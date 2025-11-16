My 19 Pictures Of A Fox In Winter Wonderland

“You must live in a snow paradise!” A comment I recently received on one of my fox in the snow photos. He couldn’t have been further from the truth! In my country, snow is almost as rare as winning the lottery. And lately, with all that is happening, paradise is not the first thing that comes to mind anyway. But the comment made my mind wander to a beautiful day, when mask-less faces were just a common sight and hugging was still legal.
More info: roeselienraimond.com | Instagram | Facebook
#1 Red Fox, Peacefully Enjoying The Snow
#2 The Fairy-Tale Fox
#3 Red Fox, Calmly Lying In The Snow
#4 Smiling Fox In The Snow
#5 Funny Fox In The Snow
#6 Red Fox In A Snow Storm
#7 Happy Fox In The Snow
#8 Happy Fox Is Happy
#9 White, White, White…and A Bit Of Red
#10 Snow, Snow, Snow…and A Fox
#11 Red Fox In A Blizzard
#12 Red Fox In The Snow
#13 Fox Sitting In A Snow Paradise
#14 Zen Fox In Winter Wonderland
#15 Powdered Fox
#16 Powder Face
#17 Calmy Sitting In A Winter Wonderland
#18 Hynotized By The Twirling Snow Flakes
#19 Red Fox Looking At A White World
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us