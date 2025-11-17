Unveiling The Beauty Of Day And Night Skies: 16 Photographs That I Took

by

My name is Alexander Forst, and I am a photographer from Berlin, living in Switzerland for 8 years now.

Some years ago, I decided to step up my night sky game and modify the sensor of my camera. The modification expands the light spectrum, which makes it possible to see the Ha emission nebulas in the night sky.

More info: lxphoton.com | alexander-forst.pixels.com | Instagram | Facebook | 500px.com

#1

Unveiling The Beauty Of Day And Night Skies: 16 Photographs That I Took

#2

Unveiling The Beauty Of Day And Night Skies: 16 Photographs That I Took

#3

Unveiling The Beauty Of Day And Night Skies: 16 Photographs That I Took

#4

Unveiling The Beauty Of Day And Night Skies: 16 Photographs That I Took

#5

Unveiling The Beauty Of Day And Night Skies: 16 Photographs That I Took

#6

Unveiling The Beauty Of Day And Night Skies: 16 Photographs That I Took

#7

Unveiling The Beauty Of Day And Night Skies: 16 Photographs That I Took

#8

Unveiling The Beauty Of Day And Night Skies: 16 Photographs That I Took

#9

Unveiling The Beauty Of Day And Night Skies: 16 Photographs That I Took

#10

Unveiling The Beauty Of Day And Night Skies: 16 Photographs That I Took

#11

Unveiling The Beauty Of Day And Night Skies: 16 Photographs That I Took

#12

Unveiling The Beauty Of Day And Night Skies: 16 Photographs That I Took

#13

Unveiling The Beauty Of Day And Night Skies: 16 Photographs That I Took

#14

Unveiling The Beauty Of Day And Night Skies: 16 Photographs That I Took

#15

Unveiling The Beauty Of Day And Night Skies: 16 Photographs That I Took

#16

Unveiling The Beauty Of Day And Night Skies: 16 Photographs That I Took

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Suits
Suits Season 1 Episode 8 Review: “Identity Crisis”
3 min read
Aug, 21, 2015
Grease: Live: Television Versus The Classic Movie
3 min read
Feb, 1, 2016
33 Of The Most Interesting Things People Ever Found On The Beach
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Draw A Cartoon Version Of Myself Enjoying The Real World
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Zak Bagans Mask
Why Zak Bagans Wears a Mask Every Ghost Adventures Episode
3 min read
Aug, 19, 2019
I Hand-Carve Feathers Into Intricate Designs Using Scalpels And Eye Surgery Scissors (30 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.