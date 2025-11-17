22 Pics Of The Largest Ghost Town In The World That I Took

My name is Dimitri Bourriau and I am a French artist also known as ‘Jahz Design’. I graduated in graphic design, but I’ve always been interested in history and architecture.

Time stood still in 1974 after intense bombings. Famagusta-Varosha sank into silence. A symbol of the division of Cyprus, it has since been forbidden access. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan authorized part of the city to open in 2020.

I had the chance to photograph the largest ghost town in the world under the control of the Turkish army.

More info: jahzdesign.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

