22 Pics Of The Largest Ghost Town In The World That I Took

My name is Dimitri Bourriau and I am a French artist also known as ‘Jahz Design’. I graduated in graphic design, but I’ve always been interested in history and architecture.
Time stood still in 1974 after intense bombings. Famagusta-Varosha sank into silence. A symbol of the division of Cyprus, it has since been forbidden access. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan authorized part of the city to open in 2020.
I had the chance to photograph the largest ghost town in the world under the control of the Turkish army.
More info: jahzdesign.com | Instagram | Facebook
