My 28 Photographs Of Breathtaking Slovak Nature

After six years since the release of my last video, it is my honor to present to you a project that is a significant milestone in my life. I believe that the time and effort I have invested in this project will captivate and touch your heart, filling you with the beauty and energy of our Slovak nature.

I wish you a wonderful experience while observing the photographs and watching the video (you can find it at the bottom of the article), and I thank everyone who accompanied and supported me during this stage of my life. A big thanks goes especially to my travel companion, Andrej Škultéty, without whom many of these shots would have never been captured.

Almost 50 trips, which we have completed alongside our everyday life, took us 6 years of time. Processing such a video takes dozens, maybe even hundreds of hours. 3TB of data, tens of thousands of photos, which are combined into the final video. 

More info: filipmajercik.sk | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com

#1 Dumbier, Low Tatras

#2 Sulovske Skaly

#3 Rare White Chamois

#4 Misty Morning From Above

#5 The Cottage At Zelené Pleso And Milky Way

#6 Male Hincovo Pleso

#7 Sulovske Skaly

#8 Sulovske Skaly

#9 Ohniste, Low Tatras

#10 Perseids Above Pleso Nad Skokom

#11 High Tatras From Low Tatras

#12 A Herd Of Chamois On The Ridge Of The Low Tatras

#13 Andrejcova, Low Tatras

#14 Velke Hincovo Pleso, High Tatras

#15 Misty Morning From Above

#16 The Cottage At Zelené Pleso

#17 Milky Way From Kralova Studna, Velka Fatra

#18 Milky Way Above Pleso Nad Skokom

#19 Chill After Exhausting Hiking

#20 Lajstroch, Low Tatras

#21 Velky Rozsutec, Mala Fatra

#22 Million Stars Hotel Under The Milky Way

#23 Velke Hincovo Pleso, High Tatras

#24 Velke Hincovo Pleso At Night, High Tatras

#25 Time For Selfie

#26 Over 30 Kilograms On The Back

#27 Sleeping In Cave Because Of Unexpected Rain Outside

#28 Weather Conditions Changed A Lot

