My Cats Are Afraid Of Kids Except For My Son So I Decided To Capture Their Bond (20 Pics)

My name is Iwona, and I’m a mother and also a passionate photographer.
When my younger son was born, I started taking photos of him. And this is how my portrait photography career begin that completely changed my life. I started noticing the small things that surround me but didn’t pay much attention before. Like the beautiful bond that my son developed with our cute cats.
We have a lot of cats. The main family pet is living in the main house, and a couple of them are living in the shed. We didn’t get any of them. They say that the owner doesn’t choose his cat, but the cat chooses the owner, and that’s the beauty of animal friendships.
And in our case, this is actually true. These cats are afraid of most kids but not of my toddler boy. Maybe it’s because of his gentle nature and their peaceful bonding time.
For a photographer, it’s extremely difficult to take photos of children and cats because neither of them is willing posing for pictures. The secret of these photos is patience and observation. I keep my camera ready to capture the most magical moments of this beautiful bond.
