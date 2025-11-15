Winners Of Nature “inFocus” Photo Contest Capture Incredible Moments On Earth (37 Pics)

The Nature inFocus Photography Contest honors talented photographers who document unique natural history moments and critical conservation issues and generate an impressive catalog of imaginative and artistic images every year.
Radha Rangarajan, who is the editor of the contest, told Bored Panda: “The Nature inFocus Photography Contest began back in 2015, and this is the 7th edition of our contest!” The winners and finalists of this year’s contest were announced on November 22 via a live YouTube event. More than 2,000 photographers from 40 countries submitted nearly 18,000 photographs featuring amazing images of nature.
In the images below, you can see the winning and finalist pictures of this year.
#1 Northern Lights
Image source: Prathamesh Ghadekar
#2 The King’s Feast
Image source: Panos Laskarakis
#3 The Resting Monarch
Image source: Lakshitha Karunarathna
#4 The Illusionist
Image source: Magnus Lundgren
#5 A Bush Elephant
Image source: Staffan Widstrand
#6 Pay Through The Nose
Image source: Lakshitha Karunarathna
#7 Catwalk
Image source: Shivang Mehta
#8 After ‘While Crocodile!
Image source: Rajat Subhra Pramanick
#9 Blue Symphony
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#10 Hamster Wheel Of Life
Image source: Kai Kolodziej
#11 A Hiss In The Canopy
Image source: Pratik Pradhan
#12 The Old Man And The Forest
Image source: Thomas Vijayan
#13 Hop Into The Limelight
Image source: Anagha Mohan
#14 City Lights
Image source: Mohammad Murad
#15 Cut To The Chase
Image source: Kushal Guttedar
#16 Tag, You Are It!
Image source: Priyanka Rahut Mitra
#17 Pixie Dust
Image source: Mandar Ghumare
#18 Going Astray
Image source: Karamjeet Singh
#19 Plastic Island
Image source: Devendra Chauhan
#20 Evicted
Image source: Mahisin Khan
#21 Who Let The Bees Out!
Image source: Shantanu Ambulgekar
#22 A Heritage Sight
Image source: Uditchandra Pal
#23 Spider Dreams
Image source: Anirudh Kamakeri
#24 Neon Night
Image source: Ian Wade
#25 Nose-To-Tail Diet
Image source: Shuvam Sadhukhan
#26 Bear In The Woods
Image source: Divya Dwaraknath
#27 Something In The Rain
Image source: Viraj Ghaisas
#28 Wool In The Snow
Image source: Indranil Basu Mallick
#29 Toxic-City
Image source: Satya Manidhar Vegi
#30 Love Is Orange
Image source: Jeet Agrawal
#31 Swarm The Sun
Image source: Jackson Johnson
#32 Entrapment
Image source: Adityakrishna S. Menon
#33 Rush Hour
Image source: Magnus Lundgren
#34 This Divided Land
Image source: Gnaneswar Ch
#35 Deep Cleaning Services
Image source: Shashwat Mohapatra
#36 Fishing For Rubbish
Image source: Srikanth Mannepuri
#37 Collateral Damage
Image source: Deven Mehta
