In The Land Of Ice And Dogs: My 40 Captivating Photos Of Iceland’s Canine Residents

Hey, I am Anne, a professional dog photographer from Austria. I live in a really beautiful region called Salzkammergut with many lakes and mountains. I have always been really close to nature and animals. Therefore, my goal since I started with dog photography was to capture the beauty of nature combined with dogs.
I visited so many breathtaking places with my own two rescue dogs, Yuri and Finn, but still, there was one big dream: TO TAKE PHOTOS OF DOGS IN ICELAND. Sadly with my own dogs, it’s not possible due to quarantine restrictions. So I searched for dog models and found the best dog owners and dogs who made such a huge effort to help me. Therefore, I dedicate this post to the amazing dog owners and their fantastic dogs who made it possible to make my dream come true. Thank you a thousand times for everything.
The dogs were safe. Sometimes photos may look a bit dangerous because of the chosen perspective and so on – but safety for the dog is always first. I think I took thousands of photos – but here are my favorite moments for you. Enjoy fairytale Iceland with the magic of our furry companions. I am really curious, what’s your favorite photo?
#1 Magical Mood At Vestrahorn With Kjolle
#2 Somewhere Over The Rainbow – Beautiful Húgó
#3 Little Ice Bear Húgó At Diamond Beach
#4 Burning Sky At Dyrhólaey
#5 Freyja In The Endless Dreamy Mossy Fields
#6 The Best Artist Is Nature Itself
#7 Blue Hours At The Black Beach
#8 Impressive Skógafoss
#9 Ice Cave Near Katla
#10 Húgó In Front Of Seljalandsfoss
#11 Hidden Waterfall At Þakgil
#12 We Are Family
#13 Sundown At Reynisfjara With Ynia
#14 Nora At Blue Lagoon
#15 Close To Katla
#16 A Place Full Of Magic – Jökulsárlón
#17 The Last Sunray – Ynia
#18 Little Lion King – Mr. Fayro In Front Of Kvernufoss
#19 Big Waves At The Black Beach
#20 Kíra And Húgó
#21 Sansa At Jökulsárlón
#22 The Sun Always Shines After The Storm
#23 Eva On The Ice Blocks
#24 Black Columns And Lotta
#25 Morning Dust At Blue Lagoon
#26 Red Stones Of Rauðhólar
#27 Misty Mood At The Blue Lagoon
#28 Dark Rocks Of Kleifarvatn
#29 Myrkvi At Fairytale Gljúfrabúi
#30 Sunrise At Reynisfjara
#31 Action With Rökkvi At The Black Beach
#32 Camouflage – Sólheimajökull
#33 Red Rocks In South Iceland
#34 Blue Ice
#35 A Field Of Ice
#36 Húgó At Skógafoss
#37 Sundown At Reynisfjara
#38 Ice Cave At Katla
#39 Volcano Meets Ice And Einstök
#40 Blue Sky Above Iceland
