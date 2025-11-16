I Took Dreamy-Looking Pictures Of Trees In My Hometown Of Hokkaido, Japan, And Here’s The Result (25 Pics)

I’m Roy Iwasaki.

I love to photograph trees, especially ones in my hometown of Hokkaido (Japan). When I see a single tree standing in the middle of a vast snowfield in winter, it is like looking at a work of art created by nature.

Especially these days, when I see a tree, I am always thinking about how to express the beauty of the tree.

Trees are important to many different creatures.

What kind of trees do you have near you?

Stop and observe them once in a while.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | royiwasaki.official.ec | 500px.com

#1 “Safe Haven For Ezo Red Fox”

#2 “A Couple Of Sakura”

#3 “Winter Is Gone”

#4 “Stretching Fox”

#5 “Frozen Puddle”

#6 “Moonlight And Blue Pond”

#7 “Indigo Blue”

#8 “Only For Two People”

#9 “Winter Of Silence”

#10 “Winter Blue Pond”

#11 “The Tree Of Silence”

#12 “Sunlight”

#13 “Moon & Tree”

#14 “Conceptual”

#15 “Blue Pond Of Late Autumn”

#16 “River Tree”

#17 “One Tree”

#18 “Illuminated Blue Pond”

#19 “Blue Pond Light Up”

#20 “Tree Of Friends”

#21 “Loneliness”

#22 “Trees In The Sun”

#23 “Alone”

#24 “Lonely”

#25 “Sunshine”

#26 “Flow”

