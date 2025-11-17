In The Land Of Ice And Dogs: My 40 Captivating Photos Of Iceland’s Canine Residents

Hey, I am Anne, a professional dog photographer from Austria. I live in a really beautiful region called Salzkammergut with many lakes and mountains. I have always been really close to nature and animals. Therefore, my goal since I started with dog photography was to capture the beauty of nature combined with dogs.

I visited so many breathtaking places with my own two rescue dogs, Yuri and Finn, but still, there was one big dream: TO TAKE PHOTOS OF DOGS IN ICELAND. Sadly with my own dogs, it’s not possible due to quarantine restrictions. So I searched for dog models and found the best dog owners and dogs who made such a huge effort to help me. Therefore, I dedicate this post to the amazing dog owners and their fantastic dogs who made it possible to make my dream come true. Thank you a thousand times for everything.

The dogs were safe. Sometimes photos may look a bit dangerous because of the chosen perspective and so on – but safety for the dog is always first. I think I took thousands of photos – but here are my favorite moments for you. Enjoy fairytale Iceland with the magic of our furry companions. I am really curious, what’s your favorite photo?

More info: Instagram | annegeier.com | Facebook

#1 Magical Mood At Vestrahorn With Kjolle

#2 Somewhere Over The Rainbow – Beautiful Húgó

#3 Little Ice Bear Húgó At Diamond Beach

#4 Burning Sky At Dyrhólaey

#5 Freyja In The Endless Dreamy Mossy Fields

#6 The Best Artist Is Nature Itself

#7 Blue Hours At The Black Beach

#8 Impressive Skógafoss

#9 Ice Cave Near Katla

#10 Húgó In Front Of Seljalandsfoss

#11 Hidden Waterfall At Þakgil

#12 We Are Family

#13 Sundown At Reynisfjara With Ynia

#14 Nora At Blue Lagoon

#15 Close To Katla

#16 A Place Full Of Magic – Jökulsárlón

#17 The Last Sunray – Ynia

#18 Little Lion King – Mr. Fayro In Front Of Kvernufoss

#19 Big Waves At The Black Beach

#20 Kíra And Húgó

#21 Sansa At Jökulsárlón

#22 The Sun Always Shines After The Storm

#23 Eva On The Ice Blocks

#24 Black Columns And Lotta

#25 Morning Dust At Blue Lagoon

#26 Red Stones Of Rauðhólar

#27 Misty Mood At The Blue Lagoon

#28 Dark Rocks Of Kleifarvatn

#29 Myrkvi At Fairytale Gljúfrabúi

#30 Sunrise At Reynisfjara

#31 Action With Rökkvi At The Black Beach

#32 Camouflage – Sólheimajökull

#33 Red Rocks In South Iceland

#34 Blue Ice

#35 A Field Of Ice

#36 Húgó At Skógafoss

#37 Sundown At Reynisfjara

#38 Ice Cave At Katla

#39 Volcano Meets Ice And Einstök

#40 Blue Sky Above Iceland

