshua Coogler

Dallas, North Carolina, USA

“Moss sporophyte with spores (green).”

30 Mind-Blowing Microscopic Images From The 2024 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest

Image source: Nikon Small World

#24 Image Of Distinction – Daniel Knop

Oberzent-Airlenbach, Hessen, Germany

“Opening of a hibiscus flower (Hibiscus moscheutos) exposing the pollen in four stages, each ten minutes apart.”

30 Mind-Blowing Microscopic Images From The 2024 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest

Image source: Nikon Small World

#25 11th Place – Dr. Ferenc Halmos

Bánd, Veszprém, Hungary

“Slime mold on a rotten twig with water droplets.”

30 Mind-Blowing Microscopic Images From The 2024 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest

Image source: Nikon Small World

#26 Image Of Distinction – Daniel Knop

Oberzent-Airlenbach, Hessen, Germany

“Dorsal part of cuckoo wasp (Hedychrum gerstaeckeri) abdomen.”

30 Mind-Blowing Microscopic Images From The 2024 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest

Image source: Nikon Small World

#27 Image Of Distinction – Jacek Myslowski

Wloclawek, Kujawko-Pomorskie, Poland

“Water mite (Arrenurus).”

30 Mind-Blowing Microscopic Images From The 2024 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest

Image source: Nikon Small World

#28 16th Place – Marek Miś

Suwalki, Podlaskie, Poland

“Two water fleas (Daphnia sp.) with embryos (left) and eggs (right).”

30 Mind-Blowing Microscopic Images From The 2024 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest

Image source: Nikon Small World

#29 Image Of Distinction – Dr. Igor Robert Siwanowicz

Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI), Janelia Research Campus
Ashburn, Virginia, USA

“Aster anther cross-section with pollen grains (green).”

30 Mind-Blowing Microscopic Images From The 2024 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest

Image source: Nikon Small World

#30 Image Of Distinction – Dr. Robert Markus

University of Nottingham
School of Life Sciences, Super Resolution Microscopy
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, United Kingdom

“Dandelion (Traxacum officinale) cross section showing curved stigma with pollen.”

30 Mind-Blowing Microscopic Images From The 2024 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest

Image source: Nikon Small World

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Draw Sae Byeok From The Squid Game And Post The Result (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Man Shares How He Met An Old Lady At A Bust Stop And She Gave Him The Best Advice About Love
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Created This Astronaut Out Of 5000 Screws
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Stranger Things Lego Set
The New Stranger Things LEGO Set Looks Pretty Awesome
3 min read
May, 18, 2019
I Handcraft Watches That Tell Your Story (12 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Favorite Japanese Game Show: “Candy or Not Candy”
3 min read
Jan, 21, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.