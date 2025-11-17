I Think Seoul Is The Most Beautiful City In The World, And Here Are My 30 Favorite Photos To Prove It (New Pics)

I am an American photographer who did freelance work while living in Seoul, South Korea for four years. I would often walk around the streets with my cameras and take in the sights of this lively city. I am pretty biased, but I think Seoul is the most beautiful city in the world! There is so much going on and so much life everywhere; there’s never a dull moment. I hope you enjoy these few photos that I took during my time in Seoul!

More info: Instagram

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
