Award-Winning Photographer’s Work Shows What Happens In Nature When The Animals Are Alone And At Peace (30 New Pics)

Julian Rad is a 29-year-old Austrian award-winning wildlife photographer who captures the most adorable shots of squirrels, rabbits, wood mice, hamsters and other small animals in their natural habitat. I came across Julian’s work on Instagram, where he has already over 100,000 followers.
It’s easy to miss the magical moments in nature, especially the small worlds of the tiniest critters. That’s why wildlife photographers like Julian make it their mission to capture extraordinary shots of these little animals in nature. Through skill, patience, and precision, Julian’s photographs show these adorable creatures in splendid detail while bringing to life rare and unique moments.
Wildlife photography requires a lot of patience and Julian must have the patience of a saint, as it seems, as he probably wouldn’t mind sitting still in nature for hours to capture those wonderful pictures. We, humans, live in our own world, a hectic world full of distractions, mostly apart from wild animals and often forget that we share this beautiful planet with precious animals.
Photographers like Julian Rad remind us that we are not the only species around and let’s be honest, there’s nothing like cute animal pictures to clean the soul after reading news about Covid and corrupt politicians.] If you missed my first post of Julian Rad’s works, you can check them out here. The animals and the photos are as great as these ones, so I really recommend it.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
#1
Image source: julianradwildlife
#2
Image source: julianradwildlife
#3
Image source: julianradwildlife
#4
Image source: julianradwildlife
#5
Image source: julianradwildlife
#6
Image source: julianradwildlife
#7
Image source: julianradwildlife
#8
Image source: julianradwildlife
#9
Image source: julianradwildlife
#10
Image source: julianradwildlife
#11
Image source: julianradwildlife
#12
Image source: julianradwildlife
#13
Image source: julianradwildlife
#14
Image source: julianradwildlife
#15
Image source: julianradwildlife
#16
Image source: julianradwildlife
#17
Image source: julianradwildlife
#18
Image source: julianradwildlife
#19
Image source: julianradwildlife
#20
Image source: julianradwildlife
#21
Image source: julianradwildlife
#22
Image source: julianradwildlife
#23
Image source: julianradwildlife
#24
Image source: julianradwildlife
#25
Image source: julianradwildlife
#26
Image source: julianradwildlife
#27
Image source: julianradwildlife
#28
Image source: julianradwildlife
#29
Image source: julianradwildlife
#30
Image source: julianradwildlife
