Winners Of Nature “inFocus” Photo Contest Capture Incredible Moments On Earth (37 Pics)

The Nature inFocus Photography Contest honors talented photographers who document unique natural history moments and critical conservation issues and generate an impressive catalog of imaginative and artistic images every year.

Radha Rangarajan, who is the editor of the contest, told Bored Panda: “The Nature inFocus Photography Contest began back in 2015, and this is the 7th edition of our contest!” The winners and finalists of this year’s contest were announced on November 22 via a live YouTube event. More than 2,000 photographers from 40 countries submitted nearly 18,000 photographs featuring amazing images of nature.

In the images below, you can see the winning and finalist pictures of this year.

#1 Northern Lights

Image source: Prathamesh Ghadekar

#2 The King’s Feast

Image source: Panos Laskarakis

#3 The Resting Monarch

Image source: Lakshitha Karunarathna

#4 The Illusionist

Image source: Magnus Lundgren

#5 A Bush Elephant

Image source: Staffan Widstrand

#6 Pay Through The Nose

Image source: Lakshitha Karunarathna

#7 Catwalk

Image source: Shivang Mehta

#8 After ‘While Crocodile!

Image source: Rajat Subhra Pramanick

#9 Blue Symphony

Image source: Kallol Mukherjee

#10 Hamster Wheel Of Life

Image source: Kai Kolodziej

#11 A Hiss In The Canopy

Image source: Pratik Pradhan

#12 The Old Man And The Forest

Image source: Thomas Vijayan

#13 Hop Into The Limelight

Image source: Anagha Mohan

#14 City Lights

Image source: Mohammad Murad

#15 Cut To The Chase

Image source: Kushal Guttedar

#16 Tag, You Are It!

Image source: Priyanka Rahut Mitra

#17 Pixie Dust

Image source: Mandar Ghumare

#18 Going Astray

Image source: Karamjeet Singh

#19 Plastic Island

Image source: Devendra Chauhan

#20 Evicted

Image source: Mahisin Khan

#21 Who Let The Bees Out!

Image source: Shantanu Ambulgekar

#22 A Heritage Sight

Image source: Uditchandra Pal

#23 Spider Dreams

Image source: Anirudh Kamakeri

#24 Neon Night

Image source: Ian Wade

#25 Nose-To-Tail Diet

Image source: Shuvam Sadhukhan

#26 Bear In The Woods

Image source: Divya Dwaraknath

#27 Something In The Rain

Image source: Viraj Ghaisas

#28 Wool In The Snow

Image source: Indranil Basu Mallick

#29 Toxic-City

Image source: Satya Manidhar Vegi

#30 Love Is Orange

Image source: Jeet Agrawal

#31 Swarm The Sun

Image source: Jackson Johnson

#32 Entrapment

Image source: Adityakrishna S. Menon

#33 Rush Hour

Image source: Magnus Lundgren

#34 This Divided Land

Image source: Gnaneswar Ch

#35 Deep Cleaning Services

Image source: Shashwat Mohapatra

#36 Fishing For Rubbish

Image source: Srikanth Mannepuri

#37 Collateral Damage

Image source: Deven Mehta

